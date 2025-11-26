صدمة في مانهاتن.. حملة تروج لـ«تحسين جيني» للأطفال تثير أزمة في نيويورك

A strange advertising campaign that recently appeared on the streets of New York has sparked widespread controversy, after a startup in genetic and hereditary modification promoted a service for genetic enhancement of future children, a move that many considered shocking, described as "trafficking in humanity" and "an insult to the value of childhood."



The advertisements displayed on giant digital billboards and building facades in Manhattan and the Bronx featured images of children and young people with "ideal" features, shiny blue eyes, smooth blonde hair, and Hollywood smiles, accompanied by bold slogans such as: "Get a genetically modified child with ideal features for just $10,000," or "Design your child's future: higher intelligence, greater height, better health."

Advertisement Sparks Ethical Crisis

The campaign, which launched on November 24, was not just a series of fleeting ads, but part of a bold marketing strategy aimed at promoting the "embryo selection" technology through genome screening of the embryo during in vitro fertilization, allowing parents to choose traits such as potential intelligence level, height, hair and eye color, and even resistance to certain genetic diseases.

According to a report published by the New York Post, the service relies on techniques such as "gene editing" that allow for precise gene modifications, with fees starting at $10,000 for basic screening and reaching tens of thousands for advanced modifications.

Ethical Violations Against Children

The company, which was founded in 2023 in San Francisco and opened a branch in New York, promotes itself as a "revolution in genetic medicine," but it has faced sharp criticism from ethics experts and religious organizations, who see it as a return to "eugenics" ideas that aim to improve the human race through heredity, which historically led to horrific human rights and ethical violations.

The campaign quickly spread on social media, with the hashtag #DesignerBabiesNY reaching millions of posts within 48 hours, receiving criticism from celebrities like actress Emma Watson, who described it as "trafficking in small lives," and organizations like the "International Medical Ethics Committee," which called for an immediate ban on such advertisements.

Widespread Protests and Rejections in New York

In New York, protest campaigns were launched in front of the billboards, involving scientists and human rights activists, demanding a local investigation committee. The company defended its campaign in an official statement, saying it "provides safe medical options for parents who fear genetic diseases," noting that 85% of its clients use the service for health reasons, not cosmetic ones.

This controversy is part of a broader wave in Silicon Valley, as companies like "Preventive," backed by Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, have invested millions of dollars in similar technologies, aiming to "eliminate genetic diseases," but critics fear a "slip into dystopia," where the child becomes a "product" that is bought and designed.