أثارت حملة إعلانية غريبة ظهرت أخيرا في شوارع نيويورك جدلا واسعا، بعدما روجت شركة ناشئة في التعديل الجيني والوراثي خدمة التحسين الجيني للأطفال المستقبليين، في خطوة اعتبرها كثيرون صادمة، وُصفت بأنها «تجارة في الإنسانية» و«إهانة لقيمة الطفولة».
صدمة في مانهاتن.. حملة تروج لـ«تحسين جيني» للأطفال تثير أزمة في نيويورك

حملات الإعلانات أظهرت على لوحات رقمية عملاقة وواجهات مبانٍ في مانهاتن وبرونكس، صورا لأطفال وشباب بملامح «مثالية»، عيون زرقاء لامعة، شعر أشقر ناعم، وابتسامات هوليوودية، مصحوبة بشعارات جريئة مثل: «احصلي على طفل معدل جينيا بملامح مثالية مقابل 10 آلاف دولار فقط»، أو «صممي مستقبل طفلك: ذكاء أعلى، طول أكبر، صحة أفضل».

إعلان يثير أزمة أخلاقية

الحملة، التي انطلقت في 24 نوفمبر، لم تكن مجرد إعلانات عابرة، بل هي جزء من إستراتيجية تسويقية جريئة تهدف إلى تسويق تقنية «اختيار الجنين» عبر فحص الجينوم للجنين أثناء التلقيح الاصطناعي، مما يسمح للوالدين باختيار سمات مثل مستوى الذكاء المحتمل، الطول، لون الشعر والعيون، وحتى مقاومة بعض الأمراض الوراثية.

ووفقا لتقرير نشرته صحيفة «نيويورك بوست»، تعتمد الخدمة على تقنيات مثل «تحرير الجين» التي تتيح تعديل الجينات بدقة، مقابل رسوم تبدأ من 10 آلاف دولار للفحص الأساسي، وتصل إلى عشرات الآلاف للتعديلات المتقدمة.

انتهاكات أخلاقية للأطفال

وتروج الشركة، التي تأسست في 2023 في سان فرانسيسكو وفتحت فرعا في نيويورك، لنفسها كـ«ثورة في الطب الوراثي»، لكنها أثارت انتقادات حادة من خبراء الأخلاقيات والمنظمات الدينية، الذين يرون فيها عودة إلى أفكار «اليوجينيا» التي تعني تحسين السلالة البشرية عبر الوراثة، والتي أدت تاريخيا إلى انتهاكات حقوقية وأخلاقية فظيعة.

سرعان ما انتشرت الحملة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ وصل هاشتاغ #DesignerBabiesNY إلى ملايين المنشورات في غضون 48 ساعة، مع انتقادات من مشاهير مثل الممثلة إيما واتسون، التي وصفتها بـ«تجارة في الأرواح الصغيرة»، ومنظمات مثل «اللجنة الدولية للأخلاقيات الطبية»، التي دعت إلى حظر فوري لمثل هذه الإعلانات.

حملات احتجاج ورفض واسعة في نيويورك

وفي نيويورك، أطلقت حملات احتجاجية أمام لوحات الإعلان، شارك فيها علماء وناشطون حقوقيون، مطالبين بلجنة تحقيق محلية، أما الشركة، فقد دافعت عن حملتها في بيان رسمي، قائلة إنها «توفر خيارات طبية آمنة للآباء الذين يخشون الأمراض الوراثية»، مشيرة إلى أن 85% من عملائها يستخدمون الخدمة لأسباب صحية، لا تجميلية.

ويُعد هذا الجدل جزءا من موجة أوسع في وادي السيليكون، إذ استثمرت شركات مثل «Preventive» المدعومة من سام ألتمان، الرئيس التنفيذي لـOpenAI، ملايين الدولارات في تقنيات مشابهة، بهدف «القضاء على الأمراض الوراثية»، لكن النقاد يخشون من «انزلاق نحو الديستوبيا»، إذ يصبح الطفل «منتجا» يُشترى ويُصمم.