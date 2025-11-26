صدمة في مانهاتن.. حملة تروج لـ«تحسين جيني» للأطفال تثير أزمة في نيويورك

أثارت حملة إعلانية غريبة ظهرت أخيرا في شوارع نيويورك جدلا واسعا، بعدما روجت شركة ناشئة في التعديل الجيني والوراثي خدمة التحسين الجيني للأطفال المستقبليين، في خطوة اعتبرها كثيرون صادمة، وُصفت بأنها «تجارة في الإنسانية» و«إهانة لقيمة الطفولة».
حملات الإعلانات أظهرت على لوحات رقمية عملاقة وواجهات مبانٍ في مانهاتن وبرونكس، صورا لأطفال وشباب بملامح «مثالية»، عيون زرقاء لامعة، شعر أشقر ناعم، وابتسامات هوليوودية، مصحوبة بشعارات جريئة مثل: «احصلي على طفل معدل جينيا بملامح مثالية مقابل 10 آلاف دولار فقط»، أو «صممي مستقبل طفلك: ذكاء أعلى، طول أكبر، صحة أفضل».
إعلان يثير أزمة أخلاقية
الحملة، التي انطلقت في 24 نوفمبر، لم تكن مجرد إعلانات عابرة، بل هي جزء من إستراتيجية تسويقية جريئة تهدف إلى تسويق تقنية «اختيار الجنين» عبر فحص الجينوم للجنين أثناء التلقيح الاصطناعي، مما يسمح للوالدين باختيار سمات مثل مستوى الذكاء المحتمل، الطول، لون الشعر والعيون، وحتى مقاومة بعض الأمراض الوراثية.
ووفقا لتقرير نشرته صحيفة «نيويورك بوست»، تعتمد الخدمة على تقنيات مثل «تحرير الجين» التي تتيح تعديل الجينات بدقة، مقابل رسوم تبدأ من 10 آلاف دولار للفحص الأساسي، وتصل إلى عشرات الآلاف للتعديلات المتقدمة.
انتهاكات أخلاقية للأطفال
وتروج الشركة، التي تأسست في 2023 في سان فرانسيسكو وفتحت فرعا في نيويورك، لنفسها كـ«ثورة في الطب الوراثي»، لكنها أثارت انتقادات حادة من خبراء الأخلاقيات والمنظمات الدينية، الذين يرون فيها عودة إلى أفكار «اليوجينيا» التي تعني تحسين السلالة البشرية عبر الوراثة، والتي أدت تاريخيا إلى انتهاكات حقوقية وأخلاقية فظيعة.
سرعان ما انتشرت الحملة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ وصل هاشتاغ #DesignerBabiesNY إلى ملايين المنشورات في غضون 48 ساعة، مع انتقادات من مشاهير مثل الممثلة إيما واتسون، التي وصفتها بـ«تجارة في الأرواح الصغيرة»، ومنظمات مثل «اللجنة الدولية للأخلاقيات الطبية»، التي دعت إلى حظر فوري لمثل هذه الإعلانات.
حملات احتجاج ورفض واسعة في نيويورك
وفي نيويورك، أطلقت حملات احتجاجية أمام لوحات الإعلان، شارك فيها علماء وناشطون حقوقيون، مطالبين بلجنة تحقيق محلية، أما الشركة، فقد دافعت عن حملتها في بيان رسمي، قائلة إنها «توفر خيارات طبية آمنة للآباء الذين يخشون الأمراض الوراثية»، مشيرة إلى أن 85% من عملائها يستخدمون الخدمة لأسباب صحية، لا تجميلية.
ويُعد هذا الجدل جزءا من موجة أوسع في وادي السيليكون، إذ استثمرت شركات مثل «Preventive» المدعومة من سام ألتمان، الرئيس التنفيذي لـOpenAI، ملايين الدولارات في تقنيات مشابهة، بهدف «القضاء على الأمراض الوراثية»، لكن النقاد يخشون من «انزلاق نحو الديستوبيا»، إذ يصبح الطفل «منتجا» يُشترى ويُصمم.
A strange advertising campaign that recently appeared on the streets of New York has sparked widespread controversy, after a startup in genetic and hereditary modification promoted a service for genetic enhancement of future children, a move that many considered shocking, described as "trafficking in humanity" and "an insult to the value of childhood."
The advertisements displayed on giant digital billboards and building facades in Manhattan and the Bronx featured images of children and young people with "ideal" features, shiny blue eyes, smooth blonde hair, and Hollywood smiles, accompanied by bold slogans such as: "Get a genetically modified child with ideal features for just $10,000," or "Design your child's future: higher intelligence, greater height, better health."
Advertisement Sparks Ethical Crisis
The campaign, which launched on November 24, was not just a series of fleeting ads, but part of a bold marketing strategy aimed at promoting the "embryo selection" technology through genome screening of the embryo during in vitro fertilization, allowing parents to choose traits such as potential intelligence level, height, hair and eye color, and even resistance to certain genetic diseases.
According to a report published by the New York Post, the service relies on techniques such as "gene editing" that allow for precise gene modifications, with fees starting at $10,000 for basic screening and reaching tens of thousands for advanced modifications.
Ethical Violations Against Children
The company, which was founded in 2023 in San Francisco and opened a branch in New York, promotes itself as a "revolution in genetic medicine," but it has faced sharp criticism from ethics experts and religious organizations, who see it as a return to "eugenics" ideas that aim to improve the human race through heredity, which historically led to horrific human rights and ethical violations.
The campaign quickly spread on social media, with the hashtag #DesignerBabiesNY reaching millions of posts within 48 hours, receiving criticism from celebrities like actress Emma Watson, who described it as "trafficking in small lives," and organizations like the "International Medical Ethics Committee," which called for an immediate ban on such advertisements.
Widespread Protests and Rejections in New York
In New York, protest campaigns were launched in front of the billboards, involving scientists and human rights activists, demanding a local investigation committee. The company defended its campaign in an official statement, saying it "provides safe medical options for parents who fear genetic diseases," noting that 85% of its clients use the service for health reasons, not cosmetic ones.
This controversy is part of a broader wave in Silicon Valley, as companies like "Preventive," backed by Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, have invested millions of dollars in similar technologies, aiming to "eliminate genetic diseases," but critics fear a "slip into dystopia," where the child becomes a "product" that is bought and designed.