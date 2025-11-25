رفضت حكومة المملكة المتحدة طلبًا من نيجيريا، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بترحيل سياسي نيجيري كبير سابق أُدين بالاتجار بالأعضاء، حيث يقضي نائب رئيس مجلس الشيوخ النيجيري السابق وحليف الرئيس السابق جودلاك جوناثان، إيكي إيكويريماو (63 عاما) حكما بالسجن لمدة تسع سنوات وثمانية أشهر بعد إدانته في عام 2023 بالتآمر لاستغلال رجل من أجل كليته.
شبكة تهريب الكلى من نيجيريا
وبحسب صحيفة «الغارديان»، قام إيكويريماو وزوجته بياتريس وشريكه الدكتور أوبينا أوبيتا بتهريب شاب إلى لندن بهدف الحصول على كليته، والتي خططوا لزرعها لابنة إيكويريماو، سونيا، في وحدة خاصة بمستشفى تابع لهيئة الخدمات الصحية الوطنية.
وكانت هذه أول إدانة بتهمة الاتجار بالأعضاء بموجب قانون العبودية الحديثة.
محاولات نيجيرية
وفي الأسبوع الماضي، التقى وفد حكومي نيجيري، برئاسة وزير الخارجية يوسف توغار، مسؤولين في وزارة العدل لمناقشة قضية إيكويريمادو. وطلب الوفد ترحيله ليقضي عقوبته المتبقية في نيجيريا.
وبحسب مصدر بوزارة العدل البريطانية، فإن الحكومة كانت قلقة من عدم وجود ضمانات لاستمرار إيكويريمادو في عقوبته بعد ترحيله.
رفض بريطاني
وصرح متحدث باسم الحكومة بأنه لا يمكنه التعليق على حالات السجناء الفردية، وأضاف: «أي نقل للسجناء يخضع لتقديرنا بعد تقييم دقيق لمدى ملاءمته لمصلحة العدالة».
كيف اُكتشفت شبكة تجارة الأعضاء في بريطانيا
وتعود أحداث الواقعة إلى مارس 2022، عندما رفض الأطباء في أحد مستشفيات لندن إجراء عملية زراعة كلى كان يسعى إليها السيناتور النيجيري السابق إيكي إيكويريمادو وزوجته بيتريس لابنتهما المريضة، رغم محاولة رشوة سكرتيرة طبية.
وما يثير الدهشة أن إدارة المستشفى –رغم شكوكها الواضحة– لم تبلغ الشرطة بالواقعة في حينها، فبقي الأمر طي الكتمان لأشهر.
واكتُشفت الجريمة بالصدفة المرعبة فقط، عندما فرّ شاب نيجيري إلى مركز الشرطة في لندن وهو في حالة ذعر شديد، خوفًا على حياته.
رواية الشاب الضحية
وقال الشاب إنه أُحضر من نيجيريا تحت وعود كاذبة، ثم اكتشف أن الطبيب النيجيري أوبينا أوبيتا كان يُعدّه لعملية زراعة ثانية في نيجيريا بعد فشل المحاولة الأولى في بريطانيا.
وكان أوبيتا نفسه قد خضع لعملية زراعة كلى ناجحة في مستشفى «رويال فري» بلندن في يوليو 2021، باستخدام كلية شاب آخر يُزعم أنه جيء به من نيجيريا بنفس الأسلوب.
إدانة قضائية
وقضت المحكمة البريطانية بسجن أوبيتا 10 سنوات، يقضي منها ثلثي المدة خلف القضبان فعليًا.
وفي نيجيريا، أثار طلب الحكومة الرسمي بترحيل إيكويريمادو إلى بلاده لقضاء ما تبقى من عقوبته موجة غضب وانتقادات حادة، حيث يرى كثيرون أن الطلب يحمل دوافع سياسية، ويطرح تساؤلات محرجة - بحسب «الغارديان»: لماذا لم تتحرك حكومة أبوجا بنفس الحماس للدفاع عن أكثر من 230 مواطنًا نيجيريًا آخرين يقبعون حاليًا في السجون البريطانية بتهم مختلفة؟.
The UK government rejected a request from Nigeria today (Tuesday) to extradite a former senior Nigerian politician convicted of organ trafficking, as former Nigerian Senate Deputy President and ally of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Ike Ekweremadu (63 years old), is serving a nine-year and eight-month prison sentence after being convicted in 2023 of conspiring to exploit a man for his kidney.
Nigerian Kidney Trafficking Network
According to The Guardian, Ekweremadu, his wife Beatrice, and his partner Dr. Obinna Obeta trafficked a young man to London with the aim of obtaining his kidney, which they planned to transplant to Ekweremadu's daughter, Sonia, in a private unit of a National Health Service hospital.
This was the first conviction for organ trafficking under modern slavery legislation.
Nigerian Attempts
Last week, a Nigerian government delegation, led by Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar, met with officials at the Ministry of Justice to discuss the Ekweremadu case. The delegation requested his extradition to serve the remainder of his sentence in Nigeria.
According to a source at the British Ministry of Justice, the government was concerned about the lack of guarantees regarding Ekweremadu's continued imprisonment after extradition.
British Rejection
A government spokesperson stated that he could not comment on individual prisoner cases, adding: "Any transfer of prisoners is at our discretion after a careful assessment of its appropriateness for the interests of justice."
How the Organ Trafficking Network Was Discovered in Britain
The events date back to March 2022, when doctors at a London hospital refused to perform a kidney transplant that former Nigerian senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice were seeking for their sick daughter, despite attempts to bribe a medical secretary.
Surprisingly, the hospital administration – despite its clear suspicions – did not report the incident to the police at the time, and the matter remained under wraps for months.
The crime was only discovered by a terrifying coincidence when a young Nigerian fled to a police station in London in a state of extreme panic, fearing for his life.
The Victim's Account
The young man stated that he was brought from Nigeria under false promises and then discovered that the Nigerian doctor Obinna Obeta was preparing him for a second transplant in Nigeria after the first attempt failed in Britain.
Obeta himself had undergone a successful kidney transplant at the Royal Free Hospital in London in July 2021, using the kidney of another young man who was allegedly brought from Nigeria in the same manner.
Judicial Conviction
The British court sentenced Obeta to 10 years in prison, of which he will actually serve two-thirds behind bars.
In Nigeria, the government's official request to extradite Ekweremadu to his country to serve the remainder of his sentence has sparked a wave of anger and sharp criticism, as many see the request as politically motivated and raises embarrassing questions – according to The Guardian: Why did the Abuja government not act with the same enthusiasm to defend more than 230 other Nigerian citizens currently languishing in British prisons on various charges?