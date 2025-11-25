رفضت حكومة المملكة المتحدة طلبًا من نيجيريا، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بترحيل سياسي نيجيري كبير سابق أُدين بالاتجار بالأعضاء، حيث يقضي نائب رئيس مجلس الشيوخ النيجيري السابق وحليف الرئيس السابق جودلاك جوناثان، إيكي إيكويريماو (63 عاما) حكما بالسجن لمدة تسع سنوات وثمانية أشهر بعد إدانته في عام 2023 بالتآمر لاستغلال رجل من أجل كليته.

شبكة تهريب الكلى من نيجيريا

وبحسب صحيفة «الغارديان»، قام إيكويريماو وزوجته بياتريس وشريكه الدكتور أوبينا أوبيتا بتهريب شاب إلى لندن بهدف الحصول على كليته، والتي خططوا لزرعها لابنة إيكويريماو، سونيا، في وحدة خاصة بمستشفى تابع لهيئة الخدمات الصحية الوطنية.

وكانت هذه أول إدانة بتهمة الاتجار بالأعضاء بموجب قانون العبودية الحديثة.

محاولات نيجيرية

وفي الأسبوع الماضي، التقى وفد حكومي نيجيري، برئاسة وزير الخارجية يوسف توغار، مسؤولين في وزارة العدل لمناقشة قضية إيكويريمادو. وطلب الوفد ترحيله ليقضي عقوبته المتبقية في نيجيريا.

وبحسب مصدر بوزارة العدل البريطانية، فإن الحكومة كانت قلقة من عدم وجود ضمانات لاستمرار إيكويريمادو في عقوبته بعد ترحيله.

رفض بريطاني

وصرح متحدث باسم الحكومة بأنه لا يمكنه التعليق على حالات السجناء الفردية، وأضاف: «أي نقل للسجناء يخضع لتقديرنا بعد تقييم دقيق لمدى ملاءمته لمصلحة العدالة».

كيف اُكتشفت شبكة تجارة الأعضاء في بريطانيا

وتعود أحداث الواقعة إلى مارس 2022، عندما رفض الأطباء في أحد مستشفيات لندن إجراء عملية زراعة كلى كان يسعى إليها السيناتور النيجيري السابق إيكي إيكويريمادو وزوجته بيتريس لابنتهما المريضة، رغم محاولة رشوة سكرتيرة طبية.

وما يثير الدهشة أن إدارة المستشفى –رغم شكوكها الواضحة– لم تبلغ الشرطة بالواقعة في حينها، فبقي الأمر طي الكتمان لأشهر.

واكتُشفت الجريمة بالصدفة المرعبة فقط، عندما فرّ شاب نيجيري إلى مركز الشرطة في لندن وهو في حالة ذعر شديد، خوفًا على حياته.

رواية الشاب الضحية

وقال الشاب إنه أُحضر من نيجيريا تحت وعود كاذبة، ثم اكتشف أن الطبيب النيجيري أوبينا أوبيتا كان يُعدّه لعملية زراعة ثانية في نيجيريا بعد فشل المحاولة الأولى في بريطانيا.

وكان أوبيتا نفسه قد خضع لعملية زراعة كلى ناجحة في مستشفى «رويال فري» بلندن في يوليو 2021، باستخدام كلية شاب آخر يُزعم أنه جيء به من نيجيريا بنفس الأسلوب.

إدانة قضائية

وقضت المحكمة البريطانية بسجن أوبيتا 10 سنوات، يقضي منها ثلثي المدة خلف القضبان فعليًا.

وفي نيجيريا، أثار طلب الحكومة الرسمي بترحيل إيكويريمادو إلى بلاده لقضاء ما تبقى من عقوبته موجة غضب وانتقادات حادة، حيث يرى كثيرون أن الطلب يحمل دوافع سياسية، ويطرح تساؤلات محرجة - بحسب «الغارديان»: لماذا لم تتحرك حكومة أبوجا بنفس الحماس للدفاع عن أكثر من 230 مواطنًا نيجيريًا آخرين يقبعون حاليًا في السجون البريطانية بتهم مختلفة؟.