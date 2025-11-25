British star Kate Winslet, who is 50 years old, revealed an embarrassing moment that almost happened when she first met King Charles III 30 years ago at the premiere of one of her films in 1995, when she was only 20 years old.

Kate admitted that she didn’t realize she would see the king and felt extremely nervous as she approached him, and she was wearing a sheer black lace dress at the time. She suddenly realized it was revealing her body and kept screaming, saying “Oh my God!” Fortunately, she was wearing a coat, so she was able to quickly cover herself when meeting the king.

Another Meeting with the King

Kate shared with star Meryl Streep during a later visit to St. James's Palace after she became an ambassador for the king's foundation, describing how the two stars were nervous before meeting the king. Meryl wondered about the proper way to bow, and Kate volunteered to go first, emphasizing the importance of taking the lead and not being afraid of making a mistake in front of the king.

Transitioning Behind the Camera

On another note, Kate began her directing experience for the first time with the film Goodbye June, which was written by her son Joe Anders (21 years old) and featured actors Andrea Riseborough, Toni Collette, and Timothy Spall. Kate confirmed that she did not argue with her son during filming; instead, they learned new skills from each other in the world of cinema.

Kate Winslet's experience with King Charles III and the embarrassing moments in her early career reflect the human and kind side of the star, while her continued work in the arts and directing experience with her son highlights her commitment to both art and family.