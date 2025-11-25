كشفت النجمة البريطانية كيت وينسلت، البالغة من العمر 50 عاماً، عن موقف محرج كاد يحدث عندما التقت بالملك تشارلز الثالث لأول مرة قبل 30 عاماً أثناء العرض الأول لأحد أفلامها عام 1995، حين كانت تبلغ من العمر 20 عاماً فقط.

اعترفت كيت بأنها لم تدرك أنها سترى الملك وتشعر بالتوتر الشديد عند الاقتراب منه، وكانت ترتدي حينها فستاناً شفافاً من الدانتيل الأسود، وأدركت فجأة أنه يكشف جسدها وظلت تصرخ وتقول «يا إلهي!»، لحسن الحظ، كانت ترتدي معطفاً، فتمكنت من تغطية نفسها بسرعة عند لقاء الملك.

لقاء آخر مع الملك

شاركت كيت مع النجمة ميريل ستريب في زيارة لاحقة إلى قصر سانت جيمس بعد أن أصبحت سفيرة لمؤسسة الملك، ووصفت كيف كانت النجمتان متوترتان قبل لقاء الملك، وتساءلت ميريل عن الطريقة الصحيحة للانحناء، تطوعت كيت للذهاب أولاً، مؤكدة على أهمية القيادة وعدم الخوف من ارتكاب الخطأ أمام الملك.

الانتقال وراء الكاميرا

على جانب آخر، بدأت كيت تجربة الإخراج لأول مرة مع فيلم Goodbye June الذي كتب السيناريو الخاص به ابنها جو أندرز (21 عاماً) وشاركها فيه الممثلون أندريا رايسبورو، وتوني كوليت، وتيموثي سبال، وأكدت كيت أنها لم تتشاجر مع ابنها أثناء التصوير، بل تعلما من بعضهما مهارات جديدة في عالم السينما.

تجربة كيت وينسلت مع الملك تشارلز الثالث والمواقف المحرجة في بداياتها، تعكس الجانب الإنساني واللطيف للنجمة، بينما استمرارها في العمل الفني وتجربة الإخراج مع ابنها يبرز التزامها بالفن والأسرة على حد سواء.