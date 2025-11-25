The global company "Shein" announced the withdrawal of a number of products from its global platform, following a report issued by the "Greenpeace" branch in Germany, which revealed that some clothing contained banned chemicals or exceeded the limits allowed in the European Union.

The environmental organization stated in a press release from its German branch that "out of 56 clothing items analyzed, 18 items contained hazardous chemicals, some of which greatly exceeded the limits set by European regulations."

The non-governmental organization noted the presence of compounds known as "forever chemicals" in these clothes sold through "Shein," which are water- and stain-resistant materials and are considered persistent pollutants.

The NGO pointed out that these potential toxic substances are linked to various diseases, including cancer, reproductive and developmental disorders in children, and weakened immune systems.

Greenpeace confirmed that these substances not only threaten consumers but also expose workers in production countries and the local environment to serious risks, noting that these materials later leach into water and soil through washing or disposal of clothing.

A spokesperson for the company stated in a statement to the French agency that "Shein" will withdraw products that can be identified in the report as a precautionary measure, adding: "We take product safety seriously, and we have not yet received the full details of the tests from Greenpeace, but we are investigating the claims."

In light of these violations, the European Commission announced that it is preparing a new law next year to regulate imported products through digital platforms, and last week, EU countries agreed to abolish the customs exemption on low-value orders in order to curb the flow of cheap imports.