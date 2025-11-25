أعلنت شركة «شي إن» العالمية سحب عدد من المنتجات من منصّتها العالمية، بعد تقرير أصدرته منظمة «غرينبيس» فرع ألمانيا، كشف احتواء بعض الملابس على مواد كيميائية محظورة، أو تتجاوز الحدود المسموح بها في الاتحاد الأوروبي.
أوضحت المنظمة البيئية بفرعها الألماني في بيان أنه «من بين 56 قطعة ملابس خضعت للتحليل، كانت 18 قطعة تحتوي على مواد كيميائية خطرة، بعضها تجاوز بكثير الحدود الموضوعة بموجب القواعد الأوروبية».
لاحظت المنظمة غير الحكومية وجود مركّبات المعروفة بـ«المواد الكيميائية الأبدية» في هذه الملابس المباعة عبر «شي إن»، وهي مواد مقاومة للماء والبقع، وتُعتبر ملوّثات دائمة.
وأشارت المنظمة غير الحكومية إلى أن هذه المواد السامة المحتملة مرتبطة بأمراض مختلفة، بينها السرطان، واضطرابات في الإنجاب والنمو لدى الأطفال، وضعف في الجهاز المناعي.
وأكدت «غرينبيس» أن هذه المواد لا تُهَدِّد المستهلكين فحسب، بل تُعرّض العمال في دول الإنتاج والبيئة المحلية لمخاطر جسيمة، مشيرةً إلى أن هذه المواد تتسرب لاحقاً إلى المياه والتربة عبر الغسيل، أو التخلص من الملابس.
وقال متحدث باسم الشركة، في تصريح للوكالة الفرنسية، إن «شي إن» ستسحب كإجراء احترازي المنتجات التي يمكن تحديدها ضمن التقرير، مضيفاً: «نأخذ سلامة المنتجات على محمل الجد، ولم نتلقَّ بعد التفاصيل الكاملة للاختبارات من غرينبيس، لكننا نحقق في الادعاءات».
في ضوء هذه المخالفات، أعلنت المفوضية الأوروبية أنها بصدد إعداد قانون جديد العام القادم لضبط المنتجات المستوردة عبر المنصّات الرقمية، كما وافقت دول الاتحاد الأوروبي الأسبوع الماضي على إلغاء الإعفاء الجمركي على الطلبيات منخفضة القيمة، بهدف الحد من تدفق الواردات الرخيصة.
The global company "Shein" announced the withdrawal of a number of products from its global platform, following a report issued by the "Greenpeace" branch in Germany, which revealed that some clothing contained banned chemicals or exceeded the limits allowed in the European Union.
The environmental organization stated in a press release from its German branch that "out of 56 clothing items analyzed, 18 items contained hazardous chemicals, some of which greatly exceeded the limits set by European regulations."
The non-governmental organization noted the presence of compounds known as "forever chemicals" in these clothes sold through "Shein," which are water- and stain-resistant materials and are considered persistent pollutants.
The NGO pointed out that these potential toxic substances are linked to various diseases, including cancer, reproductive and developmental disorders in children, and weakened immune systems.
Greenpeace confirmed that these substances not only threaten consumers but also expose workers in production countries and the local environment to serious risks, noting that these materials later leach into water and soil through washing or disposal of clothing.
A spokesperson for the company stated in a statement to the French agency that "Shein" will withdraw products that can be identified in the report as a precautionary measure, adding: "We take product safety seriously, and we have not yet received the full details of the tests from Greenpeace, but we are investigating the claims."
In light of these violations, the European Commission announced that it is preparing a new law next year to regulate imported products through digital platforms, and last week, EU countries agreed to abolish the customs exemption on low-value orders in order to curb the flow of cheap imports.