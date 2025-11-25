أعلنت شركة «شي إن» العالمية سحب عدد من المنتجات من منصّتها العالمية، بعد تقرير أصدرته منظمة «غرينبيس» فرع ألمانيا، كشف احتواء بعض الملابس على مواد كيميائية محظورة، أو تتجاوز الحدود المسموح بها في الاتحاد الأوروبي.

أوضحت المنظمة البيئية بفرعها الألماني في بيان أنه «من بين 56 قطعة ملابس خضعت للتحليل، كانت 18 قطعة تحتوي على مواد كيميائية خطرة، بعضها تجاوز بكثير الحدود الموضوعة بموجب القواعد الأوروبية».

لاحظت المنظمة غير الحكومية وجود مركّبات المعروفة بـ«المواد الكيميائية الأبدية» في هذه الملابس المباعة عبر «شي إن»، وهي مواد مقاومة للماء والبقع، وتُعتبر ملوّثات دائمة.

وأشارت المنظمة غير الحكومية إلى أن هذه المواد السامة المحتملة مرتبطة بأمراض مختلفة، بينها السرطان، واضطرابات في الإنجاب والنمو لدى الأطفال، وضعف في الجهاز المناعي.

وأكدت «غرينبيس» أن هذه المواد لا تُهَدِّد المستهلكين فحسب، بل تُعرّض العمال في دول الإنتاج والبيئة المحلية لمخاطر جسيمة، مشيرةً إلى أن هذه المواد تتسرب لاحقاً إلى المياه والتربة عبر الغسيل، أو التخلص من الملابس.

وقال متحدث باسم الشركة، في تصريح للوكالة الفرنسية، إن «شي إن» ستسحب كإجراء احترازي المنتجات التي يمكن تحديدها ضمن التقرير، مضيفاً: «نأخذ سلامة المنتجات على محمل الجد، ولم نتلقَّ بعد التفاصيل الكاملة للاختبارات من غرينبيس، لكننا نحقق في الادعاءات».

في ضوء هذه المخالفات، أعلنت المفوضية الأوروبية أنها بصدد إعداد قانون جديد العام القادم لضبط المنتجات المستوردة عبر المنصّات الرقمية، كما وافقت دول الاتحاد الأوروبي الأسبوع الماضي على إلغاء الإعفاء الجمركي على الطلبيات منخفضة القيمة، بهدف الحد من تدفق الواردات الرخيصة.