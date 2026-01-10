في تطور لافتٍ يعكس التوتر المتزايد بين حرية التعبير والسلامة الرقمية، رد الملياردير الأمريكي إيلون ماسك على الانتقادات الموجهة لمنصته «إكس» بقوة، معتبراً أن المنتقدين «يريدون أي ذريعة للرقابة».

وجاء رد ماسك في ظل تصاعد الضغوط الدولية على المنصة بسبب انتشار صور إباحية مزيفة (deepfakes)، وصور إساءة جنسية للأطفال تم إنشاؤها بواسطة الذكاء الاصطناعي Grok التابع لشركته xAI.

وفي مواجهة هذه الانتقادات، قال ماسك في منشورات متتالية على منصة إكس: «يريدون أي ذريعة للرقابة»، وقال الملياردير الأمريكي في منشور آخر: «مجرد رغبة في قمع حرية التعبير».

وأكد ماسك وفريق إكس أن المنصة «تتخذ إجراءات ضد المحتوى غير القانوني، بما في ذلك إزالة مواد الاستغلال الجنسي للأطفال، تعليق الحسابات بشكل دائم، والتعاون مع الحكومات والشرطة»، مشيرين إلى أن أي شخص يطلب محتوى غير قانوني من Grok سيواجه العقوبات نفسها كمن يرفع هذا المحتوى مباشرة.

ومنذ أواخر عام 2025، واجهت أداة Grok -روبوت الدردشة الذكي الذي طورته xAI- انتقادات حادة بعد أن تمكن المستخدمون من استخدامها لإنشاء صور جنسية غير رضائية لنساء بالغات، بل وفي بعض الحالات لإنشاء صور تُظهر إساءة جنسية لأطفال، وذلك بمجرد رفع صورة عادية وطلب «تعديلها» بطريقة إباحية مثل نزع الملابس رقمياً أو وضعها في وضعيات جنسية.

وأثارت هذه الظاهرة قلقاً واسعاً في عدة دول، حيث هددت الحكومة البريطانية بفرض حظر على المنصة في المملكة المتحدة ما لم تتخذ إجراءات فورية فعالة، وبدأت هيئات تنظيمية في أستراليا وفرنسا والهند والبرازيل تحقيقات رسمية.

ووجه أعضاء في مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي نداءات لسحب تطبيقي X وGrok من متاجر التطبيقات Apple وGoogle، حيث ظهرت حالات شخصية مؤلمة، من بينها اتهامات بأن Grok أنتج صوراً جنسية مزيفة لأشخاص حقيقيين، بما في ذلك حالة مرتبطة بإحدى أمهات أبناء ماسك.