In a striking development that reflects the increasing tension between freedom of expression and digital safety, American billionaire Elon Musk forcefully responded to criticisms directed at his platform "X," considering that critics "want any excuse for censorship."

Musk's response came amid rising international pressure on the platform due to the spread of fake pornographic images (deepfakes) and images of child sexual abuse created by the AI Grok, which is owned by his company xAI.

In the face of these criticisms, Musk stated in consecutive posts on the X platform: "They want any excuse for censorship," and the American billionaire added in another post: "Just a desire to suppress freedom of expression."

Musk and the X team confirmed that the platform "takes action against illegal content, including the removal of child sexual exploitation materials, permanently suspending accounts, and cooperating with governments and law enforcement," noting that anyone requesting illegal content from Grok will face the same penalties as those who directly upload this content.

Since late 2025, the Grok tool – the intelligent chatbot developed by xAI – has faced sharp criticism after users were able to use it to create non-consensual sexual images of adult women, and in some cases, to create images depicting sexual abuse of children, simply by uploading a regular image and requesting to "modify it" in a pornographic manner, such as digitally removing clothing or placing it in sexual positions.

This phenomenon has raised widespread concern in several countries, with the British government threatening to impose a ban on the platform in the UK unless immediate effective action is taken, and regulatory bodies in Australia, France, India, and Brazil have begun official investigations.

Members of the U.S. Senate have called for the removal of the X and Grok apps from the Apple and Google app stores, as painful personal cases have emerged, including allegations that Grok produced fake sexual images of real people, including a case linked to one of Musk's children's mothers.