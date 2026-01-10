The journal "Oncotarget," specialized in cancer research, published a comprehensive scientific review titled "Cancer Signals Following COVID-19 Vaccination and Infection: Assessment of Patterns and Potential Biological Mechanisms," authored by researcher Charlotte Cooperwasser (from the Tufts University School of Medicine) and Dr. Wafik El-Deiry (editor-in-chief of the journal and a prominent oncologist at Brown University).

The study conducted a systematic review of multiple scientific databases from January 2020 to October 2025, focusing on gathering previously published reports on cases of new or rapidly worsening cancer (popularly known as "turbo cancer") following COVID-19 vaccination or infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

333 Individual Cases of Cancer

During the study, 333 individual cases of cancer were documented across 69 published studies in peer-reviewed scientific journals, with cases distributed across 27 countries worldwide (including the United States, Japan, China, Italy, Spain, and South Korea), indicating a global phenomenon rather than one confined to a specific geographical area.

Types of Cancers

The main types included: lymphoma (about 38%), breast cancer, lung cancer, colon cancer, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, thyroid cancer, leukemia, skin (melanoma), and sarcoma, with some cases appearing near the injection site.

In about 50% of the cases, cancer was diagnosed within a few weeks (2 - 4 weeks) after the dose, some within days, with indications of greater worsening following booster doses.

The study also included data from large studies (such as 1.3 million individuals in the U.S. military, 300,000 in Italy, and 8.4 million in South Korea), which showed potential statistical signals for increased cases of certain cancers after vaccination, particularly among age groups under 65 (breast and thyroid cancer) and over 75 (prostate cancer).

The authors proposed potential biological mechanisms such as: immune system disruption and loss of tumor surveillance, persistence of spike protein in tissues, and a possible effect of residual DNA from the manufacturing process.

Call for Extensive Epidemiological Studies

The authors clearly stated that these results represent potential safety signals and temporal patterns worthy of investigation, but they do not establish a direct causal relationship between vaccines and cancer. They also called for extensive epidemiological, clinical, and mechanistic studies to determine whether there is a real connection and under what conditions.

The Cyber Attack on the Journal

Days after the study was published, the journal's website was subjected to intense cyber attacks that began in December 2025 and continued through January 2026, resulting in disrupted access to the site. The journal's management reported the incident to the FBI.