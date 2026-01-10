نشرت مجلة «Oncotarget» المتخصصة في أبحاث السرطان مراجعة علمية شاملة بعنوان «إشارات السرطان بعد التطعيم ضد كوفيد-19 والعدوى: تقييم الأنماط والآليات البيولوجية المحتملة»، من إعداد الباحثة شارلوت كوبرفاسر (من كلية الطب بجامعة تافتس) والدكتور وافيك الديري (رئيس تحرير المجلة وعالم أورام بارز بجامعة براون).

أجرت الدراسة بحثاً منهجياً في قواعد بيانات علمية متعددة للفترة من يناير 2020 حتى أكتوبر 2025، وركزت على جمع التقارير المنشورة سابقاً حول حالات سرطان جديد أو تفاقم سريع (المعروف شعبياً بـ«turbo cancer») بعد التطعيم ضد كوفيد-19 أو الإصابة بفايروس SARS-CoV-2.

333 حالة فردية من السرطان

وخلال الدراسة تم توثيق 333 حالة فردية من السرطان عبر 69 دراسة منشورة في مجلات علمية محكمة، كما أن الحالات موزعة على 27 دولة حول العالم (من بينها الولايات المتحدة، اليابان، الصين، إيطاليا، إسبانيا، كوريا الجنوبية)، مما يشير إلى ظاهرة عالمية وليست مقتصرة على منطقة جغرافية معينة.

أنواع السرطانات

وشملت الأنواع الرئيسية: الليمفوما (نحو 38%)، سرطان الثدي، الرئة، القولون، البروستاتا، البنكرياس، الغدة الدرقية، اللوكيميا، الجلد (ميلانوما)، والساركوما، مع بعض الحالات التي ظهرت بالقرب من موقع الحقن.

وفي نحو 50% من الحالات، تم تشخيص السرطان خلال أسابيع قليلة (2 - 4 أسابيع) بعد الجرعة، وبعضها خلال أيام، مع إشارات إلى تفاقم أكبر بعد الجرعات التعزيزية.

وتضمنت الدراسة أيضاً بيانات من دراسات كبيرة (مثل 1.3 مليون فرد في الجيش الأمريكي، 300 ألف في إيطاليا، 8.4 مليون في كوريا الجنوبية)، أظهرت إشارات إحصائية محتملة لزيادة حالات سرطان معينة بعد التطعيم، خصوصاً لدى الفئات العمرية تحت 65 عاماً (سرطان الثدي والغدة الدرقية) وفوق 75 عاماً (سرطان البروستاتا).

واقترح المؤلفان آليات بيولوجية محتملة مثل: اضطراب الجهاز المناعي وفقدان القدرة على مراقبة الأورام، استمرار بروتين السبيك في الأنسجة، وتأثير محتمل للـDNA المتبقي من عملية التصنيع.

دعوة لإجراء دراسات وبائية واسعة

وأكد الكاتبان بوضوح أن هذه النتائج تمثل إشارات أمان محتملة (safety signals) وأنماطاً زمنية تستحق التحقيق، لكنها لا تثبت علاقة سببية مباشرة بين اللقاحات والسرطان، كما دعا الباحثان إلى إجراء دراسات وبائية واسعة، سريرية، وميكانيكية معمقة لتحديد ما إذا كانت هناك صلة حقيقية وتحت أي شروط.

الهجوم السيبراني على المجلة

وبعد أيام من نشر الدراسة، تعرض موقع المجلة لهجمات سيبرانية مكثفة بدأت في ديسمبر 2025 واستمرت خلال يناير 2026، مما أدى إلى تعطيل الوصول إلى الموقع، وأبلغت إدارة المجلة مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي الأمريكي بالحادثة.