هي لم تكن لحظة حزن نغسلها بدموع التعب لنصافح المستقبل بعبارات نواسي بها بعضنا بقدر ما هي لحظات فارقة بكى فيها البكاء معنا...!!!


فقيدنا أكبر من أن نرثيه بكلمات نطوعها لمحاكاة واقع نعيشه ولا يمكن أن أستعطف الأبجدية للبوح بما في داخلي من حزن لكنني سأترك الألم كما هو يكتبني وأنثره دمعاً حزيناً....!!


مات شيخنا ووالدنا وأخونا وحبيبنا (سعيد بن خضران العرياني) شيخ قبيلة بالعريان، فبكت العرضيات فقيدها على طريقة الأماكن التي تشاركنا بصمتها قسوة الفراق....!!!


كنت معه أثناء تعبه في لحظة لم أشعر أنها لحظة الوداع، فرحت وهو يقول (أبشرك بخير). كان في نظراته وابتسامته المتعبة كلام شعرت به ولم أستطع كتابته...!!


مات شيخنا سعيد بن خضران وترك لنا إرثاً كبيراً من الطيب والشهامة والوفاء والكرم فودعناه كما لو كنا نودع أجمل شيء كان يعيش بيننا، كيف لا وهو النادر في زمن تشابهت فيه الوجوه والمواقف...!


هنا التحف الكلام سواد وجدت بعضه في سؤال عميق وأنا أتصفح وجوهاً أتعبها الحزن، يُقال عند الوداع مع السلامة.. ‏فأين السلامة حين يرحل العظماء؟


‏خطاه تركت في الدروب بصمة


‏تزهر في القلب رغم رحيله البعيد


‏رحل شيخنا والدمع في العيون يبكيه ببطءٍ.....!!!!


‏فهل السلامةُ تقال في فراق نبضٍ


‏كان ينبضُ لنا ملءَ السماء؟


‏وداعاً يا من كنت قيمة قبيلة وقامة منطقة...!


نسأل الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته، وأن يسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يجزيه عن قبيلته وأهله خير الجزاء، وأن يلهم أهله وذويه ومحبيه الصبر والسلوان.


إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون...