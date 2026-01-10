It was not a moment of sadness that we wash away with tears of exhaustion to greet the future with phrases of consolation for one another, as much as it was a pivotal moment where tears cried with us...!!!



Our deceased is greater than to be mourned with words we bend to mimic the reality we live in, and I cannot plead with the alphabet to express what is inside me of sorrow, but I will leave the pain as it is, writing me and scattering it as sad tears....!!



Our Sheikh, our father, our brother, and our beloved (Saeed bin Khudran Al-Aryani), the Sheikh of the Al-Aryan tribe, has passed away, and the people of Al-Ardiyat mourned their loss in the way of the places that shared with us the silence of the harsh separation....!!!



I was with him during his illness at a moment I did not feel was a moment of farewell; I was happy when he said (I bring you good news). In his tired eyes and smile, there was a message I felt but could not write...!!



Our Sheikh Saeed bin Khudran has passed away, leaving us a great legacy of kindness, nobility, loyalty, and generosity, and we bid him farewell as if we were bidding farewell to the most beautiful thing that lived among us. How could we not, when he is the rare one in a time when faces and situations have become similar...!



Here, words have wrapped in darkness; I found some of it in a deep question as I browsed faces weary from sorrow. It is said at farewell, "with peace"... So where is the peace when the great ones depart?



His footsteps left a mark on the paths



That blossoms in the heart despite his distant departure



Our Sheikh has departed, and the tears in our eyes slowly weep for him.....!!!!



So is peace said in the separation of a heartbeat



That used to pulse for us filling the sky?



Farewell, O you who were the value of a tribe and the stature of a region...!



We ask Allah to envelop him in His vast mercy, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, to reward him on behalf of his tribe and family with the best reward, and to inspire his family, relatives, and loved ones with patience and solace.



Indeed, we belong to Allah and to Him we shall return...