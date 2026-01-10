تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
هي لم تكن لحظة حزن نغسلها بدموع التعب لنصافح المستقبل بعبارات نواسي بها بعضنا بقدر ما هي لحظات فارقة بكى فيها البكاء معنا...!!!
فقيدنا أكبر من أن نرثيه بكلمات نطوعها لمحاكاة واقع نعيشه ولا يمكن أن أستعطف الأبجدية للبوح بما في داخلي من حزن لكنني سأترك الألم كما هو يكتبني وأنثره دمعاً حزيناً....!!
مات شيخنا ووالدنا وأخونا وحبيبنا (سعيد بن خضران العرياني) شيخ قبيلة بالعريان، فبكت العرضيات فقيدها على طريقة الأماكن التي تشاركنا بصمتها قسوة الفراق....!!!
كنت معه أثناء تعبه في لحظة لم أشعر أنها لحظة الوداع، فرحت وهو يقول (أبشرك بخير). كان في نظراته وابتسامته المتعبة كلام شعرت به ولم أستطع كتابته...!!
مات شيخنا سعيد بن خضران وترك لنا إرثاً كبيراً من الطيب والشهامة والوفاء والكرم فودعناه كما لو كنا نودع أجمل شيء كان يعيش بيننا، كيف لا وهو النادر في زمن تشابهت فيه الوجوه والمواقف...!
هنا التحف الكلام سواد وجدت بعضه في سؤال عميق وأنا أتصفح وجوهاً أتعبها الحزن، يُقال عند الوداع مع السلامة.. فأين السلامة حين يرحل العظماء؟
خطاه تركت في الدروب بصمة
تزهر في القلب رغم رحيله البعيد
رحل شيخنا والدمع في العيون يبكيه ببطءٍ.....!!!!
فهل السلامةُ تقال في فراق نبضٍ
كان ينبضُ لنا ملءَ السماء؟
وداعاً يا من كنت قيمة قبيلة وقامة منطقة...!
نسأل الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته، وأن يسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يجزيه عن قبيلته وأهله خير الجزاء، وأن يلهم أهله وذويه ومحبيه الصبر والسلوان.
إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون...
It was not a moment of sadness that we wash away with tears of exhaustion to greet the future with phrases of consolation for one another, as much as it was a pivotal moment where tears cried with us...!!!
Our deceased is greater than to be mourned with words we bend to mimic the reality we live in, and I cannot plead with the alphabet to express what is inside me of sorrow, but I will leave the pain as it is, writing me and scattering it as sad tears....!!
Our Sheikh, our father, our brother, and our beloved (Saeed bin Khudran Al-Aryani), the Sheikh of the Al-Aryan tribe, has passed away, and the people of Al-Ardiyat mourned their loss in the way of the places that shared with us the silence of the harsh separation....!!!
I was with him during his illness at a moment I did not feel was a moment of farewell; I was happy when he said (I bring you good news). In his tired eyes and smile, there was a message I felt but could not write...!!
Our Sheikh Saeed bin Khudran has passed away, leaving us a great legacy of kindness, nobility, loyalty, and generosity, and we bid him farewell as if we were bidding farewell to the most beautiful thing that lived among us. How could we not, when he is the rare one in a time when faces and situations have become similar...!
Here, words have wrapped in darkness; I found some of it in a deep question as I browsed faces weary from sorrow. It is said at farewell, "with peace"... So where is the peace when the great ones depart?
His footsteps left a mark on the paths
That blossoms in the heart despite his distant departure
Our Sheikh has departed, and the tears in our eyes slowly weep for him.....!!!!
So is peace said in the separation of a heartbeat
That used to pulse for us filling the sky?
Farewell, O you who were the value of a tribe and the stature of a region...!
We ask Allah to envelop him in His vast mercy, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, to reward him on behalf of his tribe and family with the best reward, and to inspire his family, relatives, and loved ones with patience and solace.
Indeed, we belong to Allah and to Him we shall return...