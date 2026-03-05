•• الواقف على شاطئ الدنيا بنور ربه سوف يقف على محيط نهر يغمس أصابعه في مائه العذب ليشعر بالنقاء.. والمخلص لربه في شهر الرحمة بروحانيته ورحمته وشخوصه وأحداثه؛ لن يصيبه اعتلال الحياة أبداً بقدرة الخالق سبحانه.. فالمُرصَّع بمرجان الوفاء الرمضاني؛ سوف يتضلَّع من نفحات رمضان كقطرات عسل علقت على نسيل الشمع، وسوف يرتوي بروعة الكون وبهائه وقدرة ربه على تغيير أحواله.

•• فمن عرف روحانية رمضان وقِيمِه ومبادئه، خصوصاً عشره الأخيرة؛ لن يزوره سقم العطاء، وسوف تبقى حياته مثل جزيرة وسط البحر انحسر عنها الماء.. ومن لم يجعل نفحات تلك العشر تتقاذفه؛ سوف يُسلب الضوء الذي يمنحه له سبحانه، فلن يُشع له نور.. من لم يدرك أن غذاء الروح مثل إشراقة سعادة يستقبلها في أفضل ليالي العام؛ فهو كشجرة بلا ثمار.

•• والصبر على الطاعة قيمة ناعمة وصفاء بين أرواح الصابرين ووجدانهم في صورة ثياب خلاَّبة رقيقة الخيوط.. والصابرون يعومون في بحر الصبر وبأيدهم طوق نجاة يحميهم من اكفهرار سوء الخاتمة، ولن يذهب صبرهم بلا ثمرة في الآخرة.. أما الجازعون فليس لديهم حيازة بوليصة تأمين ربانية لهمومهم.. فمن لم يمنح نفسه شيئاً في حضرة الصبر؛ فلن تستمتع روحه بصورة حية لسيرة إنسان.

•• إن من يزداد صبراً على الطاعة؛ يزداد يقيناً وإيماناً بما يمنحه له خالقه ويزداد علماً بما أُنزل على نبيه صلى الله عليه وسلم.. أما من لديه فزعٌ من معاقرة الصبر؛ فسوف يشعل النار في داخله، فلا يستطيع إزاحة شوكة همٍّ أصابته، وسوف يستسلم لأوجاعه، فيطوي الصفحة الأخيرة من جمال الصبر.. والمتهيَّب الصبر فحياته مليئة بحالات هلع تقتل ذاته وتصيبه بالوهن.

«الليالي العشر»

بين روحانية شهر

وقيم إنسان:

من يجعل نفحات العشر تتقاذفه سوف يشع نوره

ومن لم يدرك غذاء روح العشر هو كشجرة بلا ثمار

الصبر على الطاعة كثياب خلاَّبة رقيقة الخيوط

أما الجازع فليس له بوليصة تأمين ربانية تحميه