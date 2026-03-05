•• The one standing on the shore of this world with the light of his Lord will stand by the vast river, dipping his fingers into its sweet water to feel the purity.. And the one devoted to his Lord during the month of mercy, with its spirituality, compassion, characters, and events; will never be afflicted by the troubles of life by the power of the Creator, Glory be to Him.. For the one adorned with the coral of Ramadan's loyalty; will savor the fragrances of Ramadan like drops of honey clinging to the wax flow, and will be quenched by the magnificence and beauty of the universe and his Lord's ability to change his circumstances.

•• Whoever knows the spirituality of Ramadan and its values and principles, especially the last ten days; will not be visited by the sickness of giving, and his life will remain like an island in the sea from which the water has receded.. And whoever does not allow the fragrances of those ten days to carry him away; will be deprived of the light that the Creator grants him, and no light will shine for him.. Whoever does not realize that the nourishment of the soul is like the radiance of happiness received in the best nights of the year; is like a tree without fruits.

•• Patience in obedience is a soft value and purity among the souls of the patient and their sentiments in the form of enchanting clothes with delicate threads.. The patient swim in the sea of patience, and in their hands is a lifebuoy that protects them from the grimness of a bad ending, and their patience will not go without reward in the Hereafter.. As for the anxious, they do not possess a divine insurance policy for their worries.. Whoever does not grant himself anything in the presence of patience; will not enjoy a vivid image of a human life.

•• Indeed, the one who increases in patience towards obedience; increases in certainty and faith in what his Creator grants him and increases in knowledge of what has been revealed to his Prophet, peace be upon him.. As for the one who is terrified of enduring patience; will ignite a fire within himself, unable to remove the thorn of worry that has struck him, and will surrender to his pains, closing the last page of the beauty of patience.. The one who is apprehensive of patience has a life filled with panic that kills his essence and leaves him weak.

“The Ten Nights”

Between the spirituality of the month

And the values of a human:

Whoever allows the fragrances of the ten days to carry him will shine with light

And whoever does not realize that the nourishment of the spirit of the ten days is like a tree without fruits

Patience in obedience is like enchanting clothes with delicate threads

As for the anxious, he has no divine insurance policy to protect him