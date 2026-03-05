تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
•• الواقف على شاطئ الدنيا بنور ربه سوف يقف على محيط نهر يغمس أصابعه في مائه العذب ليشعر بالنقاء.. والمخلص لربه في شهر الرحمة بروحانيته ورحمته وشخوصه وأحداثه؛ لن يصيبه اعتلال الحياة أبداً بقدرة الخالق سبحانه.. فالمُرصَّع بمرجان الوفاء الرمضاني؛ سوف يتضلَّع من نفحات رمضان كقطرات عسل علقت على نسيل الشمع، وسوف يرتوي بروعة الكون وبهائه وقدرة ربه على تغيير أحواله.
•• فمن عرف روحانية رمضان وقِيمِه ومبادئه، خصوصاً عشره الأخيرة؛ لن يزوره سقم العطاء، وسوف تبقى حياته مثل جزيرة وسط البحر انحسر عنها الماء.. ومن لم يجعل نفحات تلك العشر تتقاذفه؛ سوف يُسلب الضوء الذي يمنحه له سبحانه، فلن يُشع له نور.. من لم يدرك أن غذاء الروح مثل إشراقة سعادة يستقبلها في أفضل ليالي العام؛ فهو كشجرة بلا ثمار.
•• والصبر على الطاعة قيمة ناعمة وصفاء بين أرواح الصابرين ووجدانهم في صورة ثياب خلاَّبة رقيقة الخيوط.. والصابرون يعومون في بحر الصبر وبأيدهم طوق نجاة يحميهم من اكفهرار سوء الخاتمة، ولن يذهب صبرهم بلا ثمرة في الآخرة.. أما الجازعون فليس لديهم حيازة بوليصة تأمين ربانية لهمومهم.. فمن لم يمنح نفسه شيئاً في حضرة الصبر؛ فلن تستمتع روحه بصورة حية لسيرة إنسان.
•• إن من يزداد صبراً على الطاعة؛ يزداد يقيناً وإيماناً بما يمنحه له خالقه ويزداد علماً بما أُنزل على نبيه صلى الله عليه وسلم.. أما من لديه فزعٌ من معاقرة الصبر؛ فسوف يشعل النار في داخله، فلا يستطيع إزاحة شوكة همٍّ أصابته، وسوف يستسلم لأوجاعه، فيطوي الصفحة الأخيرة من جمال الصبر.. والمتهيَّب الصبر فحياته مليئة بحالات هلع تقتل ذاته وتصيبه بالوهن.
«الليالي العشر»
بين روحانية شهر
وقيم إنسان:
من يجعل نفحات العشر تتقاذفه سوف يشع نوره
ومن لم يدرك غذاء روح العشر هو كشجرة بلا ثمار
الصبر على الطاعة كثياب خلاَّبة رقيقة الخيوط
أما الجازع فليس له بوليصة تأمين ربانية تحميه
•• The one standing on the shore of this world with the light of his Lord will stand by the vast river, dipping his fingers into its sweet water to feel the purity.. And the one devoted to his Lord during the month of mercy, with its spirituality, compassion, characters, and events; will never be afflicted by the troubles of life by the power of the Creator, Glory be to Him.. For the one adorned with the coral of Ramadan's loyalty; will savor the fragrances of Ramadan like drops of honey clinging to the wax flow, and will be quenched by the magnificence and beauty of the universe and his Lord's ability to change his circumstances.
•• Whoever knows the spirituality of Ramadan and its values and principles, especially the last ten days; will not be visited by the sickness of giving, and his life will remain like an island in the sea from which the water has receded.. And whoever does not allow the fragrances of those ten days to carry him away; will be deprived of the light that the Creator grants him, and no light will shine for him.. Whoever does not realize that the nourishment of the soul is like the radiance of happiness received in the best nights of the year; is like a tree without fruits.
•• Patience in obedience is a soft value and purity among the souls of the patient and their sentiments in the form of enchanting clothes with delicate threads.. The patient swim in the sea of patience, and in their hands is a lifebuoy that protects them from the grimness of a bad ending, and their patience will not go without reward in the Hereafter.. As for the anxious, they do not possess a divine insurance policy for their worries.. Whoever does not grant himself anything in the presence of patience; will not enjoy a vivid image of a human life.
•• Indeed, the one who increases in patience towards obedience; increases in certainty and faith in what his Creator grants him and increases in knowledge of what has been revealed to his Prophet, peace be upon him.. As for the one who is terrified of enduring patience; will ignite a fire within himself, unable to remove the thorn of worry that has struck him, and will surrender to his pains, closing the last page of the beauty of patience.. The one who is apprehensive of patience has a life filled with panic that kills his essence and leaves him weak.
“The Ten Nights”
Between the spirituality of the month
And the values of a human:
Whoever allows the fragrances of the ten days to carry him will shine with light
And whoever does not realize that the nourishment of the spirit of the ten days is like a tree without fruits
Patience in obedience is like enchanting clothes with delicate threads
As for the anxious, he has no divine insurance policy to protect him