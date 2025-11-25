وقع حادث مروري مروع مساء اليوم (الإثنين)، على الطريق الزراعي القاهرة - الإسكندرية في محافظة البحيرة في مصر، حيث انقلبت سيارة ترحيلات تابعة لقوات الأمن المركزي كانت تقل 22 فرداً من المجندين والضباط.

وأسفر الحادث عن إصابة جميع الركاب الـ22 بإصابات متفرقة راوحت بين الكدمات والجروح والكسور والاشتباه في نزيف داخلي لبعض الحالات، دون وقوع وفيات حتى الآن.

وتلقت غرفة عمليات مديرية أمن البحيرة إخطاراً عاجلاً من مأمور مركز شرطة دمنهور يفيد بوقوع حادث انقلاب سيارة الترحيلات، وانتقلت على الفور قيادات الأمن وخبراء المرور و12 سيارة إسعاف مجهزة إلى موقع الحادث.

وعملت الأجهزة الطبية وسيارات الإسعاف على نقل جميع المصابين إلى مستشفى دمنهور التعليمي، حيث يخضعون حالياً للفحوصات الطبية والعلاج اللازم، وبعضهم في قسم الطوارئ والعناية المركزة.

وأظهر الفحص الأولي أن السيارة انقلبت على جانب الطريق، ما تسبب في إصابات متفاوتة الخطورة لكل من كان بداخلها.

وحررت الجهات الأمنية محضراً بالواقعة، وتولت النيابة العامة التحقيق للوقوف على الأسباب الدقيقة للحادث، مع فحص فني للسيارة وسماع أقوال الشهود ومراجعة كاميرات المراقبة على الطريق.