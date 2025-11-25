A horrific traffic accident occurred this evening (Monday) on the agricultural road between Cairo and Alexandria in the Beheira Governorate of Egypt, where a police transport vehicle carrying 22 individuals, including conscripts and officers, overturned.

The accident resulted in injuries to all 22 passengers, with various injuries ranging from bruises and cuts to fractures and suspected internal bleeding in some cases, with no fatalities reported so far.

The operations room of the Beheira Security Directorate received an urgent notification from the head of the Damanhur Police Station regarding the overturning of the transport vehicle, and immediately, security leaders, traffic experts, and 12 equipped ambulances were dispatched to the accident site.

The medical teams and ambulances worked to transport all the injured to Damanhur Educational Hospital, where they are currently undergoing medical examinations and necessary treatment, with some in the emergency and intensive care units.

Initial examinations revealed that the vehicle overturned on the side of the road, causing injuries of varying severity to everyone inside.

The security authorities filed a report on the incident, and the public prosecution has taken over the investigation to determine the precise causes of the accident, including a technical examination of the vehicle, interviewing witnesses, and reviewing surveillance cameras along the road.