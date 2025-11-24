تسببت فيضانات شديدة ناتجة عن هطول أمطار غزيرة مستمرة ضربت تايلند في شلل كامل لحركة النقل في المناطق الجنوبية من تايلند، إذ أغلقت السكك الحديدية وانقطعت الطرق السريعة في عدة محافظات، مما أثر على مئات آلاف السكان والمسافرين.

فيضانات تُغرق السكك الحديدية وتعزل المحافظات في تايلند

وأعلنت شركة السكك الحديدية التايلندية إيقاف 12 قطارا رئيسيا اعتبارا من اليوم (الإثنين)، مع تعديل مسارات 4 قطارات أخرى في الجنوب، وفقا لتقارير «بانكوك بوست»، وذلك في ظل تصاعد مستويات المياه في 10 محافظات جنوبية، مع تحذيرات من كارثة إنسانية محتملة إذا استمرت الأمطار.

وبدأت الأزمة في 17 نوفمبر مع تحذيرات من مكتب الموارد المائية الوطني لـ11 محافظة جنوبية من خطر الفيضانات المفاجئة والانهيارات الأرضية حتى 22 نوفمبر، لكن الأمطار المستمرة أدت إلى تصعيد الوضع، وفي 24 نوفمبر، أغلقت السكك الحديدية خطوطا رئيسية بسبب ارتفاع المياه إلى 15 سم فوق السكك في مناطق مثل تشونغ خو-رون فيبون وخطوط هات ياي-باتاني (سونغخلا).

فيضانات تُغرق السكك الحديدية وتعزل المحافظات في تايلند

تدخل عاجل وإغلاق طرق رئيسية

وعلى صعيد الطرق، أعلنت مديرية إدارة الطرق السريعة إغلاق عدة طرق رئيسية، بما في ذلك في سونغخلا، باتاني، يالا، وترانغ، إذ غمرت المياه الطريق السريع في هات ياي بعمق 40-60 سم، مما جعلها غير صالحة إلا للمركبات ذات الارتفاع العالي، كما أغلقت إدارة الطرق الريفية 14 طريقا رئيسيا في 5 محافظات، وأوقفت شركة النقل البري خدمات الحافلات، مما أدى إلى عزل آلاف السكان، مع تقارير عن نقص في المياه النظيفة والغذاء في المناطق الغارقة.

وأعلن حاكم محافظة سونغخلا المحافظة ومحيطها «مناطق حمراء»، مطالبا بإجلاء فوري للسكان الضعفاء، بينما زار نائب رئيس الوزراء أنوتين شارنفيراكول المناطق المتضررة يوم 22 نوفمبر لتوزيع المساعدات، وقال إن الوضع خطير، ويجب على الجميع الالتزام بتعليمات السلطات.

فيضانات تُغرق السكك الحديدية وتعزل المحافظات في تايلند

أزمة فيضانات وانهيارات متكررة

وتُعد تايلند واحدة من أكثر الدول الآسيوية تأثرا بالفيضانات السنوية، خصوصا في الجنوب خلال موسم الرياح الموسمية الشمالية الشرقية من نوفمبر إلى مارس، الذي يجلب أمطارا غزيرة تصل إلى 90 ملم في 24 ساعة، مما يؤدي إلى فيضانات مفاجئة وانهيارات أرضية.

وفي عام 2025، تفاقم الوضع بسبب ظاهرة «لا نينيا» المتوقعة، التي تزيد من شدة الأمطار بنسبة تصل إلى 20% مقارنة بالمتوسط، وفقا لتقارير منظمة الأرصاد الجوية العالمية.

وتشهد منطقة الجنوب، التي تعتمد اقتصاديا على الزراعة مثل المطاط والأرز والسياحة، سنويا خسائر تصل إلى مليارات البات التايلندي، كما حدث في فيضانات 2011 التي أثرت على 20 مليون شخص، وفي تلك المرة أثرت الفيضانات حتى اليوم على أكثر من 130 ألف أسرة في 7-10 محافظات، مع إجلاء آلاف السكان وتعطيل التجارة الحدودية مع ماليزيا، إذ علق نحو 4 آلاف سائح ماليزي في هات ياي.