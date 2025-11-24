فيضانات تُغرق السكك الحديدية وتعزل المحافظات في تايلند

Severe flooding caused by continuous heavy rainfall has paralyzed transportation in southern Thailand, as railways were closed and highways were cut off in several provinces, affecting hundreds of thousands of residents and travelers.

The State Railway of Thailand announced the suspension of 12 main trains starting today (Monday), with the rerouting of 4 other trains in the south, according to reports from the Bangkok Post, amid rising water levels in 10 southern provinces, with warnings of a potential humanitarian disaster if the rains continue.

The crisis began on November 17 with warnings from the National Water Resources Office for 11 southern provinces about the risk of flash floods and landslides until November 22, but the continuous rain escalated the situation. On November 24, the railways closed main lines due to water levels rising 15 cm above the tracks in areas such as Chonburi and the Hat Yai-Patani (Songkhla) lines.

Urgent Intervention and Closure of Main Roads

Regarding the roads, the Highway Department announced the closure of several main roads, including in Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Trang, as water flooded the highway in Hat Yai to a depth of 40-60 cm, making it impassable except for high-clearance vehicles. The Rural Roads Department also closed 14 main roads in 5 provinces and the land transport company suspended bus services, isolating thousands of residents, with reports of shortages of clean water and food in the flooded areas.

The governor of Songkhla province declared the province and its surroundings as "red zones," calling for the immediate evacuation of vulnerable residents, while Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited the affected areas on November 22 to distribute aid, stating that the situation is serious and everyone must adhere to the authorities' instructions.

Flood Crisis and Recurring Landslides

Thailand is one of the most affected Asian countries by annual flooding, especially in the south during the northeast monsoon season from November to March, which brings heavy rains of up to 90 mm in 24 hours, leading to flash floods and landslides.

In 2025, the situation is expected to worsen due to the anticipated "La Niña" phenomenon, which increases rainfall intensity by up to 20% compared to the average, according to reports from the World Meteorological Organization.

The southern region, which economically relies on agriculture such as rubber and rice, as well as tourism, suffers annual losses amounting to billions of Thai baht, as seen in the 2011 floods that affected 20 million people. At that time, the floods impacted over 130,000 families in 7-10 provinces, with thousands of residents evacuated and cross-border trade with Malaysia disrupted, as around 4,000 Malaysian tourists were stranded in Hat Yai.