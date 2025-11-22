سياح يهدمون 500 عام من التاريخ لأجل «صورة» !

Visitors caused damage to the historic wall of Ardvreck Castle in Lairg, Scotland, after they demolished part of it in order to obtain "perfect" photos for social media. The Historic Environment Scotland association explained that this incident is not the first, as acts of vandalism are repeated when tourists climb the walls in search of the ideal shot, threatening the safety of the castle located along the famous NC500 route in the Scottish Highlands.

The association clarified that visitors had knocked down part of the wall of Ardvreck Castle in Lairg to avoid walking through the waterlogged beach, emphasizing that the incident represents a link in a growing chain of vandalism faced by the castle.



The castle dates back to around 1500 and is considered one of the prominent landmarks, but the recurrence of such practices is threatening what remains of its historical structure.