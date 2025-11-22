تسبّب زوّار بإلحاق أضرار بجدار قلعة أردفريك التاريخية في ليرغ بأسكتلندا، بعد أن أقدموا على هدم جزء منه بهدف الحصول على صور «مثالية» لمواقع التواصل الاجتماعي. وأوضحت جمعية هيستوريك أسانت أن هذه الحادثة ليست الأولى، حيث تتكرر أعمال التخريب مع تسلّق السياح للجدران بحثاً عن اللقطة المثالية، ما يهدد سلامة القلعة الواقعة على مسار NC500 الشهير في المرتفعات الأسكتلندية.

سياح يهدمون 500 عام من التاريخ لأجل «صورة» !

وأوضحت الجمعية أن الزوّار قاموا بإسقاط جزء من جدار قلعة أردفريك في ليرغ لتجنّب السير عبر الشاطئ المغمور بالمياه، مؤكدة أن الحادثة تمثل حلقة ضمن سلسلة متزايدة من أعمال التخريب التي تتعرض لها القلعة.



وترجع القلعة إلى نحو عام 1500، وتُعد من المعالم البارزة، إلا أن تكرار مثل هذه الممارسات بات يهدد ما تبقى من بنيتها التاريخية.