شهد المكتب البيضاوي في البيت الأبيض لحظة غير معتادة، بعدما شارك الرئيس ترمب مقطع فيديو معدلاً بالذكاء الاصطناعي يظهره وهو يلعب كرة القدم مع النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو.
ويستعرض الفيديو ترمب مع كريستيانو، وهما يقومان بمراوغات وتمريرات حول الطاولة وسط الغرفة، محاولين الحفاظ على الكرة في الهواء باستخدام الركبة، مع ابتسامات هادئة طوال الوقت. وفي لحظة مثيرة، قام ترمب بحركة دورانية سريعة لقطع الكرة قبل أن يركلها باتجاه الكاميرا، ما أدى إلى تحطم الشاشة وانتهاء المشهد.
وعلق الرئيس ترمب قائلاً: «رونالدو شخص رائع، استمتعت باللقاء معه في البيت الأبيض، إنه ذكي حقًا وموهوب».
وجاءت هذه اللحظة خلال زيارة رونالدو لحفل عشاء أقامه ترمب بمناسبة زيارة ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان إلى واشنطن، حيث حضر كبار قادة العالم وعشاق الرياضة والأعمال. وأشار ترمب مازحًا إلى أن ابنه الأصغر بارون من أشد المعجبين برونالدو، وأن احترامه له زاد بعد هذه الزيارة.
كما قدّم ترمب لرونالدو هدية مميزة عبارة عن صندوق خشبي فاخر يحتوي على مفتاح ضخم من النحاس الأصفر يعرف باسم «مفتاح المكتب الأبيض». ونشر رونالدو بعد الزيارة صورًا تجمعه بزوجته جورجينا رودريغيز وترمب عبر حساباته على مواقع التواصل، معبرًا عن شكره لاستقبال الرئيس الأمريكي.
The Oval Office in the White House witnessed an unusual moment when President Trump shared an AI-edited video showing him playing soccer with Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.
The video showcases Trump and Cristiano as they perform dribbles and passes around the table in the middle of the room, trying to keep the ball in the air using their knees, with calm smiles throughout. In an exciting moment, Trump made a quick spinning move to intercept the ball before kicking it toward the camera, resulting in the screen shattering and the scene ending.
President Trump commented, saying, "Ronaldo is a great guy, I enjoyed meeting him at the White House, he is really smart and talented."
This moment came during Ronaldo's visit to a dinner hosted by Trump in honor of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Washington, where top world leaders and sports and business enthusiasts were present. Trump jokingly noted that his youngest son Barron is a huge fan of Ronaldo, and his respect for him increased after this visit.
Trump also presented Ronaldo with a special gift, a luxurious wooden box containing a huge brass key known as the "Key to the White House." After the visit, Ronaldo shared photos with his wife Georgina Rodriguez and Trump on his social media accounts, expressing his gratitude for the American president's hospitality.