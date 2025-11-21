شهد المكتب البيضاوي في البيت الأبيض لحظة غير معتادة، بعدما شارك الرئيس ترمب مقطع فيديو معدلاً بالذكاء الاصطناعي يظهره وهو يلعب كرة القدم مع النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو.

ويستعرض الفيديو ترمب مع كريستيانو، وهما يقومان بمراوغات وتمريرات حول الطاولة وسط الغرفة، محاولين الحفاظ على الكرة في الهواء باستخدام الركبة، مع ابتسامات هادئة طوال الوقت. وفي لحظة مثيرة، قام ترمب بحركة دورانية سريعة لقطع الكرة قبل أن يركلها باتجاه الكاميرا، ما أدى إلى تحطم الشاشة وانتهاء المشهد.

وعلق الرئيس ترمب قائلاً: «رونالدو شخص رائع، استمتعت باللقاء معه في البيت الأبيض، إنه ذكي حقًا وموهوب».

وجاءت هذه اللحظة خلال زيارة رونالدو لحفل عشاء أقامه ترمب بمناسبة زيارة ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان إلى واشنطن، حيث حضر كبار قادة العالم وعشاق الرياضة والأعمال. وأشار ترمب مازحًا إلى أن ابنه الأصغر بارون من أشد المعجبين برونالدو، وأن احترامه له زاد بعد هذه الزيارة.

كما قدّم ترمب لرونالدو هدية مميزة عبارة عن صندوق خشبي فاخر يحتوي على مفتاح ضخم من النحاس الأصفر يعرف باسم «مفتاح المكتب الأبيض». ونشر رونالدو بعد الزيارة صورًا تجمعه بزوجته جورجينا رودريغيز وترمب عبر حساباته على مواقع التواصل، معبرًا عن شكره لاستقبال الرئيس الأمريكي.