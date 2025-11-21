The Oval Office in the White House witnessed an unusual moment when President Trump shared an AI-edited video showing him playing soccer with Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.



The video showcases Trump and Cristiano as they perform dribbles and passes around the table in the middle of the room, trying to keep the ball in the air using their knees, with calm smiles throughout. In an exciting moment, Trump made a quick spinning move to intercept the ball before kicking it toward the camera, resulting in the screen shattering and the scene ending.

President Trump commented, saying, "Ronaldo is a great guy, I enjoyed meeting him at the White House, he is really smart and talented."

This moment came during Ronaldo's visit to a dinner hosted by Trump in honor of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Washington, where top world leaders and sports and business enthusiasts were present. Trump jokingly noted that his youngest son Barron is a huge fan of Ronaldo, and his respect for him increased after this visit.

Trump also presented Ronaldo with a special gift, a luxurious wooden box containing a huge brass key known as the "Key to the White House." After the visit, Ronaldo shared photos with his wife Georgina Rodriguez and Trump on his social media accounts, expressing his gratitude for the American president's hospitality.