انكشف الرعب الذي تفشى في منزل بمدينة لانكستر في كاليفورنيا، بعد أن أدانت محكمة أمريكية الوالدين موريس جول تايلور (٣٩ عاماً) وناتالي سوميكا بروثويل (٤٨ عاماً) بقتل طفليهما بطريقة صادمة، قبل أن يجبرا أشقائهما الأصغر على مشاهدة الجثتين بلا رؤوس واحتجازهم لأيام دون طعام أو ماء، في حادثة هزّت الرأي العام الأمريكي.
ووفق مكتب المدعي العام لمقاطعة لوس أنجليس، قتل الوالدان كُلّاً من ابنتهما ماليكا (١٣ عاماً) وابنهما موريس جونيور (١٢ عاماً) داخل منزل العائلة، فيما عاش الأشقاء الصغار رعباً لا يوصف بعد احتجازهم ومشاهدة ما حصل لإخوتهم. ووصف المدعي العام ناثان هوشمان الحادثة بأنها "عمل شيطاني ووحشي" أثر على جميع أفراد المجتمع المحلي.
كُشفت الجريمة بعد أيام عندما تدخلت فرق الإطفاء إثر بلاغ عن تسرب غاز، ليجدوا الجثتين والطفلين الناجين في حالة صدمة شديدة، بينما لاحظ الجيران سابقاً انبعاث رائحة كريهة من المنزل. كما ساهمت مخاوف زبائن الأب موريس جول تايلور بعد اختفائه عن التواصل معهم لعدة أيام، في تنبيه السلطات للتدخل.
وأدين الوالدان بارتكاب جريمتي قتل من الدرجة الأولى بظروف مشددة، إضافة إلى تهمتي إساءة معاملة طفل، ومن المقرر صدور الحكم في الـ 13 من يناير، حيث يواجهان عقوبة السجن المؤبد دون إمكانية الإفراج المشروط.