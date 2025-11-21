انكشف الرعب الذي تفشى في منزل بمدينة لانكستر في كاليفورنيا، بعد أن أدانت محكمة أمريكية الوالدين موريس جول تايلور (٣٩ عاماً) وناتالي سوميكا بروثويل (٤٨ عاماً) بقتل طفليهما بطريقة صادمة، قبل أن يجبرا أشقائهما الأصغر على مشاهدة الجثتين بلا رؤوس واحتجازهم لأيام دون طعام أو ماء، في حادثة هزّت الرأي العام الأمريكي.
ووفق مكتب المدعي العام لمقاطعة لوس أنجليس، قتل الوالدان كُلّاً من ابنتهما ماليكا (١٣ عاماً) وابنهما موريس جونيور (١٢ عاماً) داخل منزل العائلة، فيما عاش الأشقاء الصغار رعباً لا يوصف بعد احتجازهم ومشاهدة ما حصل لإخوتهم. ووصف المدعي العام ناثان هوشمان الحادثة بأنها "عمل شيطاني ووحشي" أثر على جميع أفراد المجتمع المحلي.
كُشفت الجريمة بعد أيام عندما تدخلت فرق الإطفاء إثر بلاغ عن تسرب غاز، ليجدوا الجثتين والطفلين الناجين في حالة صدمة شديدة، بينما لاحظ الجيران سابقاً انبعاث رائحة كريهة من المنزل. كما ساهمت مخاوف زبائن الأب موريس جول تايلور بعد اختفائه عن التواصل معهم لعدة أيام، في تنبيه السلطات للتدخل.
وأدين الوالدان بارتكاب جريمتي قتل من الدرجة الأولى بظروف مشددة، إضافة إلى تهمتي إساءة معاملة طفل، ومن المقرر صدور الحكم في الـ 13 من يناير، حيث يواجهان عقوبة السجن المؤبد دون إمكانية الإفراج المشروط.
The horror that spread in a home in Lancaster, California, was revealed after an American court convicted parents Morris Joel Taylor (39 years old) and Natalie Sumika Prouthwell (48 years old) of shockingly killing their two children, before forcing their younger siblings to witness the headless bodies and holding them for days without food or water, in an incident that shook American public opinion.
According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, the parents killed both their daughter Malika (13 years old) and their son Morris Jr. (12 years old) inside the family home, while the younger siblings lived through indescribable terror after being held captive and witnessing what happened to their siblings. District Attorney Nathan Hochman described the incident as a "satanic and brutal act" that affected all members of the local community.
The crime was uncovered days later when fire crews intervened following a report of a gas leak, finding the two bodies and the surviving children in a state of severe shock, while neighbors had previously noticed a foul odor emanating from the house. Concerns from the father’s clients, Morris Joel Taylor, after he had stopped communicating with them for several days, also prompted authorities to intervene.
The parents were convicted of two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances, in addition to two counts of child abuse, and sentencing is scheduled for January 13, where they face life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.