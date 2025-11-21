The horror that spread in a home in Lancaster, California, was revealed after an American court convicted parents Morris Joel Taylor (39 years old) and Natalie Sumika Prouthwell (48 years old) of shockingly killing their two children, before forcing their younger siblings to witness the headless bodies and holding them for days without food or water, in an incident that shook American public opinion.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, the parents killed both their daughter Malika (13 years old) and their son Morris Jr. (12 years old) inside the family home, while the younger siblings lived through indescribable terror after being held captive and witnessing what happened to their siblings. District Attorney Nathan Hochman described the incident as a "satanic and brutal act" that affected all members of the local community.

The crime was uncovered days later when fire crews intervened following a report of a gas leak, finding the two bodies and the surviving children in a state of severe shock, while neighbors had previously noticed a foul odor emanating from the house. Concerns from the father’s clients, Morris Joel Taylor, after he had stopped communicating with them for several days, also prompted authorities to intervene.

The parents were convicted of two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances, in addition to two counts of child abuse, and sentencing is scheduled for January 13, where they face life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.