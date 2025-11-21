كشف فريق من علماء الحفريات الأستراليين عن بقايا متحجرة كاملة نسبياً لنوع جديد تماماً من الحيتان البدائية، عُثر عليها على سواحل ولاية فيكتوريا جنوب شرق أستراليا، في واحدة من أبرز الاكتشافات العلمية لهذا العقد، مما يعيد صياغة فهم العلماء لمسار تطور هذه الكائنات العملاقة.

ويعود الاكتشاف الذي نُشرت تفاصيله في مجلة «Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society »وهي مجلة مرموقة للأحياء الشعاعية إلى حوت عاش قبل أكثر من 26 مليون سنة، في حقبة الأوليغوسين، ويتميز بأنياب حادة طويلة وجسم عضلي يشير إلى أنه كان مفترساً شرساً في قمة السلسلة الغذائية البحرية آنذاك.
غيّر الفهم عن تطور الحيتان.. علماء يكشفون عن «وحش المحيطات القديمة»

الكائن الجديد، الذي أُطلق عليه اسم علمي مبدئي «Janjucetus dullardi» (حوت جاك اللامع)، يبلغ طوله حوالي 5 متر فقط لأنه كان صغيراً في السن، وهو أصغر بكثير من الحيتان الحديثة، لكنه كان يمتلك أسناناً مخروطية حادة قادرة على تمزيق فرائس كبيرة، بما في ذلك أسماك القرش والحبار العملاق والثدييات البحرية الأخرى.

يعيد فهم عمالقة البحار

ووفقاً للفريق العلمي فإن الصفات التي كان يتمتع بها هذا الحوت تجعله مختلفاً جذرياً عن الصورة التقليدية التي رسخها العلم للحيتان البدائية ككائنات صغيرة تشبه الغزلان المائية أو ذوات أسنان بدائية ضعيفة.

وقال الدكتور إريك فيتزجيرالد، قائد فريق البحث في متحف فيكتوريا: «كنا نعتقد سابقاً أن الحيتان انتقلت بسرعة من الحياة البرية إلى أسلوب حياة يعتمد على تصفية العوالق، لكن هذا الحوت الجديد يثبت أن هناك فرعاً طويل الأمد من الحيتان المفترسة ذات الأسنان الكبيرة استمر لملايين السنين، وهو ما يعيد ترتيب الشجرة التطورية للحيتان بشكل جذري».

6 سنوات من البحث والتحليل

الاكتشاف يعود إلى يونيو 2019 عندما عثر صياد هاوٍ على جمجمة بارزة في صخور شاطئ «Inverloch» شرق ملبورن، لكن التنقيب المنهجي الذي استمر 6 سنوات كشف عن هيكل عظمي شبه كامل محفوظ بطريقة نادرة داخل صخور رسوبية بحرية قديمة.

وأكدت التحليلات الجيوكيميائية أن هذا الحوت كان يسبح في مياه دافئة ضحلة قبالة القارة الأسترالية عندما كانت لا تزال متصلة جزئياً بأنتاركتيكا.

وتتجاوز أهمية الاكتشاف مجرد إضافة نوع جديد إلى السجل الأحفوري؛ فهو يملأ فجوة زمنية كبيرة في تاريخ تطور الحيتان، ويثبت أن الانتقال من الحيتان ذات الأسنان المفترسة إلى الحيتان الزرقاء العملاقة التي نعرفها اليوم لم يكن خطاً مستقيماً واحداً، بل تضمن فروعاً جانبية طويلة ومتنوعة، بعضها انقرض تماماً.