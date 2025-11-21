من الإهانة إلى التاج.. المكسيكية فاطمة بوش تتوج بملكة جمال الكون بعد واقعة مثيرة

The young Mexican woman Fatima Bush, 25 years old, was crowned Miss Universe 2025 during the closing ceremony held at the Impact Challenger Hall in Thailand.

Bush received the sparkling crown from last year's queen, Danish Victoria Kier Thilfing, amid tears of joy and global celebration, becoming the fourth in her country's history to hold this prestigious title, after Andrea Meza in 2020, Shirley Cox in 1991, and Margarita Mojador in 1978.



The event, which featured 121 contestants from around the world, was impressive with its creative national costumes and artistic performances, but it came after weeks of controversy that overshadowed the competition before its official start.

Bush emerged as a star of the competition after becoming a symbol of courage, as she temporarily withdrew from a national coronation ceremony in early November, along with "6" other contestants, in protest against a public insult directed at her by the competition director in Thailand, Nowat Itsarajgrisel, who called her "fool" in front of live cameras.



The incident, which went viral globally, sparked outrage on social media and led to the resignation of some judges, along with accusations of manipulation in the competition, making Bush the "audience favorite" according to online polls.

In her speech after the coronation, she said, "This crown is not just for me, but for every woman who believes that true beauty lies in compassion and service... Thank you to Thailand for the welcome, and to Mexico for the faith." In an emotional message on Instagram, she expressed her gratitude to her supporters, noting that her journey was "from humiliation to victory."

The competition also witnessed amusing incidents, such as a British contestant falling on stage, and political accusations from a Cambodian contestant towards Thailand, but the Mexican victory concluded the events positively, with Thailand ranking second, Venezuela third, the Philippines fourth, and Ivory Coast fifth.

The Miss Universe competition, launched in 1952 in the United States by former billionaire Donald Trump, who bought it in 1996 and sold it in 2015, is one of the "Big Four" in the world of international competitions, alongside Miss World, Miss International, and Miss Earth.

Initially started as a traditional beauty pageant, it has evolved under the leadership of the Miss Universe Organization, now owned by Thai businessman Enrique Claffijo, into a platform for social empowerment, allowing married women and mothers to participate since 2023, and focusing on issues such as mental health, climate change, and equality.