توجت الشابة المكسيكية فاطمة بوش، البالغة من العمر 25 عاماً، بلقب ملكة جمال الكون 2025، خلال حفل الختام الذي أُقيم في قاعة إمباكت تشالنجر هول في تايلاند.

تلقت بوش التاج اللامع من يدي ملكة العام الماضي، الدنماركية فيكتوريا كير ثيلفيغ، وسط دموع الفرح والاحتفاء العالمي، لتصبح الرابعة في تاريخ بلادها التي تحمل هذا اللقب المرموق، بعد أندريا ميزا في 2020، وشيرلي كوكس في 1991، ومارغاريتا موجادور في 1978.
من الإهانة إلى التاج.. المكسيكية فاطمة بوش تتوج بملكة جمال الكون بعد واقعة مثيرة

وكان الحفل، الذي شهد مشاركة 121 متسابقة من مختلف أنحاء العالم، مبهراً بأزيائه الوطنية الإبداعية وأداءاته الفنية، لكنه جاء بعد أسابيع من الجدل الذي طغى على المسابقة قبل انطلاقها رسمياً.

وبرزت بوش كنجمة المنافسة بعد أن أصبحت رمزاً للشجاعة، حيث انسحبت مؤقتاً من حفل تتويج وطني في أوائل نوفمبر، متابعةً بـ"6" متسابقات أخريات، احتجاجاً على إهانة علنية وجهها لها مدير المسابقة في تايلاند، نوات إيتساراجريسيل، الذي وصفها بـ«الأحمق» أمام الكاميرات الحية.
وأثار الحادث، الذي انتشر عالمياً، موجة غضب على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، ودفع إلى استقالة بعض الحكام، واتهامات بالتلاعب في المنافسة، مما جعل بوش «المفضلة لدى الجمهور» وفقاً لاستطلاعات الرأي الإلكترونية.

وفي خطابها بعد التتويج «هذا التاج ليس لي وحدي، بل لكل امرأة تؤمن بأن الجمال الحقيقي يكمن في الرحمة والخدمة.. شكراً لتايلاند على الترحيب، وللمكسيك على الإيمان»، وفي رسالة عاطفية على "إنستغرام"، أعربت عن شكرها لداعميها، مشيرة إلى أن رحلتها كانت «من الإهانة إلى النصر».

وشهدت المنافسة أيضاً حوادث طريفة مثل سقوط متسابقة بريطانيا على المنصة، واتهامات سياسية من متسابقة كمبودية تجاه تايلاند، لكن الفوز المكسيكي ختم الأحداث بإيجابية، مع تصنيف تايلاند في المركز الثاني، وفنزويلا ثالثاً، والفلبين رابعة، والكوت ديفوار خامسة.

وتعد مسابقة ميس يونيفرس، التي أُطلقت في عام 1952 في الولايات المتحدة بفكرة الملياردير دونالد ترمب السابق الذي اشتراها في 1996 وباعها في 2015، واحدة من «الأربع الكبريات» في عالم المسابقات الدولية، إلى جانب ميس وورلد وميس إنترناشونال وميس إيرث.

وبدأت كعرض للجمال التقليدي، لكنها تطورت تحت قيادة منظمة ميس يونيفرس التي يملكها الآن رجل الأعمال التايلاندي إنريكي كلافيخو إلى منصة للتمكين الاجتماعي، حيث تُسمح للمتزوجات والأمهات بالمشاركة منذ 2023، وتركز على قضايا مثل الصحة النفسية، التغير المناخي، والمساواة.