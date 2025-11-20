يبرز خبراء تنمية السلوك أهمية تبنّي منهج «العادات الذرّية» باعتباره طريقاً مبسّطاً وقابلاً للقياس لتحقيق الأهداف الكبيرة تدريجياً، وفق ما أوردته تقارير اقتصادية حديثة، تشير إلى أن النجاح ليس نتاج قفزات مفاجئة، بل حصيلة تغييرات صغيرة تُمارَس باستمرار حتى تصبح جزءاً من نمط الحياة اليومي، وبما يدعم إدارة الوقت والطاقة على نحو فعّال.

ويستند هذا التوجه إلى أربع خطوات واضحة: تبدأ أولاً بتحديد الهدف بدقة وكتابته بشكل قابل للقياس، مثل الالتزام بممارسة رياضة محددة أو زيادة الدخل بنسبة ثابتة خلال أشهر معينة. أما الخطوة الثانية فهي تصميم روتين بسيط يمنح العادة فرصة للظهور المتكرر، بحيث تصبح جزءاً تلقائياً من جدول الشخص دون ضغط أو مبالغة.

وفي المرحلة الثالثة، يتم تتبع التقدّم بالأرقام والمؤشرات الدورية، وهو ما يعزز التحفيز ويكشف نقاط الضعف قبل تراكمها. ثم تأتي الخطوة الرابعة (الأخيرة)، المتمثلة في التعديل المنتظم للمسار وفق النتائج الواقعية، دون جلد للذات أو توقّف كامل، بل مراجعة هادئة تستند إلى التجربة لا التوقع.

ويرى مختصون، أن هذه المنهجية تمثل أداة فعّالة لكل من يسعى لتطوير حياته المهنية أو تحسين صحته الجسدية أو تنظيم وضعه المالي، مؤكدين أن تراكم المكاسب الصغيرة هو ما يصنع الإنجاز الكبير، وأن «الخطوة الصغيرة اليومية» أهم من الخطة الضخمة المؤجلة.