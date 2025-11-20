In light of the widespread popularity of protein-rich foods such as fortified coffee, protein bars, and protein waters, many people now view protein as a quick key to weight loss and increased fitness. However, nutrition and public health specialists warn that this obsession can cause harmful effects on the kidneys, skin, and metabolic processes if its consumption is not well-considered.

Nutritionist Dr. Anna Gordieva explained that a common mistake among consumers is consuming large amounts of protein without a clear goal or understanding of its function. According to her, protein is important for the body as a structural and vital element, but it is not a magic solution for weight loss.

Recommended Amount

She noted that the recommended daily intake of protein ranges from 0.8 to 1 gram per kilogram of body weight, but some people consume double this amount, which disrupts nutritional balance. She recommends that active women consume between 60 to 80 grams daily, while athletes need about 100 grams, emphasizing the importance of combining protein with carbohydrates and fats for balanced benefits.

According to Dr. Gordieva, there are 4 warning signs that indicate excessive protein intake:

Bad breath: Resulting from entering a state of ketosis due to low carbohydrates.

Digestive issues: Such as constipation and bloating due to a lack of fiber.

Dry skin and the appearance of acne: Resulting from fluid loss and decreased skin elasticity.

Feeling fatigued: Due to the extra effort the kidneys exert to eliminate protein breakdown products.

For her part, nutritionist Dr. Irina Orlova warned that excessive protein consumption can lead to metabolic disorders, kidney strain, and hormonal imbalance. She also explained that elevated cortisol and increased nitrogen compounds may negatively affect nutrient absorption and increase the likelihood of inflammation.

She pointed out that there is a rise in cases showing symptoms of what is known as "protein poisoning," especially among young women, which is not dangerous in most cases but requires adjustments in the diet and increased water intake, along with a focus on leafy vegetables and reducing protein supplements.

Balanced Diet

To maintain balance, it is recommended to follow a comprehensive diet that coordinates protein with complex carbohydrates, plant fats, and fiber-rich sources such as legumes and whole grains, especially for those who heavily rely on animal protein sources like eggs or chicken breasts.

The recommendations emphasize that the body does not store excess protein but rather eliminates it through urine, which increases the burden on the kidneys. It is also preferable, when possible, to choose plant-based protein sources such as beans, quinoa, and nuts, as they are associated with a lower risk of inflammation compared to animal sources.