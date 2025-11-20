في ظل الانتشار الواسع للأطعمة الغنية بالبروتين مثل القهوة المدعمة وألواح البروتين والمياه البروتينية، بات كثيرون ينظرون إلى البروتين كمفتاح سريع لفقدان الوزن وزيادة اللياقة. لكن مختصين في التغذية والصحة العامة يحذرون من أن هذا الهوس قد يسبب آثارًا ضارة على الكلى، الجلد، وعمليات الأيض إذا لم يكن استهلاكه مدروسًا.
أخصائية التغذية الدكتورة آنا غوردييفا أوضحت أن الخطأ الشائع لدى المستهلكين هو تناول كميات كبيرة من البروتين دون هدف واضح أو فهم لوظيفته. فالبروتين، بحسب قولها، مهم للجسم كعنصر بنائي وحيوي، لكنه ليس وسيلة سحرية لخسارة الوزن.
الكمية الموصى بها
وأشارت إلى أن الكمية اليومية الموصى بها من البروتين تراوح بين 0.8 إلى 1 غرام لكل كيلوغرام من وزن الجسم، لكن البعض يستهلك ضعف هذه الكمية، ما يُحدث خللًا في التوازن الغذائي. وتوصي بأن تستهلك النساء النشيطات ما بين 60 إلى 80 غرامًا يوميًا، بينما يحتاج الرياضيون إلى نحو 100 غرام، مع أهمية دمج البروتين مع الكربوهيدرات والدهون للحصول على فائدة متوازنة.
ووفقًا للدكتورة غوردييفا، هناك 4 علامات تحذيرية تدل على الإفراط في تناول البروتين:
رائحة الفم الكريهة: نتيجة الدخول في حالة الكيتوزية بسبب انخفاض الكربوهيدرات.
مشاكل الجهاز الهضمي: مثل الإمساك والانتفاخ بسبب نقص الألياف.
جفاف البشرة وظهور البثور: نتيجة فقدان السوائل وانخفاض مرونة الجلد.
الشعور بالتعب: نتيجة الجهد الإضافي الذي تبذله الكلى للتخلص من نواتج تحلل البروتين.
من جهتها، حذّرت أخصائية التغذية الدكتورة إيرينا أورلوفا من أن الاستهلاك المفرط للبروتين يمكن أن يؤدي إلى اضطرابات في عمليات الأيض، وإجهاد الكلى، وخلل في التوازن الهرموني. كما أوضحت أن ارتفاع الكورتيزول وزيادة مركبات النيتروجين قد يؤثران سلبًا على امتصاص العناصر الغذائية ويزيدان من فرص حدوث التهابات.
وأشارت إلى أن هناك تزايدًا في الحالات التي تظهر فيها أعراض ما يُعرف بـ«تسمم البروتين»، خصوصاً لدى الشابات، وهو ليس خطيرًا في معظم الحالات، لكنه يتطلب تعديلًا في النظام الغذائي وزيادة شرب الماء، إلى جانب التركيز على الخضراوات الورقية وتخفيف مكملات البروتين.
نظام غذائي متكامل
وللحفاظ على التوازن، يُنصح باتباع نظام غذائي متكامل يراعي تنسيق البروتين مع الكربوهيدرات المعقدة، الدهون النباتية، والمصادر الغنية بالألياف مثل البقوليات والحبوب الكاملة، خاصة لمن يعتمدون بشكل كبير على مصادر بروتين حيوانية مثل البيض أو صدور الدجاج.
وأكدت التوصيات أن الجسم لا يخزن البروتين الزائد، بل يتخلص منه عبر البول، ما يزيد من العبء على الكلى. كما يُفضل، عند الإمكان، اختيار مصادر البروتين النباتي مثل الفاصوليا، الكينوا، والمكسرات، نظراً لأنها ترتبط بانخفاض خطر الالتهابات مقارنة بالمصادر الحيوانية.
In light of the widespread popularity of protein-rich foods such as fortified coffee, protein bars, and protein waters, many people now view protein as a quick key to weight loss and increased fitness. However, nutrition and public health specialists warn that this obsession can cause harmful effects on the kidneys, skin, and metabolic processes if its consumption is not well-considered.
Nutritionist Dr. Anna Gordieva explained that a common mistake among consumers is consuming large amounts of protein without a clear goal or understanding of its function. According to her, protein is important for the body as a structural and vital element, but it is not a magic solution for weight loss.
Recommended Amount
She noted that the recommended daily intake of protein ranges from 0.8 to 1 gram per kilogram of body weight, but some people consume double this amount, which disrupts nutritional balance. She recommends that active women consume between 60 to 80 grams daily, while athletes need about 100 grams, emphasizing the importance of combining protein with carbohydrates and fats for balanced benefits.
According to Dr. Gordieva, there are 4 warning signs that indicate excessive protein intake:
Bad breath: Resulting from entering a state of ketosis due to low carbohydrates.
Digestive issues: Such as constipation and bloating due to a lack of fiber.
Dry skin and the appearance of acne: Resulting from fluid loss and decreased skin elasticity.
Feeling fatigued: Due to the extra effort the kidneys exert to eliminate protein breakdown products.
For her part, nutritionist Dr. Irina Orlova warned that excessive protein consumption can lead to metabolic disorders, kidney strain, and hormonal imbalance. She also explained that elevated cortisol and increased nitrogen compounds may negatively affect nutrient absorption and increase the likelihood of inflammation.
She pointed out that there is a rise in cases showing symptoms of what is known as "protein poisoning," especially among young women, which is not dangerous in most cases but requires adjustments in the diet and increased water intake, along with a focus on leafy vegetables and reducing protein supplements.
Balanced Diet
To maintain balance, it is recommended to follow a comprehensive diet that coordinates protein with complex carbohydrates, plant fats, and fiber-rich sources such as legumes and whole grains, especially for those who heavily rely on animal protein sources like eggs or chicken breasts.
The recommendations emphasize that the body does not store excess protein but rather eliminates it through urine, which increases the burden on the kidneys. It is also preferable, when possible, to choose plant-based protein sources such as beans, quinoa, and nuts, as they are associated with a lower risk of inflammation compared to animal sources.