في ظل الانتشار الواسع للأطعمة الغنية بالبروتين مثل القهوة المدعمة وألواح البروتين والمياه البروتينية، بات كثيرون ينظرون إلى البروتين كمفتاح سريع لفقدان الوزن وزيادة اللياقة. لكن مختصين في التغذية والصحة العامة يحذرون من أن هذا الهوس قد يسبب آثارًا ضارة على الكلى، الجلد، وعمليات الأيض إذا لم يكن استهلاكه مدروسًا.

أخصائية التغذية الدكتورة آنا غوردييفا أوضحت أن الخطأ الشائع لدى المستهلكين هو تناول كميات كبيرة من البروتين دون هدف واضح أو فهم لوظيفته. فالبروتين، بحسب قولها، مهم للجسم كعنصر بنائي وحيوي، لكنه ليس وسيلة سحرية لخسارة الوزن.

الكمية الموصى بها

وأشارت إلى أن الكمية اليومية الموصى بها من البروتين تراوح بين 0.8 إلى 1 غرام لكل كيلوغرام من وزن الجسم، لكن البعض يستهلك ضعف هذه الكمية، ما يُحدث خللًا في التوازن الغذائي. وتوصي بأن تستهلك النساء النشيطات ما بين 60 إلى 80 غرامًا يوميًا، بينما يحتاج الرياضيون إلى نحو 100 غرام، مع أهمية دمج البروتين مع الكربوهيدرات والدهون للحصول على فائدة متوازنة.

ووفقًا للدكتورة غوردييفا، هناك 4 علامات تحذيرية تدل على الإفراط في تناول البروتين:

رائحة الفم الكريهة: نتيجة الدخول في حالة الكيتوزية بسبب انخفاض الكربوهيدرات.

مشاكل الجهاز الهضمي: مثل الإمساك والانتفاخ بسبب نقص الألياف.

جفاف البشرة وظهور البثور: نتيجة فقدان السوائل وانخفاض مرونة الجلد.

الشعور بالتعب: نتيجة الجهد الإضافي الذي تبذله الكلى للتخلص من نواتج تحلل البروتين.

من جهتها، حذّرت أخصائية التغذية الدكتورة إيرينا أورلوفا من أن الاستهلاك المفرط للبروتين يمكن أن يؤدي إلى اضطرابات في عمليات الأيض، وإجهاد الكلى، وخلل في التوازن الهرموني. كما أوضحت أن ارتفاع الكورتيزول وزيادة مركبات النيتروجين قد يؤثران سلبًا على امتصاص العناصر الغذائية ويزيدان من فرص حدوث التهابات.

وأشارت إلى أن هناك تزايدًا في الحالات التي تظهر فيها أعراض ما يُعرف بـ«تسمم البروتين»، خصوصاً لدى الشابات، وهو ليس خطيرًا في معظم الحالات، لكنه يتطلب تعديلًا في النظام الغذائي وزيادة شرب الماء، إلى جانب التركيز على الخضراوات الورقية وتخفيف مكملات البروتين.

نظام غذائي متكامل

وللحفاظ على التوازن، يُنصح باتباع نظام غذائي متكامل يراعي تنسيق البروتين مع الكربوهيدرات المعقدة، الدهون النباتية، والمصادر الغنية بالألياف مثل البقوليات والحبوب الكاملة، خاصة لمن يعتمدون بشكل كبير على مصادر بروتين حيوانية مثل البيض أو صدور الدجاج.

وأكدت التوصيات أن الجسم لا يخزن البروتين الزائد، بل يتخلص منه عبر البول، ما يزيد من العبء على الكلى. كما يُفضل، عند الإمكان، اختيار مصادر البروتين النباتي مثل الفاصوليا، الكينوا، والمكسرات، نظراً لأنها ترتبط بانخفاض خطر الالتهابات مقارنة بالمصادر الحيوانية.