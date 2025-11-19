Astronomers from the University of Toledo announced, following their use of the James Webb Telescope from NASA, the possibility of discovering the first stars that formed immediately after the Big Bang, known as "Population III".

Preliminary data suggests that these stars are located within a very distant galaxy, and their observation was aided by the use of gravitational lensing, where a massive galaxy situated between us and the target amplifies the signal by nearly 100 times,

making it possible to see them using the James Webb Telescope.

This discovery is significant as it opens a window to understanding how heavy elements in the universe were formed, which originated from the life and death of these first stars, as well as their role in the formation of large galaxies later on. Additionally, tracking these stars demonstrates the power of the James Webb Telescope in observing the depths of the universe using infrared light, enabling scientists to access information that was not possible with previous telescopes.

Scientists hope that these results will help reconstruct the history of the universe during its early stages and understand the events that preceded the formation of stars and galaxies as we know them today, emphasizing that this discovery is a major step towards understanding the early stages of the universe's formation, as it facilitates the study of the periods that preceded the formation of the first galaxies.