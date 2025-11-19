أعلن علماء فلك من جامعة «توليدو»، إثر استخدامهم تلسكوب جيمس ويب التابع لوكالة الفضاء الأمريكية «ناسا»، احتمال اكتشاف النجوم الأولى التي تشكّلت بعد الانفجار مباشرة، والمعروفة باسم «Population III».

وتشير البيانات الأولية إلى أن هذه النجوم موجودة داخل مجرة بعيدة جدًا، وقد ساعد في رصدها استخدام تأثير العدسة الجاذبية، حيث تعمل مجرّة ضخمة تقع بيننا وبين الهدف على تضخيم الإشارة بما يقارب 100 مرة،

ما جعل من الممكن رؤيتها باستخدام تلسكوب جيمس ويب.

ويعتبر هذا الاكتشاف مهمًا لأنه يفتح نافذة لفهم كيفية تشكل العناصر الثقيلة في الكون، التي نشأت من خلال حياة وموت هذه النجوم الأولى، وكذلك دوره في تشكل المجرات الكبيرة لاحقًا، إضافة إلى ذلك، يوضّح تتبع هذه النجوم قوة تلسكوب جيمس ويب في رصد أعماق الكون باستخدام الأشعة تحت الحمراء، ما يمكّن العلماء من الوصول إلى معلومات لم تكن ممكنة مع التلسكوبات السابقة.

ويأمل العلماء أن تساعد هذه النتائج في إعادة بناء تاريخ الكون خلال مراحله الأولى، وفهم الأحداث التي سبقت تشكّل النجوم والمجرات كما نعرفها اليوم، مؤكدين أن هذا الاكتشاف يُعد خطوة كبيرة لفهم المراحل الأولى لتكوّن الكون، إذ يسهل عليهم دراسة الفترات التي سبقت تشكل المجرات الأولى.