For long decades, cheese has been classified as a "forbidden" food or "allowed in very small quantities" due to its high saturated fat content, which is accused of raising harmful cholesterol levels and increasing the risks of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity. However, recent studies and opinions from reputable nutrition experts are turning this image upside down, confirming that cheese – especially full-fat cheese – can be one of the most beneficial foods if consumed mindfully and in reasonable amounts.

Cheese is an Excellent Source of Protein

The well-known British expert Rob Hobson, a registered nutritionist and author of the book "Reclaim Your Life from Processed Foods," tells Mail Online: "Cheese is an excellent source of high-quality protein, calcium, phosphorus, vitamin B12, and vitamin A. These elements collectively support bone health, muscle repair, and energy metabolism. Additionally, some traditional cheeses contain beneficial bacteria that enhance gut health."

He added: "So why haven’t we seen a noticeable increase in heart disease among populations that consume cheese abundantly, such as the French, Greeks, and Swiss?" The answer lies in what is called the "dairy matrix effect." The unique composition of cheese, with its milk fats, calcium, protein, and beneficial bacteria, alters the way the body absorbs saturated fats, so it does not raise harmful cholesterol to the extent we once believed; rather, it may raise good cholesterol (HDL) and reduce inflammation.

Moderate Dairy Intake Protects Your Heart

In a related context, a study published in the journal Advances in Nutrition found no clear negative relationship between cheese consumption and heart disease; instead, it indicated a neutral or even slightly protective effect.

Other research has shown that consuming moderate amounts of full-fat dairy products is associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

What is a Safe and Beneficial Amount?

The recommended amount is 30 grams per day (approximately the size of a small matchbox), which contains one-third of the daily calcium requirement for adults, with calories not exceeding 120 - 130 in most types.

The Healthiest Types

According to expert Rob Hobson, the healthiest types are as follows:

1 - Mature Cheddar

Very rich in calcium and protein, low in lactose (suitable for most with mild intolerance), its strong flavor allows you to use less.

2 - Brie and Camembert

Contain an amino acid (glycine) that improves sleep in menopausal women; Camembert is linked to improved memory and cognitive functions.

3 - Feta and Halloumi

High in protein, lower in calories than hard cheeses; feta made from sheep or goat milk provides more vitamins and minerals, but is high in salt, so be mindful of the quantity.

4 - Blue Cheeses (like Roquefort and Stilton)

Contain beneficial bacteria and some anti-inflammatory compounds, which may help explain the "French paradox," but they are higher in saturated fat and salt.

5 - Babybel and Cheese Sticks

Contrary to popular belief, they are not ultra-processed foods; they are pre-portioned, rich in calcium and protein, and less salty than many cheeses, making them a good option for both children and adults as a relatively healthy snack.