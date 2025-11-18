لعقود طويلة، صُنّف الجبن ضمن الأطعمة «الممنوعة» أو «المسموح بها بكميات ضئيلة جداً» بسبب احتوائه على دهون مشبعة مرتفعة تُتهم برفع الكوليسترول الضار وزيادة مخاطر أمراض القلب والسكري من النوع الثاني والسمنة، لكن دراسات حديثة وآراء خبراء تغذية مرموقين تقلب هذه الصورة رأساً على عقب، وتؤكد أن الجبن – خاصة الكامل الدسم – قد يكون من أكثر الأغذية فائدة إذا تم تناوله بوعي وبكميات معقولة.

الجبن مصدر ممتاز للبروتين

الخبير البريطاني المعروف روب هوبسون، أخصائي تغذية مسجل ومؤلف كتاب «أعد حياتك بدون معالجة»، يقول لموقع «mail online»: «الجبن مصدر ممتاز للبروتين عالي الجودة، الكالسيوم، الفوسفور، فيتامين B12 وفيتامين A، هذه العناصر مجتمعة تدعم صحة العظام، إصلاح العضلات، واستقلاب الطاقة، كما أن بعض الأجبان التقليدية تحتوي على بكتيريا نافعة تعزز صحة الأمعاء».

وأضاف: «فلماذا لم نرَ ارتفاعاً ملحوظاً في أمراض القلب بين الشعوب التي تستهلك الجبن بكثرة مثل الفرنسيين واليونانيين والسويسريين؟»، الإجابة تكمن في ما يُسمى «تأثير مصفوفة الألبان» تركيبة الجبن الفريدة من دهون الحليب والكالسيوم والبروتين والبكتيريا النافعة تغيّر طريقة امتصاص الجسم للدهون المشبعة، فلا ترفع الكوليسترول الضار بنفس القدر الذي كنا نعتقد، بل قد ترفع الكوليسترول الجيد (HDL) وتقلل الالتهابات.

كميات معتدلة من الألبان تحمي قلبك

في سياق متصل، دراسة نُشرت في مجلة Advances in Nutrition لم تجد أي علاقة سلبية واضحة بين تناول الجبن وأمراض القلب، بل أشارت إلى تأثير محايد أو حتى وقائي طفيف.

وأظهرت أبحاث أخرى أن تناول كميات معتدلة من منتجات الألبان كاملة الدسم ارتبط بانخفاض مخاطر أمراض القلب والأوعية الدموية.

كمية آمنة ومفيدة؟

الكمية الموصى بها هي 30 غراماً يومياً (حجم علبة كبريت صغيرة تقريباً)، وهي تحتوي على ثلث احتياج البالغ اليومي من الكالسيوم، مع سعرات لا تتجاوز 120 - 130 سعرة في أغلب الأنواع.

أفضل الأنواع صحيًا

بحسب الخبير روب هوبسون فإن أفضل الأنواع صحياً، ما يلي:

1 - الشيدر الناضج (Mature Cheddar)

غني جداً بالكالسيوم والبروتين، قليل اللاكتوز (مناسب لمعظم من لديهم حساسية خفيفة), نكهته القوية تجعلك تستخدم كمية أقل

2 - البري والكاممبير

يحتويان على حمض أميني (جلايسين) يحسن النوم عند النساء في سن اليأس، الكاممبير مرتبط بتحسين الذاكرة والوظائف الإدراكية.

3 - الفيتا والحلومي

بروتين عالٍ، سعرات أقل من الأجبان الصلبة، الفيتا من حليب الغنم أو الماعز تعادل فيتامينات ومعادن أكثر، لكن ملح مرتفع، فاحرص على الكمية

4 - الأجبان الزرقاء (مثل الروكفور والستيلتون)

تحتوي على بكتيريا نافعة وبعض المركبات المضادة للالتهاب، قد تساعد في تفسير «التناقض الفرنسي»، لكنها أعلى في الدهون المشبعة والملح.

5 - البيبي بيل وأعواد الجبن

خلافاً للاعتقاد السائد، ليست من الأغذية فائقة المعالجة، مقسمة جاهزة، غنية بالكالسيوم والبروتين، أقل ملوحة من كثير من الأجبان، خيار جيد للأطفال والكبار كوجبة خفيفة صحية نسبياً.