قدمت أميرة حسان، المعروفة إعلاميًا بـ«أميرة الدهب»، بلاغًا رسميًا إلى مباحث الإنترنت بعد تناقل مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي فيديو مسيئ منسوب لها مؤكدة فبركة المحتوى بالكامل باستخدام تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي.
أقوال أميرة
وقالت أميرة الدهب في محضرها إن الجهة التي تقف وراء الفيديو لجأت لتقنيات التزييف العميق بهدف تشويه اسمها والإساءة لسمعتها، مطالبة بفتح تحقيق عاجل وملاحقة المتورطين قانونيًا، سواء من قاموا بإنتاج الفيديو أو من شاركوا في نشره.
أول تعليق
وفي أول تعليق لها على الواقعة، أوضحت أميرة الذهب موقفها عبر منشور على حساباتها الرسمية قائلة: «لا تقلقوا إحنا في بلد القانون، تم اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية حيال أي شخص صنع فيديو AI أو نشره لتشويه سمعة أو اسم أميرة الذهب، ومش هنلتفت أكتر من كده للهراء».
وأضافت «أنا كسيدة مصرية، مهندسة وتاجرة، مركّزة في شغلي وتجارتي الناجحة، ومش هسمح لأي حد يهدد مستقبلي أو سمعة اسمي».
من أميرة الذهب؟
هي المهندسة أميرة حسان، حاصلة على بكالويوس الهندسة قسم عمارة، تزوجت رجل أعمال وأنجبت منه ولدين.
وكانت شغوفة بالذهب والمجوهرات منذ الصغر، وقبل 5 أعوام قررت تحقيق أحلامها من خلال الاستثمار في المعدن الأصفر عبر إدارة سلسلة متاجر شهيره في محافظات مصرية عدة، ونجحت في لفت الأنظار إليها نظراً لتصاميمها المميزة للمشغولات الخاصة بها، ما جعل العديد من زبائنها يطلقون عليها لقب أميرة الذهب ما ساهم في زيادة شهرتها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وتقدم أميرة الذهب محتوى تسويقي بأسلوب سريع وجذاب.
Amira Hassan, known in the media as "Amira of Gold," has filed an official complaint with the Cyber Crime Unit after social media platforms circulated an offensive video attributed to her, asserting that the entire content was fabricated using artificial intelligence techniques.
Amira's Statements
Amira of Gold stated in her report that the entity behind the video resorted to deepfake techniques to tarnish her name and damage her reputation, demanding an urgent investigation and legal action against those involved, whether they produced the video or participated in its dissemination.
First Comment
In her first comment on the incident, Amira of Gold clarified her position through a post on her official accounts, saying: "Don't worry, we are in a country of law. Legal actions have been taken against anyone who created or shared an AI video to tarnish the reputation or name of Amira of Gold, and we will not pay any more attention to this nonsense."
She added, "As an Egyptian woman, an engineer, and a trader, I am focused on my work and my successful business, and I will not allow anyone to threaten my future or the reputation of my name."
Who is Amira of Gold?
She is engineer Amira Hassan, holding a Bachelor's degree in Architecture. She married a businessman and has two sons.
She has been passionate about gold and jewelry since childhood, and five years ago, she decided to realize her dreams by investing in the yellow metal through managing a chain of famous stores in several Egyptian governorates. She succeeded in attracting attention due to her distinctive designs for her pieces, which led many of her clients to nickname her Amira of Gold, contributing to her increased fame on social media. Amira of Gold provides marketing content in a fast and engaging style.