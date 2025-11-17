قدمت أميرة حسان، المعروفة إعلاميًا بـ«أميرة الدهب»، بلاغًا رسميًا إلى مباحث الإنترنت بعد تناقل مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي فيديو مسيئ منسوب لها مؤكدة فبركة المحتوى بالكامل باستخدام تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي.

أقوال أميرة

وقالت أميرة الدهب في محضرها إن الجهة التي تقف وراء الفيديو لجأت لتقنيات التزييف العميق بهدف تشويه اسمها والإساءة لسمعتها، مطالبة بفتح تحقيق عاجل وملاحقة المتورطين قانونيًا، سواء من قاموا بإنتاج الفيديو أو من شاركوا في نشره.

أول تعليق

وفي أول تعليق لها على الواقعة، أوضحت أميرة الذهب موقفها عبر منشور على حساباتها الرسمية قائلة: «لا تقلقوا إحنا في بلد القانون، تم اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية حيال أي شخص صنع فيديو AI أو نشره لتشويه سمعة أو اسم أميرة الذهب، ومش هنلتفت أكتر من كده للهراء».

وأضافت «أنا كسيدة مصرية، مهندسة وتاجرة، مركّزة في شغلي وتجارتي الناجحة، ومش هسمح لأي حد يهدد مستقبلي أو سمعة اسمي».

من أميرة الذهب؟

هي المهندسة أميرة حسان، حاصلة على بكالويوس الهندسة قسم عمارة، تزوجت رجل أعمال وأنجبت منه ولدين.

وكانت شغوفة بالذهب والمجوهرات منذ الصغر، وقبل 5 أعوام قررت تحقيق أحلامها من خلال الاستثمار في المعدن الأصفر عبر إدارة سلسلة متاجر شهيره في محافظات مصرية عدة، ونجحت في لفت الأنظار إليها نظراً لتصاميمها المميزة للمشغولات الخاصة بها، ما جعل العديد من زبائنها يطلقون عليها لقب أميرة الذهب ما ساهم في زيادة شهرتها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وتقدم أميرة الذهب محتوى تسويقي بأسلوب سريع وجذاب.