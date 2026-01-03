«عكاظ» (جازان)

فُجع الزميل محمد المالكي المحرر بمكتب «عكاظ» بمنطقة جازان بوفاة والده مفرح جبران يحيى المالكي، الذي انتقل إلى رحمة الله بعد معاناة طويلة مع المرض، وأُديت الصلاة على الفقيد بجامع خادم الحرمين الشريفين بالداير، ودفن في جبل حراز. وسيقام العزاء للرجال عند جامع حراز، وللنساء في منزل الشيخ رحمه الله بجبل حراز. «عكاظ» التي آلمها النبأ تتقدم بالتعازي للزميل محمد المالكي، وإخوانه، وأفراد أسرته كافة، داعية الله أن يتغمد الفقيد بواسع رحمته وأن يسكنه فسيح جناته. إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.