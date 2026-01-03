تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
فُجع الزميل محمد المالكي المحرر بمكتب «عكاظ» بمنطقة جازان بوفاة والده مفرح جبران يحيى المالكي، الذي انتقل إلى رحمة الله بعد معاناة طويلة مع المرض، وأُديت الصلاة على الفقيد بجامع خادم الحرمين الشريفين بالداير، ودفن في جبل حراز. وسيقام العزاء للرجال عند جامع حراز، وللنساء في منزل الشيخ رحمه الله بجبل حراز. «عكاظ» التي آلمها النبأ تتقدم بالتعازي للزميل محمد المالكي، وإخوانه، وأفراد أسرته كافة، داعية الله أن يتغمد الفقيد بواسع رحمته وأن يسكنه فسيح جناته. إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.
Colleague Mohammed Al-Maliki, an editor at the "Okaz" office in the Jazan region, was devastated by the death of his father, Mufarrih Jubran Yahya Al-Maliki, who passed away after a long struggle with illness. The funeral prayer for the deceased was held at the King Abdulaziz Mosque in Al-Dayer, and he was buried in Jabal Haraz. The condolences for men will be held at the Haraz Mosque, and for women at the home of the late Sheikh in Jabal Haraz. "Okaz," which was saddened by the news, extends its condolences to colleague Mohammed Al-Maliki, his brothers, and all his family members, praying to God to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and grant him a place in His spacious gardens. Indeed, to God we belong and to Him we shall return.