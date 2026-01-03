احتفل مدير عام إذاعة نداء الإسلام هاني بن نافع العجيفي بزفاف شقيقه فيصل، وذلك في إحدى قاعات الأفراح في جدة، وسط حضور لفيف من الأهل والأقارب والأصدقاء الذين شاركوا الأسرة فرحتها بهذه المناسبة السعيدة.


وعبّر العريس فيصل عن سعادته بتوديعه حياة العزوبية ودخوله عش الزوجية، سائلاً الله عز وجل التوفيق والسعادة في حياته القادمة.