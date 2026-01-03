The General Director of the Islamic Call Radio, Hani bin Nafeh Al-Ajifi, celebrated the wedding of his son, the young Faisal, in one of the wedding halls in Jeddah, with a gathering of family, relatives, and friends who shared in the family's joy for this happy occasion.



The groom, Faisal, expressed his happiness at bidding farewell to bachelorhood and entering the marital home, asking Allah Almighty for success and happiness in his future life.