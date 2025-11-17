The capitals of Saudi Arabia and the United States have begun the countdown to the official working visit scheduled for Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz to the United States (on Tuesday), marking his first visit to Washington since 2017. While sources indicated that intensive talks between the Saudis and Americans to prepare for the visit's outcomes continued until yesterday, other sources pointed out that they have been completed, and the agreements to be signed by President Donald Trump and the Crown Prince are ready to be signed in the Cabinet Room of the U.S. administration at the White House on Tuesday afternoon.



Regarding the preparations for the Saudi Crown Prince's visit to Washington, Trump stated late Friday/Saturday that his reception of Prince Mohammed bin Salman is not just a routine meeting, but a tribute to the role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in achieving regional stability and to the role of the Saudi Crown Prince. "Okaz" reported yesterday that an official reception ceremony will be held for the Crown Prince in the South Lawn of the White House. This will be followed by a ceremony to greet and welcome Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House. The Crown Prince and Trump will have a working lunch in the Cabinet Room next to the Oval Office, where official talks between the Crown Prince and the U.S. President will take place. Trump is scheduled to host a lavish dinner for his guest with White House guests.



The activities of the Crown Prince's visit will continue with a large investment conference to which key figures from Wall Street and Silicon Valley have been invited to finalize agreements and memorandums of understanding that were concluded in Riyadh with President Trump in mid-May. White House officials expect Trump to attend the conference proceedings.