بدأت العاصمتان السعودية والأمريكية العد التنازلي لبدء زيارة العمل الرسمية، التي من المقرر أن يقوم بها ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبد العزيز للولايات المتحدة (الثلاثاء)، في أول زيارة له لواشنطن منذ العام 2017. وفيما ذكرت مصادر أن المحادثات المكثفة بين السعوديين والأمريكيين لتهيئة نتائج الزيارة ظلت مستمرة حتى أمس؛ أشارت مصادر أخرى إلى أنها اكتملت، وأن الاتفاقات التي ستخرج بها الزيارة جاهزة ليوقع عليها الرئيس دونالد ترمب وولي العهد في قاعة مجلس وزراء الإدارة الأمريكية في البيت الأبيض نهار الثلاثاء.


وعلى صعيد الاستعدادات لزيارة ولي العهد السعودي لواشنطن، كان ترمب قال ليل الجمعة/السبت إن استقباله للأمير محمد بن سلمان ليس مجرد اجتماع روتيني، بل سيكون تكريماً لدور المملكة العربية السعودية في تحقيق الاستقرار الإقليمي، ولدور ولي العهد السعودي. وأشارت «عكاظ» أمس إلى أن مراسم استقبال رسمية ستقام لولي العهد في الحديقة الجنوبية للبيت الأبيض. وستعقبها مراسم لتقديم التحية والترحاب إلى الأمير محمد بن سلمان في البيت الأبيض. وسيتناول ولي العهد وترمب غداء عمل في قاعة مجلس الوزراء المجاورة للمكتب البيضاوي، حيث تجري المحادثات الرسمية بين ولي العهد والرئيس الأمريكي. ومن المقرر أن يولم ترمب لضيفه في مائدة عشاء حاشدة بضيوف البيت الأبيض.


وستتواصل فعاليات زيارة ولي العهد بمؤتمر استثماري حاشد دُعي أقطاب سوق وول ستريت ووادي السيليكون إلى حضوره لوضع اللمسات النهائية على اتفاقات ومذكرات تفاهم تم إبرامها في الرياض بوجود الرئيس ترمب في منتصف مايو الماضي. وتوقع مسؤولون في البيت الأبيض أن يحضر ترمب أعمال المؤتمر.