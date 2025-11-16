أعلنت وزارة الأوقاف المصرية تفاصيل الجوائز المالية لمسابقة دولة التلاوة، بعد أن تصدرت الحلقات الأولى منصّات التواصل في مصر وعدد من الدول العربية، مع تزايد الإقبال الجماهيري على متابعة المتنافسين في موسمهم الأول. فقد خطف المسابقة اهتمام محبي الاستماع للتلاوات القرآنية منذ بث «البرومو» الأول، قبل أن تتحول إلى «ترند» بارز عقب انطلاقها رسميًا عبر الفضائيات المصرية.

يأتي البرنامج الذي تنظمه وزارة الأوقاف بالتعاون مع الشركة المتحدة للخدمات الإعلانية بهدف اكتشاف أصوات جديدة في حفظ وتلاوة القرآن الكريم من مختلف المحافظات. وقد شهد الموسم الأول إقبالًا غير مسبوق، إذ تقدّم للتصفيات أكثر من 14 ألف متسابق، وتم اختيار 32 مشاركًا فقط للتنافس على اللقب، بعد سلسلة من الاختبارات الدقيقة.

وتضم لجنة التحكيم نخبة من أبرز المتخصصين في علوم التلاوة والتجويد، بينهم وكيل لجنة مراجعة المصحف الشريف بالأزهر حسن عبدالنبي، والمقرئ طه النعماني قارئ الإذاعة المصرية، وخبير المقامات طه عبدالوهاب، إضافة إلى ضيوف الشرف ومنهم الدعاة: مصطفى حسني، وجابر البغدادي، وعلي جمعة، ومفتي الديار المصرية الدكتور نظير عياد، والقارئ عبدالفتاح الطاروطي، والقارئ محمد أيوب عاصف.

وكشفت وزارة الأوقاف تخصيص مبلغ 3.5 مليون جنيه كقيمة إجمالية لجوائز المسابقة. ويحصل الفائز الأول من فرعي التجويد أو الترتيل على مليون جنيه لكل منهما، إلى جانب فرص استثنائية تشمل تسجيل المصحف كاملًا بصوته وإذاعته عبر قناة مصر للقرآن الكريم، إضافة إلى إمامة المصلين في مسجد الحسن خلال شهر رمضان القادم. كما أتاحت الوزارة للجمهور المشاركة في التصويت عقب عرض الحلقات مساء (الجمعة والسبت)، على قناتي «سي بي سي» و«الناس» في العاشرة مساءً.