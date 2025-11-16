The Egyptian Ministry of Awqaf announced the details of the financial prizes for the State of Recitation competition, after the initial episodes topped social media platforms in Egypt and several Arab countries, with an increasing public turnout to follow the competitors in their first season. The competition captured the attention of those who enjoy listening to Quranic recitations since the broadcast of the first "promo," before it turned into a prominent "trend" following its official launch on Egyptian satellite channels.

The program, organized by the Ministry of Awqaf in collaboration with the United Advertising Services Company, aims to discover new voices in the memorization and recitation of the Holy Quran from various governorates. The first season witnessed unprecedented turnout, with more than 14,000 contestants applying for the qualifiers, and only 32 participants were selected to compete for the title after a series of rigorous tests.

The judging panel includes a selection of the most prominent specialists in the sciences of recitation and Tajweed, including Hassan Abdel Nabi, the deputy head of the Quran Review Committee at Al-Azhar, the reciter Taha Al-Naamani from Egyptian radio, and the maqamat expert Taha Abdel Wahab, in addition to honorary guests such as the preachers: Mustafa Hosny, Jabir Al-Baghdadi, Ali Gomaa, the Grand Mufti of Egypt Dr. Nazih Iyad, and the reciters Abdul Fattah Al-Tarouti and Muhammad Ayoub Asif.

The Ministry of Awqaf revealed that an amount of 3.5 million Egyptian pounds has been allocated as the total value of the competition prizes. The first winner from the Tajweed or Tarteel branches will receive one million pounds each, along with exceptional opportunities including recording the entire Quran in their voice and broadcasting it on the Egypt Quran Channel, in addition to leading the prayers in Al-Hassan Mosque during the upcoming Ramadan. The ministry also allowed the public to participate in voting after the episodes are aired on Friday and Saturday evenings on the "CBC" and "Al-Nas" channels at 10 PM.