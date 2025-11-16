Former Colonel Sergei Skripal, the defected Russian spy, and his daughter Yulia Skripal revealed a shocking account of what they experienced during the poisoning incident that shook the British city of Salisbury in 2018, after years of being out of the public eye and the absence of any direct details about their health condition since the attack attributed to Russian agents.

The testimonies presented for the official investigation indicate that the symptoms of the deadly poison began while they were having lunch at the Italian restaurant chain "Zizzi." Although the sudden twitching in their eyes initially seemed "funny," the situation deteriorated at an astonishing pace, with severe hallucinations, intense shortness of breath, and continuous vomiting.

His daughter Yulia, who arrived in Britain just one day before the incident, stated that the street appeared to sway before her, as if the colors were turning pink, red, and blue, in an experience she described as resembling the effects of hallucinogenic drugs. Within a few minutes, she lost consciousness completely and nearly choked had it not been for the intervention of some passersby who called emergency services.

As for Colonel Sergei Skripal, now 74 years old, he recounts that he saw "Arab men and women" whom he imagined were trying to attack him during his hallucinations, and he attempted to strike one of them before later realizing that there were only a few Arabs in the area, which made him certain that what he was seeing was not real.

In that incident, surveillance cameras showed his daughter leaning heavily on his shoulder and barely moving except for her left hand, before they both collapsed in a complete state of collapse. Both spent three weeks in a coma in the hospital and required a long recovery period before being secretly transferred to an unknown location where they still live today.

The attack prompted a wide-ranging investigation involving more than 180 military experts specializing in chemical defense, which concluded that the substance used was a military-grade nerve agent developed in the Soviet Union during the 1980s.

Investigations indicate that the poison was brought to Britain by two men using fake identities, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, who were later identified by the British Foreign Office as the real identities: officers Ivan Ermakov and Alexey Lukashev, belonging to the Russian military intelligence agency.

Their statements later sparked a wave of global ridicule after they claimed in a television interview that they visited Salisbury "to see the 123-meter tall spire" of the city's cathedral. British authorities also accuse them of hacking the email of the former spy's daughter since 2013 using a spyware program known as X-Agent, while the FBI placed them on its wanted list for their role in interfering with the 2016 U.S. presidential elections.

The poisoning case is currently under investigation led by Judge Lord Hughes of Ombersley, who has imposed a ban on direct testimony to ensure the safety of the victims. The final ruling is expected to be issued next month.