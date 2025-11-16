كشف العقيد السابق سيرجي سكريبال الجاسوس الروسي المنشق وابنته يوليا سكريبال، رواية صادمة لما عاشاه في حادثة التسميم التي هزّت مدينة سالزبري البريطانية عام 2018، وذلك بعد أعوام من اختفائهما عن الأنظار وغياب أي تفاصيل مباشرة عن حالتهما الصحية منذ الهجوم الذي نُسب إلى عملاء روس.

وتشير الإفادات التي قُدمت للتحقيق الرسمي إلى أنّ أعراض السم القاتل بدأت معهما بينما كانا يتناولان الغداء في سلسلة المطاعم الإيطالية «زيزي». وبرغم أن الارتعاش المفاجئ في العيون بدا في البداية أمرًا «مضحكًا»، إلا أن الوضع تدهور بسرعة مذهلة، فظهرت نوبات هلوسة حادة وضيق شديد في التنفس وقيء متواصل.

وتقول ابنته يوليا، التي وصلت إلى بريطانيا قبل يوم واحد فقط من الحادثة، إن الشارع بدا يتمايل أمامها وكأن الألوان تنقلب إلى وردي وأحمر وأزرق، في تجربة وصفتها بأنها تشبه تأثير عقاقير الهلوسة. وبعد دقائق قليلة فقدت وعيها بالكامل، وكادت تختنق لولا تدخل بعض المارة الذين اتصلوا بخدمات الطوارئ.

أما العقيد سيرجي سكريبال، البالغ اليوم 74 عامًا، فيروي أنه رأى «رجالًا ونساءً عربًا» توهم أنهم يحاولون مهاجمته أثناء هلوساته، وأنه حاول ضرب أحدهم قبل أن يدرك لاحقًا أن المكان لا يضم سوى عدد قليل من العرب، ما جعله متأكدًا من أن ما كان يراه لم يكن حقيقيًا.

وفي تلك الحادثة، أظهرت كاميرات المراقبة ابنته وهي تتكئ على كتفه بصعوبة ولا تكاد تتحرك سوى بيدها اليسرى، قبل أن يسقطا معًا في حالة انهيار تام. وأمضى كلاهما ثلاثة أسابيع في غيبوبة داخل المستشفى، واحتاجاً فترة نقاهة طويلة قبل أن يُنقلا سرًا إلى موقع مجهول ما زالا يعيشان فيه حتى اليوم.

وقد فتح الهجوم تحقيقًا واسعًا شارك فيه أكثر من 180 خبيرًا عسكريًا متخصصًا في الدفاع الكيميائي، وانتهى إلى أن المادة المستخدمة هي غاز أعصاب من الجيل العسكري طُوّر في الاتحاد السوفييتي خلال ثمانينيات القرن الماضي.

وتشير التحقيقات إلى أن السم نُقل إلى بريطانيا بواسطة رجلين استخدما هويات مزيفة هما ألكسندر بتروف ورسلان بوشيروف، وهما الشخصان اللذان حدّدت لاحقًا وزارة الخارجية البريطانية هويتهما الحقيقية: الضابطان إيفان يرماكوف وأليكسي لوكاشيف المنتميان إلى جهاز الاستخبارات العسكرية الروسية.

وأثارت أقوالهما لاحقًا موجة سخرية عالمية بعدما ادّعيا خلال مقابلة تلفزيونية أنهما زارا سالزبري «لمشاهدة البرج الذي يبلغ ارتفاعه 123 مترًا» في كاتدرائية المدينة. كما تتهمهما السلطات البريطانية باختراق بريد ابنة الجاسوس السابق منذ عام 2013 بواسطة برنامج تجسسي يُعرف باسم X-Agent، بينما أدرجهما مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي على قائمة المطلوبين لدورهما في التدخل بالانتخابات الرئاسية الأمريكية عام 2016.

ويخضع ملف التسميم حاليًا لتحقيق يقوده القاضي اللورد هيوز من أومبيرسلي، الذي فرض عدم الإدلاء بشهادات مباشرة حفاظًا على سلامة الضحيتين. ومن المنتظر صدور الحكم النهائي خلال الشهر المقبل.