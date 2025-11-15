The Canadian Football League (CFL) is facing a growing wave of public anger due to the rule changes scheduled for 2026 and 2027, which traditionalists describe as a "betrayal" of the unique differences that distinguish the Canadian version from the more famous American version in the NFL, just two days before the 112th Grey Cup Championship, set to take place tomorrow (Sunday) at the Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, where the Eastern champion Montreal Alouettes will compete against the Western champion Saskatchewan Roughriders.

This controversy comes at a time when Canadian national sentiment is sharply rising, fueled by remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump, who referred to Canada this year as the "51st state," provoking strong reactions such as the disrespecting of the American national anthem at hockey games and the support of millions of Canadians for the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series.

The league announced these changes last September, which include shortening the Canadian field from 110 yards to 100 yards (like the NFL), moving the goalposts back from the end zone instead of forward, and other adjustments such as modifying the rouge rule (the single point for failed kicks), a 35-second play clock instead of 20, and placing benches on the sidelines to facilitate substitutions.

These modifications aim to attract new viewers, especially youth, and improve television revenues amid an economic downturn, as the league struggles with low attendance in major cities compared to the NFL.

A survey from the Angus Reid Institute, published last Tuesday, showed that half of regular fans and three-quarters of die-hard fans oppose the changes, with 42% of fans threatening to watch fewer games if implemented, and 58% of die-hard fans. Analysts described the move as a "risky gamble," as it could alienate the league's traditional base in an attempt to attract new audiences.