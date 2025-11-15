يواجه الدوري الكندي لكرة القدم (CFL) موجة غضب شعبي متزايد بسبب تغييرات قواعد اللعبة المقررة لعامي 2026 و2027، ويصفها التقليديون بأنها «خيانة» للاختلافات الفريدة التي تميز النسخة الكندية عن النسخة الأمريكية الأكثر شهرة في الـNFL، قبل يومين فقط من بطولة «غري كاب» الـ112، المقررة غداً (الأحد) على ملعب برينسيس أوتو بمدينة وينيبيغ، حيث سيتصارع بطل الشرق مونتريال ألويتس مع بطل الغرب ساسكاتشوان رايدرز.

ويأتي هذا الجدل في وقت يشهد الشعور الوطني الكندي ارتفاعا حادا، مدفوعا بتصريحات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الذي وصف كندا هذا العام بـ«الولاية الـ51»، ما أثار ردود فعل عنيفة مثل إهدار النشيد الأمريكي في مباريات الهوكي ودعم ملايين الكنديين فريق تورونتو بلو جايز في الـWorld Series.

وأعلن الدوري في سبتمبر الماضي عن هذه التغييرات، التي تشمل تقليص طول الملعب الكندي من 110 ياردات إلى 100 ياردة (مثل الـNFL)، ونقل أعمدة الهدف إلى الخلف من منطقة الهدف بدلا من الأمام، وتعديلات أخرى مثل تعديل قاعدة «الروج» (النقطة الواحدة للركلات الفاشلة)، وساعة اللعب 35 ثانية بدلا من 20، ووضع المقاعد على جانبي الملعب لتسهيل التبديلات.

وتهدف هذه التعديلات إلى جذب مشاهدين جدد، خصوصا الشباب، وتحسين الإيرادات التلفزيونية في ظل الركود الاقتصادي، إذ يعاني الدوري من حضور منخفض في المدن الكبرى مقارنة بالـNFL.

وأظهر استطلاع من معهد أنغوس رايد، نُشر الثلاثاء الماضي، أن نصف المشجعين المنتظمين وثلاثة أرباع المشجعين المتعصبين يرفضون التغييرات، مع تهديد 42% من المشجعين بمشاهدة أقل للمباريات إذا تم تنفيذها، و58% من المتعصبين، ووصف المحللون الخطوة بأنها «رهان محفوف بالمخاطر»، إذ قد تُفقد الدوري قاعدته التقليدية في محاولة جذب الجديد.