«الألم لا يزال قائما».. فرنسا تحيي الذكرى العاشرة لاعتداءات باريس الدامية

France today commemorated the tenth anniversary of the series of terrorist attacks that struck the capital on November 13, 2015, which are considered one of the most heinous terrorist operations in the country's history.



French President Emmanuel Macron, accompanied by the families of the victims and survivors, visited the six attack sites, starting from the cafes in the tenth district to the famous "Bataclan" hall, where he affirmed that "the pain still exists, but it is transforming into a force for unity and resilience."

On the night of November 13, 2015, a cell affiliated with ISIS carried out a series of coordinated attacks targeting six locations in Paris and Saint-Denis, beginning with suicide bombings near the "Stade de France" during a friendly match between France and Germany attended by former President François Hollande.



The hostilities then moved to random gunfire on patrons of cafes and restaurants in the tenth and eleventh districts, culminating in a three-hour siege inside the "Bataclan" hall during a concert by the band "Eagles of Death Metal," where 90 out of a total of 130 victims were killed, and more than 400 others were injured.



ISIS claimed responsibility for the operation through an official statement, and investigations revealed that the cell consisted of 10 terrorists, nine of whom were killed in confrontations or explosions, while Salah Abdeslam – the only surviving member – was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of early release in 2022.

The attacks led to the declaration of a state of emergency for two years, amendments to the constitution to enhance security powers, and the launch of the "Sentinelle" military operation to protect public places.



The commemorative events began in the morning with the laying of wreaths in front of memorial plaques bearing the names of the victims at each site, followed by a national minute of silence at 21:40 – the moment the attack on the "Bataclan" began.

Macron said in a brief speech at the new memorial near the hall: "Ten years ago, they tried to break the spirit of France; today, we are stronger because we remember together."

An evening memorial concert was held at the "Bataclan" featuring artists such as Sting and Youssou N'Dour, along with the screening of a new documentary titled "November 13: Ten Years of Hope." An interactive website documenting the stories of the victims and survivors was also launched, and the Eiffel Tower was illuminated in the colors of the French flag throughout the night.