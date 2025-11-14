«الألم لا يزال قائما».. فرنسا تحيي الذكرى العاشرة لاعتداءات باريس الدامية

أحيت فرنسا اليوم الذكرى العاشرة لسلسلة الاعتداءات الإرهابية التي ضربت العاصمة في 13 نوفمبر 2015، والتي تُعد من أبشع العمليات الإرهابية في تاريخ البلاد.
وزار الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون، برفقة أسر الضحايا والناجين، مواقع الهجمات الستة، بدءاً من مقاهي الدائرة العاشرة وصولاً إلى قاعة «باتاكلان» الشهيرة، حيث أكد أن «الألم لا يزال قائماً، لكنه يتحول إلى قوة للوحدة والصمود».

وفي ليلة 13 نوفمبر 2015، نفذت خلية تابعة لتنظيم «داعش» سلسلة هجمات منسقة استهدفت ستة مواقع في باريس وسان دوني، وبدأت الهجمات بانفجارات انتحارية قرب ملعب «ستاد دو فرانس» أثناء مباراة ودية بين فرنسا وألمانيا حضرها الرئيس السابق فرانسوا هولاند.
وانتقلت الأعمال العدائية إلى إطلاق نار عشوائي على رواد مقاهٍ ومطاعم في الدائرتين العاشرة والحادية عشرة، وانتهت بحصار دام ثلاث ساعات داخل قاعة «باتاكلان» أثناء حفل لفرقة «إيغلز أوف ديث ميتال»، حيث قتل 90 شخصاً من أصل 130 ضحية إجمالية، وأصيب أكثر من 400 آخرين.
وتبنى تنظيم «داعش» العملية عبر بيان رسمي، وكشفت التحقيقات أن الخلية تكونت من 10 إرهابيين، تسعة منهم قُتلوا في المواجهات أو الانفجارات، بينما حُكم على صلاح عبد السلام – العضو الوحيد الناجي – بالسجن المؤبد دون إمكانية الإفراج المبكر عام 2022.

وأدت الاعتداءات إلى إعلان حالة الطوارئ لمدة عامين، وتعديل الدستور لتعزيز صلاحيات الأمن، وإطلاق عملية «سنتينال» العسكرية لحماية الأماكن العامة.
وبدأت فعاليات إحياء ال صباحاً بوضع أكاليل الزهور أمام لوحات تذكارية تحمل أسماء الضحايا في كل موقع، تلاها دقيقة صمت وطنية عند الساعة 21:40 – اللحظة التي بدأ فيها الهجوم على «باتاكلان».

وقال ماكرون في كلمة مقتضبة أمام النصب التذكاري الجديد قرب القاعة: «قبل عشر سنوات، حاولوا كسر روح فرنسا، اليوم، نحن أقوى لأننا نتذكر معاً».

وأُقيمت حفلة تذكارية مسائية في «باتاكلان» بمشاركة فنانين مثل ستينغ ويوسو ندور، مع عرض فيلم وثائقي جديد بعنوان «13 نوفمبر: عشر سنوات من الأمل»، كما أُطلق موقع إلكتروني تفاعلي يوثق قصص الضحايا والناجين، وأُضيئت برج إيفل بألوان العلم الفرنسي طوال الليل.