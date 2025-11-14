«الألم لا يزال قائما».. فرنسا تحيي الذكرى العاشرة لاعتداءات باريس الدامية

أحيت فرنسا اليوم الذكرى العاشرة لسلسلة الاعتداءات الإرهابية التي ضربت العاصمة في 13 نوفمبر 2015، والتي تُعد من أبشع العمليات الإرهابية في تاريخ البلاد.
وزار الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون، برفقة أسر الضحايا والناجين، مواقع الهجمات الستة، بدءاً من مقاهي الدائرة العاشرة وصولاً إلى قاعة «باتاكلان» الشهيرة، حيث أكد أن «الألم لا يزال قائماً، لكنه يتحول إلى قوة للوحدة والصمود».
وفي ليلة 13 نوفمبر 2015، نفذت خلية تابعة لتنظيم «داعش» سلسلة هجمات منسقة استهدفت ستة مواقع في باريس وسان دوني، وبدأت الهجمات بانفجارات انتحارية قرب ملعب «ستاد دو فرانس» أثناء مباراة ودية بين فرنسا وألمانيا حضرها الرئيس السابق فرانسوا هولاند.
وانتقلت الأعمال العدائية إلى إطلاق نار عشوائي على رواد مقاهٍ ومطاعم في الدائرتين العاشرة والحادية عشرة، وانتهت بحصار دام ثلاث ساعات داخل قاعة «باتاكلان» أثناء حفل لفرقة «إيغلز أوف ديث ميتال»، حيث قتل 90 شخصاً من أصل 130 ضحية إجمالية، وأصيب أكثر من 400 آخرين.
وتبنى تنظيم «داعش» العملية عبر بيان رسمي، وكشفت التحقيقات أن الخلية تكونت من 10 إرهابيين، تسعة منهم قُتلوا في المواجهات أو الانفجارات، بينما حُكم على صلاح عبد السلام – العضو الوحيد الناجي – بالسجن المؤبد دون إمكانية الإفراج المبكر عام 2022.
وأدت الاعتداءات إلى إعلان حالة الطوارئ لمدة عامين، وتعديل الدستور لتعزيز صلاحيات الأمن، وإطلاق عملية «سنتينال» العسكرية لحماية الأماكن العامة.
وبدأت فعاليات إحياء ال صباحاً بوضع أكاليل الزهور أمام لوحات تذكارية تحمل أسماء الضحايا في كل موقع، تلاها دقيقة صمت وطنية عند الساعة 21:40 – اللحظة التي بدأ فيها الهجوم على «باتاكلان».
وقال ماكرون في كلمة مقتضبة أمام النصب التذكاري الجديد قرب القاعة: «قبل عشر سنوات، حاولوا كسر روح فرنسا، اليوم، نحن أقوى لأننا نتذكر معاً».
وأُقيمت حفلة تذكارية مسائية في «باتاكلان» بمشاركة فنانين مثل ستينغ ويوسو ندور، مع عرض فيلم وثائقي جديد بعنوان «13 نوفمبر: عشر سنوات من الأمل»، كما أُطلق موقع إلكتروني تفاعلي يوثق قصص الضحايا والناجين، وأُضيئت برج إيفل بألوان العلم الفرنسي طوال الليل.
France today commemorated the tenth anniversary of the series of terrorist attacks that struck the capital on November 13, 2015, which are considered one of the most heinous terrorist operations in the country's history.
French President Emmanuel Macron, accompanied by the families of the victims and survivors, visited the six attack sites, starting from the cafes in the tenth district to the famous "Bataclan" hall, where he affirmed that "the pain still exists, but it is transforming into a force for unity and resilience."
On the night of November 13, 2015, a cell affiliated with ISIS carried out a series of coordinated attacks targeting six locations in Paris and Saint-Denis, beginning with suicide bombings near the "Stade de France" during a friendly match between France and Germany attended by former President François Hollande.
The hostilities then moved to random gunfire on patrons of cafes and restaurants in the tenth and eleventh districts, culminating in a three-hour siege inside the "Bataclan" hall during a concert by the band "Eagles of Death Metal," where 90 out of a total of 130 victims were killed, and more than 400 others were injured.
ISIS claimed responsibility for the operation through an official statement, and investigations revealed that the cell consisted of 10 terrorists, nine of whom were killed in confrontations or explosions, while Salah Abdeslam – the only surviving member – was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of early release in 2022.
The attacks led to the declaration of a state of emergency for two years, amendments to the constitution to enhance security powers, and the launch of the "Sentinelle" military operation to protect public places.
The commemorative events began in the morning with the laying of wreaths in front of memorial plaques bearing the names of the victims at each site, followed by a national minute of silence at 21:40 – the moment the attack on the "Bataclan" began.
Macron said in a brief speech at the new memorial near the hall: "Ten years ago, they tried to break the spirit of France; today, we are stronger because we remember together."
An evening memorial concert was held at the "Bataclan" featuring artists such as Sting and Youssou N'Dour, along with the screening of a new documentary titled "November 13: Ten Years of Hope." An interactive website documenting the stories of the victims and survivors was also launched, and the Eiffel Tower was illuminated in the colors of the French flag throughout the night.