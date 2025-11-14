كشفت دراسة حديثة عن تأثير محتمل لبعض الأطعمة على وظيفة الذاكرة، وذلك من خلال مركبات طبيعية موجودة في مكونات غذائية مثل الكاكاو، الشوكولاتة الداكنة، التفاح، التوت.

وأشارت النتائج إلى أن هذه الأطعمة الغنية بمركبات الفلافانول، المعروفة بخصائصها المضادة للأكسدة، يمكن أن تحفز الدماغ على إطلاق مادة النورأدرينالين، وهي ناقل عصبي مرتبط باليقظة وزيادة التركيز. هذا التحفيز يؤدي إلى تحسين مؤقت في القدرة على التذكر، وهو ما تم إثباته في تجارب مخبرية أظهرت أن الفئران التي تناولت هذه المركبات أظهرت تحسنًا في الأداء بنسبة تصل إلى 30% في اختبارات الذاكرة، وذلك خلال ساعة واحدة فقط من تناولها.

العامل المحفز

ويُعتقد أن الطعم القابض أو المذاق المُرّ لتلك المركبات هو العامل المحفز، حيث ينقل إشارات حسية مباشرة إلى الجهاز العصبي المركزي. هذا التنبيه ينشّط منطقة صغيرة في الدماغ مسؤولة عن إطلاق النورأدرينالين، مما يُمكّن العقل من معالجة المعلومات الجديدة بشكل أكثر كفاءة.

مع ذلك، أشارت الدراسة إلى أن الجرعات المستخدمة في التجارب كانت أعلى بكثير من الكميات الموجودة في قطعة عادية من الشوكولاتة الداكنة. وبالتالي، من غير المؤكد ما إذا كان تناول هذه الأطعمة بالكميات اليومية المتعارف عليها سيحقق نفس التأثير على البشر.

ويفتح هذا الاكتشاف المجال أمام مفهوم «التغذية الحسية»، والذي يربط بين تذوق الطعام وتحفيز آليات عصبية فورية داخل الدماغ، وهو ما قد يغير الطريقة التي يُفهم بها تأثير الغذاء على الوظائف العقلية والمعرفية.

رغم ذلك، حذّر الباحثون من التسرع في استهلاك كميات كبيرة من الشوكولاتة الداكنة بهدف تحسين الذاكرة، خاصة لما تحتويه من سعرات حرارية وسكريات ودهون. ويبقى الاعتدال هو الخيار الأمثل حتى تتوفر نتائج أكثر وضوحًا من دراسات بشرية موسّعة.