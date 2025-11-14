كشفت دراسة حديثة عن تأثير محتمل لبعض الأطعمة على وظيفة الذاكرة، وذلك من خلال مركبات طبيعية موجودة في مكونات غذائية مثل الكاكاو، الشوكولاتة الداكنة، التفاح، التوت.
وأشارت النتائج إلى أن هذه الأطعمة الغنية بمركبات الفلافانول، المعروفة بخصائصها المضادة للأكسدة، يمكن أن تحفز الدماغ على إطلاق مادة النورأدرينالين، وهي ناقل عصبي مرتبط باليقظة وزيادة التركيز. هذا التحفيز يؤدي إلى تحسين مؤقت في القدرة على التذكر، وهو ما تم إثباته في تجارب مخبرية أظهرت أن الفئران التي تناولت هذه المركبات أظهرت تحسنًا في الأداء بنسبة تصل إلى 30% في اختبارات الذاكرة، وذلك خلال ساعة واحدة فقط من تناولها.
العامل المحفز
ويُعتقد أن الطعم القابض أو المذاق المُرّ لتلك المركبات هو العامل المحفز، حيث ينقل إشارات حسية مباشرة إلى الجهاز العصبي المركزي. هذا التنبيه ينشّط منطقة صغيرة في الدماغ مسؤولة عن إطلاق النورأدرينالين، مما يُمكّن العقل من معالجة المعلومات الجديدة بشكل أكثر كفاءة.
مع ذلك، أشارت الدراسة إلى أن الجرعات المستخدمة في التجارب كانت أعلى بكثير من الكميات الموجودة في قطعة عادية من الشوكولاتة الداكنة. وبالتالي، من غير المؤكد ما إذا كان تناول هذه الأطعمة بالكميات اليومية المتعارف عليها سيحقق نفس التأثير على البشر.
ويفتح هذا الاكتشاف المجال أمام مفهوم «التغذية الحسية»، والذي يربط بين تذوق الطعام وتحفيز آليات عصبية فورية داخل الدماغ، وهو ما قد يغير الطريقة التي يُفهم بها تأثير الغذاء على الوظائف العقلية والمعرفية.
رغم ذلك، حذّر الباحثون من التسرع في استهلاك كميات كبيرة من الشوكولاتة الداكنة بهدف تحسين الذاكرة، خاصة لما تحتويه من سعرات حرارية وسكريات ودهون. ويبقى الاعتدال هو الخيار الأمثل حتى تتوفر نتائج أكثر وضوحًا من دراسات بشرية موسّعة.
A recent study revealed a potential impact of certain foods on memory function, through natural compounds found in dietary ingredients such as cocoa, dark chocolate, apples, and berries.
The results indicated that these foods, rich in flavanol compounds known for their antioxidant properties, can stimulate the brain to release norepinephrine, a neurotransmitter associated with alertness and increased focus. This stimulation leads to a temporary improvement in the ability to remember, which has been demonstrated in laboratory experiments showing that mice consuming these compounds exhibited up to a 30% improvement in performance on memory tests, just one hour after consumption.
The Stimulating Factor
It is believed that the astringent taste or bitter flavor of these compounds is the stimulating factor, as it transmits sensory signals directly to the central nervous system. This alert activates a small area in the brain responsible for releasing norepinephrine, enabling the mind to process new information more efficiently.
However, the study noted that the doses used in the experiments were much higher than the amounts found in a typical piece of dark chocolate. Therefore, it remains uncertain whether consuming these foods in the commonly recognized daily amounts will have the same effect on humans.
This discovery opens the door to the concept of "sensory nutrition," which links the tasting of food to the stimulation of immediate neural mechanisms within the brain, potentially changing the way the impact of food on mental and cognitive functions is understood.
Nevertheless, researchers warned against rushing to consume large quantities of dark chocolate in hopes of improving memory, especially considering its calorie, sugar, and fat content. Moderation remains the best option until clearer results are available from more extensive human studies.