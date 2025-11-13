ضرب زلزال جديد بقوة 3.9 درجة على مقياس ريختر منطقة بافوس في غرب قبرص صباح اليوم (الخميس)، ليكون الثالث في سلسلة الهزات التي بدأت الأربعاء الماضي.
زلزال قبرص اليوم
الزلزال الجديد بقوة 3.9 درجة على مقياس ريختر وقع قبل الساعة السابعة صباحا بقليل (6:47 صباحا بالتوقيت المحلي) على بعد 18 كيلومترا جنوب شرق مدينة بافوس، بعمق 17 كيلومترا، وشعر بالهزة سكان بافوس وليماسول بشكل واضح، مع تقارير أولية عن اهتزاز خفيف في أجزاء أخرى من الجزيرة.
وسجل المركز الأوروبي المتوسطي لرصد الزلازل الهزة تلقائيا، وأكد أنها جزء من النشاط الزلزالي المستمر في المنطقة، مع إمكانية الشعور بها لمدة 17 ثانية تقريبا.
زلازل قبرص في يومين
يأتي هذا الزلزال بعد هزتين قويتين ضربتا المنطقة نفسها أمس (الأربعاء)، الأولى: قوة 5.3 درجة، مركزها قرب قرية أيا مارينا في بافوس، أما الثانية: قوة 5.3 درجة أيضا، تلتها هزات ارتدادية تجاوزت 3 درجات.
وأدت الزلازل السابقة إلى إخلاء مؤقت للمباني في بافوس وليماسول، وسقوط صخور على طريق تسادا-بافوس، لكن دون إصابات بشرية أو أضرار جسيمة.
حصيلة زلزال قبرص
فيما قال المتحدث باسم الدفاع المدني بانايوتيس لياسيديس: «لا تقارير عن أضرار خطيرة أو إصابات، لكننا نحث السكان على الحذر».
وتقع قبرص على «قوس قبرص»، وهي منطقة غوص صفائحي، مما يجعلها عرضة للهزات المتكررة. آخر زلزال كبير في 2022 بلغ 6.6 درجة، وفي 1996 قتل زلزالان (6.8 درجة) شخصين.
ويحذر الخبراء من إمكانية هزات ارتدادية إضافية، وينصحون السكان بتجنب المباني القديمة واتباع إرشادات السلامة.
A new earthquake measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale struck the Paphos area in western Cyprus this morning (Thursday), marking the third in a series of tremors that began last Wednesday.
Today's Cyprus Earthquake
The new earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.9 on the Richter scale, occurred just before 7 a.m. (6:47 a.m. local time) about 18 kilometers southeast of Paphos, at a depth of 17 kilometers. Residents of Paphos and Limassol felt the tremor clearly, with initial reports of light shaking in other parts of the island.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre recorded the tremor automatically and confirmed that it is part of the ongoing seismic activity in the region, with the possibility of it being felt for approximately 17 seconds.
Earthquakes in Cyprus Over Two Days
This earthquake follows two strong tremors that hit the same area yesterday (Wednesday), the first measuring 5.3 in magnitude, centered near the village of Ayia Marina in Paphos, and the second also measuring 5.3, followed by aftershocks exceeding 3 in magnitude.
The previous earthquakes led to the temporary evacuation of buildings in Paphos and Limassol, and rocks fell on the Tsada-Paphos road, but there were no human injuries or significant damage.
Impact of the Cyprus Earthquake
According to the spokesperson for the civil defense, Panayotis Lyassidis: “There are no reports of serious damage or injuries, but we urge residents to remain cautious.”
Cyprus is located on the "Cyprus Arc," a tectonic plate subduction zone, making it prone to recurring tremors. The last major earthquake in 2022 measured 6.6, and in 1996, two earthquakes (6.8) resulted in two fatalities.
Experts warn of the possibility of additional aftershocks and advise residents to avoid old buildings and follow safety guidelines.