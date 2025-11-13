A new earthquake measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale struck the Paphos area in western Cyprus this morning (Thursday), marking the third in a series of tremors that began last Wednesday.

Today's Cyprus Earthquake

The new earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.9 on the Richter scale, occurred just before 7 a.m. (6:47 a.m. local time) about 18 kilometers southeast of Paphos, at a depth of 17 kilometers. Residents of Paphos and Limassol felt the tremor clearly, with initial reports of light shaking in other parts of the island.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre recorded the tremor automatically and confirmed that it is part of the ongoing seismic activity in the region, with the possibility of it being felt for approximately 17 seconds.

Earthquakes in Cyprus Over Two Days

This earthquake follows two strong tremors that hit the same area yesterday (Wednesday), the first measuring 5.3 in magnitude, centered near the village of Ayia Marina in Paphos, and the second also measuring 5.3, followed by aftershocks exceeding 3 in magnitude.

The previous earthquakes led to the temporary evacuation of buildings in Paphos and Limassol, and rocks fell on the Tsada-Paphos road, but there were no human injuries or significant damage.

Impact of the Cyprus Earthquake

According to the spokesperson for the civil defense, Panayotis Lyassidis: “There are no reports of serious damage or injuries, but we urge residents to remain cautious.”

Cyprus is located on the "Cyprus Arc," a tectonic plate subduction zone, making it prone to recurring tremors. The last major earthquake in 2022 measured 6.6, and in 1996, two earthquakes (6.8) resulted in two fatalities.

Experts warn of the possibility of additional aftershocks and advise residents to avoid old buildings and follow safety guidelines.