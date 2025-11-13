ضرب زلزال جديد بقوة 3.9 درجة على مقياس ريختر منطقة بافوس في غرب قبرص صباح اليوم (الخميس)، ليكون الثالث في سلسلة الهزات التي بدأت الأربعاء الماضي.

زلزال قبرص اليوم

الزلزال الجديد بقوة 3.9 درجة على مقياس ريختر وقع قبل الساعة السابعة صباحا بقليل (6:47 صباحا بالتوقيت المحلي) على بعد 18 كيلومترا جنوب شرق مدينة بافوس، بعمق 17 كيلومترا، وشعر بالهزة سكان بافوس وليماسول بشكل واضح، مع تقارير أولية عن اهتزاز خفيف في أجزاء أخرى من الجزيرة.

وسجل المركز الأوروبي المتوسطي لرصد الزلازل الهزة تلقائيا، وأكد أنها جزء من النشاط الزلزالي المستمر في المنطقة، مع إمكانية الشعور بها لمدة 17 ثانية تقريبا.

زلازل قبرص في يومين

يأتي هذا الزلزال بعد هزتين قويتين ضربتا المنطقة نفسها أمس (الأربعاء)، الأولى: قوة 5.3 درجة، مركزها قرب قرية أيا مارينا في بافوس، أما الثانية: قوة 5.3 درجة أيضا، تلتها هزات ارتدادية تجاوزت 3 درجات.

وأدت الزلازل السابقة إلى إخلاء مؤقت للمباني في بافوس وليماسول، وسقوط صخور على طريق تسادا-بافوس، لكن دون إصابات بشرية أو أضرار جسيمة.

حصيلة زلزال قبرص

فيما قال المتحدث باسم الدفاع المدني بانايوتيس لياسيديس: «لا تقارير عن أضرار خطيرة أو إصابات، لكننا نحث السكان على الحذر».

وتقع قبرص على «قوس قبرص»، وهي منطقة غوص صفائحي، مما يجعلها عرضة للهزات المتكررة. آخر زلزال كبير في 2022 بلغ 6.6 درجة، وفي 1996 قتل زلزالان (6.8 درجة) شخصين.

ويحذر الخبراء من إمكانية هزات ارتدادية إضافية، وينصحون السكان بتجنب المباني القديمة واتباع إرشادات السلامة.