أعلن باحثون عن نجاح نظام علاجي جديد في القضاء التام على الأورام لدى 82% من مرضى سرطان المثانة عالي الخطورة الذين فشلت علاجاتهم السابقة، حيث اختفى السرطان تمامًا في غضون ثلاثة أشهر من بدء العلاج، وظل نصف المرضى تقريبًا خالين من المرض بعد مرور عام.
ويعتمد النظام العلاجي المسمى TAR-200 على إطلاق بطيء لدواء جيمسيتابين داخل المثانة عبر جهاز صغير الحجم يدخل بالقسطرة، ليبقى الدواء لمدة ثلاثة أسابيع في كل دورة علاجية، مقارنة بالطريقة التقليدية التي كان فيها الدواء يبقى لبضع ساعات فقط.
وأكّد الفريق البحثي أن هذه التقنية سمحت باختراق أعمق للأنسجة وتدمير أكبر للخلايا السرطانية، مع آثار جانبية طفيفة مقارنة بالعلاجات الأخرى.
وشملت الدراسة العالمية التي نشرت في مجلة ( Journal of Clinical Oncology )، 85 مريضًا من 144 مركزًا طبيًا حول العالم، جميعهم كانوا يعانون من سرطان المثانة غير العضوي عالي الخطورة الذي لم يستجب للعلاج المناعي القياسي، وكان الخيار الوحيد لهم هو الاستئصال الجراحي الكامل للمثانة، وبعد ستة أشهر من العلاج اختفت الأورام لدى 70 مريضًا، وظل نصفهم خاليًا من المرض بعد عام كامل.
Researchers have announced the success of a new treatment system in completely eliminating tumors in 82% of high-risk bladder cancer patients whose previous treatments had failed, with cancer disappearing entirely within three months of starting the treatment, and nearly half of the patients remaining disease-free after one year.
The treatment system, named TAR-200, relies on a slow release of the drug gemcitabine into the bladder via a small catheter device, allowing the drug to remain for three weeks in each treatment cycle, compared to the traditional method where the drug only stayed for a few hours.
The research team confirmed that this technique allowed for deeper tissue penetration and greater destruction of cancer cells, with mild side effects compared to other treatments.
The global study published in the ( Journal of Clinical Oncology ) included 85 patients from 144 medical centers worldwide, all of whom were suffering from high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer that did not respond to standard immunotherapy, and their only option was complete surgical removal of the bladder. After six months of treatment, tumors disappeared in 70 patients, and half of them remained disease-free after a full year.