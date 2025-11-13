Researchers have announced the success of a new treatment system in completely eliminating tumors in 82% of high-risk bladder cancer patients whose previous treatments had failed, with cancer disappearing entirely within three months of starting the treatment, and nearly half of the patients remaining disease-free after one year.

The treatment system, named TAR-200, relies on a slow release of the drug gemcitabine into the bladder via a small catheter device, allowing the drug to remain for three weeks in each treatment cycle, compared to the traditional method where the drug only stayed for a few hours.

The research team confirmed that this technique allowed for deeper tissue penetration and greater destruction of cancer cells, with mild side effects compared to other treatments.

The global study published in the ( Journal of Clinical Oncology ) included 85 patients from 144 medical centers worldwide, all of whom were suffering from high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer that did not respond to standard immunotherapy, and their only option was complete surgical removal of the bladder. After six months of treatment, tumors disappeared in 70 patients, and half of them remained disease-free after a full year.