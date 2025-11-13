أعلن باحثون عن نجاح نظام علاجي جديد في القضاء التام على الأورام لدى 82% من مرضى سرطان المثانة عالي الخطورة الذين فشلت علاجاتهم السابقة، حيث اختفى السرطان تمامًا في غضون ثلاثة أشهر من بدء العلاج، وظل نصف المرضى تقريبًا خالين من المرض بعد مرور عام.

ويعتمد النظام العلاجي المسمى TAR-200 على إطلاق بطيء لدواء جيمسيتابين داخل المثانة عبر جهاز صغير الحجم يدخل بالقسطرة، ليبقى الدواء لمدة ثلاثة أسابيع في كل دورة علاجية، مقارنة بالطريقة التقليدية التي كان فيها الدواء يبقى لبضع ساعات فقط.

وأكّد الفريق البحثي أن هذه التقنية سمحت باختراق أعمق للأنسجة وتدمير أكبر للخلايا السرطانية، مع آثار جانبية طفيفة مقارنة بالعلاجات الأخرى.

وشملت الدراسة العالمية التي نشرت في مجلة ( Journal of Clinical Oncology )، 85 مريضًا من 144 مركزًا طبيًا حول العالم، جميعهم كانوا يعانون من سرطان المثانة غير العضوي عالي الخطورة الذي لم يستجب للعلاج المناعي القياسي، وكان الخيار الوحيد لهم هو الاستئصال الجراحي الكامل للمثانة، وبعد ستة أشهر من العلاج اختفت الأورام لدى 70 مريضًا، وظل نصفهم خاليًا من المرض بعد عام كامل.