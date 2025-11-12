بعد أقل من 10 أيام على افتتاحه التاريخي، شهد المتحف المصري الكبير واقعة مُثيرة عقب انتشار فيديوهات لثلاث فتيات يضعن مكياجًا كاملاً على تمثالي رمسيس الثاني وحتشبسوت داخل القاعة الرئيسية، ضمن تريند «تيك توك» بعنوان «Get Ready with Sitti» (استعدي مع الجدة).
الفيديو الأصلي الذي حصد أكثر من 28 مليون مشاهدة خلال 48 ساعة فقط، أشعل غضبًا شعبيًا عارمًا، بعد انتشار فيديوهات تظهر مجموعة من الفتيات داخل المتحف المصري الكبير، وهن يحاولن وضع مكياج على وجوه تماثيل أثرية تعود لملوك الفراعنة، مثل تماثيل رمسيس الثاني وغيرها.
واقعة مكياج المتحف الكبير
ووصف نشطاء على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي هذا السلوك بأنه «عدم احترام للتراث الحضاري»، و«إهانة لرموز مصر القديمة»، ما دفع الأجهزة الأمنية والمسؤولة عن المتحف إلى التحرك السريع للتحقيق في الواقعة وتحديد هوية الفتيات.
بدأ الجدل يوم 11 نوفمبر 2025، بعد أيام قليلة من افتتاح المتحف رسميًا في 1 نوفمبر، حيث انتشرت مقاطع فيديو قصيرة تظهر الفتيات يتعاملن مع التماثيل كأنها «صديقات» في جلسة تجميل، مستخدمات أدوات مكياج مثل الروج والكحل والفرشاة.
وفي أحد الفيديوهات، تظهر فتاة تضع أحمر شفاه على فم تمثال فرعوني، قائلة: «سيتي هتتجمل النهاردة!»، بينما تضحك صديقاتها ويصورن المشهد.
واعتبر كثيرون هذا التصرف «سلوك غير حضاري»، خصوصاً أن المتحف يحتوي على أكثر من 100 ألف قطعة أثرية، بما في ذلك كنوز توت عنخ آمون الكاملة لأول مرة.
وانتشر الهاشتاق #المتحف_المصري_الكبير بسرعة على منصات التواصل، حيث تجاوزت التغريدات آلاف المنشورات، مع تعليقات مثل: «ده مش متحف، ده تراث أجدادنا.. عيب يحطوا روج على التماثيل!» و«الأمن فين؟ ده إهانة للحضارة المصرية».
تحرك الأجهزة الأمنية
فيما أعلنت الأجهزة الأمنية بمديرية أمن الجيزة، فحص حقيقة الفيديو المتداول على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، والذي يظهر قيام فتيات بوضع مكياج على آثار داخل المتحف المصري الكبير، وسط جدل واسع بين من طالب بمحاسبة الفتيات ومن رأى أنّ الأمر قد يكون مدبّراً أو عبارة عن تقنية ذكاء اصطناعي Ai.
وقالت المصادر الأمنية إن الفيديو قيد الفحص للتأكّد مما إذا كان الفيديو مركّباً أو معدلًا أو مُستَخدَماً فيه تقنيات التزييف البصري.
وأكدت المصادر الأمنية أن التحقيقات جارية بدقة، وأن أي إجراء قانوني سيُتخذ فور التأكد من صحة الواقعة.
لمس الأثر جريمة يعاقب عليها القانون
فيما علق الأمين العام السابق للمجلس الأعلى للآثار الدكتور مصطفى وزيري، على الواقعة، قائلًا: «هذه التصرفات مرفوضة تمامًا وتشكل مخالفة واضحة للقانون»، كما دعا الزوار إلى احترام المكان والحفاظ على التراث المصري.
وأكد أن أي تصرف من هذا النوع مرفوض تمامًا، لأن لمس الأثر جريمة يعاقب عليها القانون"، مؤكدًا ضرورة تعزيز الوعي السياحي والثقافي والأثري لدى الزوار حتى لا تتحول هذه الممارسات الفردية إلى دعاية سلبية تضر بصورة المتحف.
يُذكر أن المتحف، الذي افتتح رسميًا بحضور الرئيس عبدالفتاح السيسي ووفود من 79 دولة، يُعد أكبر متحف أثري في العالم، وشهد إقبالًا هائلًا تجاوز ملايين الزوار في أيامه الأولى.
Less than 10 days after its historic opening, the Grand Egyptian Museum witnessed an intriguing incident following the spread of videos showing three girls applying full makeup on the statues of Ramses II and Hatshepsut inside the main hall, as part of a TikTok trend titled "Get Ready with Sitti."
The original video, which garnered more than 28 million views in just 48 hours, sparked widespread public outrage after videos emerged showing a group of girls inside the Grand Egyptian Museum attempting to apply makeup on the faces of ancient statues belonging to Pharaohs, such as the statues of Ramses II and others.
The Museum Makeup Incident
Activists on social media described this behavior as "a lack of respect for cultural heritage" and "an insult to the symbols of ancient Egypt," prompting security agencies and those responsible for the museum to take swift action to investigate the incident and identify the girls.
The controversy began on November 11, 2025, just a few days after the museum officially opened on November 1, as short videos circulated showing the girls treating the statues as if they were "friends" in a beauty session, using makeup tools such as lipstick, eyeliner, and brushes.
In one of the videos, a girl is seen applying lipstick to the mouth of a pharaonic statue, saying, "Sitti is going to get beautified today!" while her friends laugh and film the scene.
Many considered this behavior "uncivilized," especially since the museum houses more than 100,000 artifacts, including the complete treasures of Tutankhamun for the first time.
The hashtag #Grand_Egyptian_Museum quickly spread across social media platforms, with tweets surpassing thousands of posts, featuring comments like: "This is not a museum; this is our ancestors' heritage... it's shameful to put lipstick on the statues!" and "Where is the security? This is an insult to Egyptian civilization."
Security Agencies' Response
The security agencies in the Giza Security Directorate announced that they are investigating the authenticity of the video circulating on social media, which shows girls applying makeup on artifacts inside the Grand Egyptian Museum, amidst widespread debate between those calling for accountability for the girls and those who believe the incident may have been staged or involved AI technology.
Security sources stated that the video is under examination to determine whether it has been manipulated or altered or if visual deception techniques have been used.
The sources confirmed that investigations are ongoing diligently, and any legal action will be taken as soon as the authenticity of the incident is verified.
Touching Artifacts is a Crime Punishable by Law
Meanwhile, the former Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Dr. Mustafa Waziri, commented on the incident, stating: "These actions are completely unacceptable and constitute a clear violation of the law." He also urged visitors to respect the place and preserve Egyptian heritage.
He emphasized that any behavior of this kind is entirely rejected, as touching artifacts is a crime punishable by law, stressing the need to enhance tourism, cultural, and archaeological awareness among visitors so that these individual practices do not turn into negative publicity that harms the museum's image.
It is worth noting that the museum, which was officially opened in the presence of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and delegations from 79 countries, is considered the largest archaeological museum in the world and witnessed immense turnout exceeding millions of visitors in its early days.