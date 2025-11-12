بعد أقل من 10 أيام على افتتاحه التاريخي، شهد المتحف المصري الكبير واقعة مُثيرة عقب انتشار فيديوهات لثلاث فتيات يضعن مكياجًا كاملاً على تمثالي رمسيس الثاني وحتشبسوت داخل القاعة الرئيسية، ضمن تريند «تيك توك» بعنوان «Get Ready with Sitti» (استعدي مع الجدة).

الفيديو الأصلي الذي حصد أكثر من 28 مليون مشاهدة خلال 48 ساعة فقط، أشعل غضبًا شعبيًا عارمًا، بعد انتشار فيديوهات تظهر مجموعة من الفتيات داخل المتحف المصري الكبير، وهن يحاولن وضع مكياج على وجوه تماثيل أثرية تعود لملوك الفراعنة، مثل تماثيل رمسيس الثاني وغيرها.

واقعة مكياج المتحف الكبير

ووصف نشطاء على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي هذا السلوك بأنه «عدم احترام للتراث الحضاري»، و«إهانة لرموز مصر القديمة»، ما دفع الأجهزة الأمنية والمسؤولة عن المتحف إلى التحرك السريع للتحقيق في الواقعة وتحديد هوية الفتيات.

بدأ الجدل يوم 11 نوفمبر 2025، بعد أيام قليلة من افتتاح المتحف رسميًا في 1 نوفمبر، حيث انتشرت مقاطع فيديو قصيرة تظهر الفتيات يتعاملن مع التماثيل كأنها «صديقات» في جلسة تجميل، مستخدمات أدوات مكياج مثل الروج والكحل والفرشاة.

وفي أحد الفيديوهات، تظهر فتاة تضع أحمر شفاه على فم تمثال فرعوني، قائلة: «سيتي هتتجمل النهاردة!»، بينما تضحك صديقاتها ويصورن المشهد.

واعتبر كثيرون هذا التصرف «سلوك غير حضاري»، خصوصاً أن المتحف يحتوي على أكثر من 100 ألف قطعة أثرية، بما في ذلك كنوز توت عنخ آمون الكاملة لأول مرة.

وانتشر الهاشتاق #المتحف_المصري_الكبير بسرعة على منصات التواصل، حيث تجاوزت التغريدات آلاف المنشورات، مع تعليقات مثل: «ده مش متحف، ده تراث أجدادنا.. عيب يحطوا روج على التماثيل!» و«الأمن فين؟ ده إهانة للحضارة المصرية».

تحرك الأجهزة الأمنية

فيما أعلنت الأجهزة الأمنية بمديرية أمن الجيزة، فحص حقيقة الفيديو المتداول على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، والذي يظهر قيام فتيات بوضع مكياج على آثار داخل المتحف المصري الكبير، وسط جدل واسع بين من طالب بمحاسبة الفتيات ومن رأى أنّ الأمر قد يكون مدبّراً أو عبارة عن تقنية ذكاء اصطناعي Ai.

وقالت المصادر الأمنية إن الفيديو قيد الفحص للتأكّد مما إذا كان الفيديو مركّباً أو معدلًا أو مُستَخدَماً فيه تقنيات التزييف البصري.

وأكدت المصادر الأمنية أن التحقيقات جارية بدقة، وأن أي إجراء قانوني سيُتخذ فور التأكد من صحة الواقعة.

لمس الأثر جريمة يعاقب عليها القانون

فيما علق الأمين العام السابق للمجلس الأعلى للآثار الدكتور مصطفى وزيري، على الواقعة، قائلًا: «هذه التصرفات مرفوضة تمامًا وتشكل مخالفة واضحة للقانون»، كما دعا الزوار إلى احترام المكان والحفاظ على التراث المصري.

وأكد أن أي تصرف من هذا النوع مرفوض تمامًا، لأن لمس الأثر جريمة يعاقب عليها القانون"، مؤكدًا ضرورة تعزيز الوعي السياحي والثقافي والأثري لدى الزوار حتى لا تتحول هذه الممارسات الفردية إلى دعاية سلبية تضر بصورة المتحف.

يُذكر أن المتحف، الذي افتتح رسميًا بحضور الرئيس عبدالفتاح السيسي ووفود من 79 دولة، يُعد أكبر متحف أثري في العالم، وشهد إقبالًا هائلًا تجاوز ملايين الزوار في أيامه الأولى.