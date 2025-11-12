Less than 10 days after its historic opening, the Grand Egyptian Museum witnessed an intriguing incident following the spread of videos showing three girls applying full makeup on the statues of Ramses II and Hatshepsut inside the main hall, as part of a TikTok trend titled "Get Ready with Sitti."

The original video, which garnered more than 28 million views in just 48 hours, sparked widespread public outrage after videos emerged showing a group of girls inside the Grand Egyptian Museum attempting to apply makeup on the faces of ancient statues belonging to Pharaohs, such as the statues of Ramses II and others.

The Museum Makeup Incident

Activists on social media described this behavior as "a lack of respect for cultural heritage" and "an insult to the symbols of ancient Egypt," prompting security agencies and those responsible for the museum to take swift action to investigate the incident and identify the girls.

The controversy began on November 11, 2025, just a few days after the museum officially opened on November 1, as short videos circulated showing the girls treating the statues as if they were "friends" in a beauty session, using makeup tools such as lipstick, eyeliner, and brushes.

In one of the videos, a girl is seen applying lipstick to the mouth of a pharaonic statue, saying, "Sitti is going to get beautified today!" while her friends laugh and film the scene.

Many considered this behavior "uncivilized," especially since the museum houses more than 100,000 artifacts, including the complete treasures of Tutankhamun for the first time.

The hashtag #Grand_Egyptian_Museum quickly spread across social media platforms, with tweets surpassing thousands of posts, featuring comments like: "This is not a museum; this is our ancestors' heritage... it's shameful to put lipstick on the statues!" and "Where is the security? This is an insult to Egyptian civilization."

Security Agencies' Response

The security agencies in the Giza Security Directorate announced that they are investigating the authenticity of the video circulating on social media, which shows girls applying makeup on artifacts inside the Grand Egyptian Museum, amidst widespread debate between those calling for accountability for the girls and those who believe the incident may have been staged or involved AI technology.

Security sources stated that the video is under examination to determine whether it has been manipulated or altered or if visual deception techniques have been used.

The sources confirmed that investigations are ongoing diligently, and any legal action will be taken as soon as the authenticity of the incident is verified.

Touching Artifacts is a Crime Punishable by Law

Meanwhile, the former Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Dr. Mustafa Waziri, commented on the incident, stating: "These actions are completely unacceptable and constitute a clear violation of the law." He also urged visitors to respect the place and preserve Egyptian heritage.

He emphasized that any behavior of this kind is entirely rejected, as touching artifacts is a crime punishable by law, stressing the need to enhance tourism, cultural, and archaeological awareness among visitors so that these individual practices do not turn into negative publicity that harms the museum's image.

It is worth noting that the museum, which was officially opened in the presence of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and delegations from 79 countries, is considered the largest archaeological museum in the world and witnessed immense turnout exceeding millions of visitors in its early days.