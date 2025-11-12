In the coming few days, messages will be sent to over a million accounts belonging to Australian teenagers via TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, and Threads, giving them a harsh three-way choice: download their data, freeze their accounts, or lose them permanently.

This comes as the first comprehensive global ban on the use of social media by children under 16 years old in Australia is set to take effect on December 10.

According to global media reports, major platforms are preparing to disable millions of accounts registered under usernames of users below the new legal age, while the remaining approximately 20 million Australian users (80% of the population) will not be affected.

Goodbye to the anticipated chaos

Throughout a year of protests, companies painted a catastrophic picture of losing millions of users, facing fines of up to 49.5 million Australian dollars (32 million US dollars), and forcing users to log in endlessly or provide personal data that violates their privacy.

The platforms are set to rely on artificial intelligence software that has been in existence for years (originally developed for marketing purposes) to estimate users' ages based on their behavior: the number of likes, comments, friends, and even writing patterns.

According to global reports, if a user contests the ban, they will be required to use new "age verification" apps that rely on a selfie or (in the case of a further objection) submit an official ID document.

For her part, Julie Dawson, the policy director at "Yoti," which provides age verification technology for Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, stated: "The disruption will not exceed two to three weeks at most, then it will become a normal daily routine."

Expected errors

Experiments have shown that errors will primarily focus on the age group of 16-17 years (about 600,000 people), where the accuracy of age estimation from images decreases, and a 16-year-old may be mistakenly banned, or a 15-year-old may be allowed to pass, exposing companies to hefty fines.

Professor Daswin De Silva from La Trobe University said: "Most verification technologies will fail in this narrow segment, but the disruption will not last more than days or weeks until the platforms adjust their algorithms."

No exceptions

Reports indicate that the law does not allow parents to grant permission for their children, which has angered child rights organizations and free speech activists. TikTok (200,000 Australian users aged 13-15) announced that it will add a button to report accounts suspected of belonging to minors.

The only Australian platform subject to the ban is "Kik" for live streaming, which faced severe criticism this year after a live suicide broadcast, and a spokesperson stated, "We will fully comply and implement a range of measures."

Australia inspires the world

It is noted that the UK and France have imposed age verification for pornographic sites, and Denmark announced this month a ban for those under 15, but Australia is the first in the world to implement a comprehensive ban on social media without exceptions.

Stephen Wilson, founder of "Lookstep," an identity verification company that consulted both the Australian and US governments, said: "The whole world is now looking to Australia as a new weapon to tackle the problems caused by some digital platforms."

He added: "But challenges remain, such as how platforms will detect users through VPNs that hide their location? What if teenagers migrate to new platforms not covered by the ban yet?"

The real battle is set to begin on December 10, and Australia is betting that this will mark the start of a global revolution to protect an entire generation from the dangers of social media.