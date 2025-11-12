خلال الأيام القليلة القادمة، ستصل رسائل إلى أكثر من مليون حساب تابع لمراهقين أستراليين عبر تيك توك وسناب شات وإنستغرام وفيسبوك وثريدز، تمنحهم خيارًا ثلاثيًا قاسيًا: تحميل بياناتهم، تجميد حساباتهم، أو فقدانها نهائيًا.

يأتي ذلك مع انطلاق أول حظر عالمي شامل على استخدام الأطفال دون 16 عامًا لمنصات التواصل الاجتماعي في أستراليا يوم 10 ديسمبر القادم.

وبحسب تقارير إعلامية عالمية، فإن المنصات الكبرى تستعد لتعطيل ملايين الحسابات المسجّلة بأسماء مستخدمين دون السن القانونية الجديدة، بينما لن يتأثر باقي 20 مليون مستخدم أسترالي (80% من السكان) تقريبًا.

وداعًا للفوضى المتوقعة

وخلال عام كامل من الاحتجاجات، رسمت الشركات صورة كارثية بين فقدان ملايين المستخدمين، غرامات تصل إلى 49.5 مليون دولار أسترالي (32 مليون دولار أمريكي)، واضطرار المستخدمين لتسجيل الدخول مرات لا نهائية أو تقديم بيانات شخصية تُنتهك خصوصيتهم.

ومن المقرر أن تعتمد المنصات على برمجيات ذكاء اصطناعي موجودة أصلاً منذ سنوات (طُورت أولاً لأغراض التسويق) لتخمين عمر المستخدم بناءً على سلوكه: عدد الإعجابات، التعليقات، الأصدقاء، وحتى أنماط الكتابة.

وبحسب التقارير العالمية، فإذا اعترض المستخدم على الحظر، سيُطلب منه استخدام تطبيقات «ضمان العمر» الجديدة التي تعتمد على صورة سيلفي أو (في حالة الاعتراض مرة أخرى) رفع وثيقة هوية رسمية.

بدورها، قالت مديرة السياسات في شركة «يوتي» التي توفر تقنية ضمان العمر لفيسبوك وإنستغرام وتيك توك جولي دوسون:«الاضطراب لن يتجاوز أسبوعين إلى ثلاثة أسابيع كحد أقصى، ثم يصبح الأمر روتينًا يوميًا عاديًا».

أخطاء متوقعة

وأظهرت التجارب أن الأخطاء ستتركز بشكل أساسي في الفئة العمرية 16-17 سنة (نحو 600 ألف شخص)، حيث تنخفض دقة تقدير العمر بالصورة، وقد يُحظر 16 سنة خطأً، أو يُسمح لـ15 سنة بالمرور، وهو ما يعرّض الشركات لغرامات ضخمة.

وقال البروفيسور داسوين دي سيلفا من جامعة لاتروب:«معظم تقنيات التحقق ستفشل في هذه الشريحة الضيقة، لكن الاضطراب لن يتجاوز أيامًا أو أسابيع حتى تُعدّل المنصات خوارزمياتها».

لا استثناءات

وتُشير التقارير إلى أن القانون لا يسمح للأهل بمنح الإذن لأطفالهم، وهو ما أثار غضب جمعيات حقوق الطفل ونشطاء حرية التعبير، فـ تيك توك (200 ألف مستخدم أسترالي بين 13-15 سنة) أعلنت أنها ستضيف زرًا للإبلاغ عن الحسابات المشتبه بكونها لقاصرين.

كما أن المنصة الأسترالية الوحيدة الخاضعة للحظر هي «كيك» للبث المباشر، التي واجهت انتقادات حادة هذا العام بعد بث انتحار مباشر، وقال متحدث باسمها «سنلتزم تمامًا ونُدخل مجموعة من الإجراءات».

أستراليا تُلهم العالم

يذكر أن بريطانيا وفرنسا فرضتا التحقق من العمر للمواقع الإباحية، والدنمارك أعلنت هذا الشهر حظر من دون 15 سنة، لكن أستراليا الأولى عالميًا التي تطبق حظرًا شاملاً على السوشيال ميديا بلا استثناءات.

وقال ستيفن ويلسون، مؤسس شركة «لوكستيب» للتحقق من الهوية والذي استشار الحكومتين الأسترالية والأمريكية:«العالم كله ينظر إلى أستراليا الآن كسلاح جديد لمواجهة المشاكل التي تُسببها بعض المنصات الرقمية».

وأضاف: «لكن التحديات ما زالت قائمة وتتمثل في كيف ستكتشف المنصات المستخدمين عبر شبكات VPN التي تخفي الموقع؟ ، ماذا لو هاجر المراهقون إلى منصات جديدة غير مشمولة بالحظر بعد؟».

ومن المقرر أن تبدأ المعركة الحقيقية يوم 10 ديسمبر، وتراهن أستراليا تراهن على أنها ستكون بداية ثورة عالمية لحماية جيل بأكمله من أخطار السوشيال ميديا.