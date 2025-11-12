Shocking footage captured by surveillance cameras inside a middle school in the Turgutlu district of Manisa province has sparked a wave of outrage in Turkey after revealing a horrific assault by the school principal on a 13-year-old student with autism spectrum disorder.

The video, which spread like wildfire on social media, shows the principal forcefully pushing the child down the internal staircase, causing him to fall to the ground, where he writhes in pain while the principal calmly walks away without offering any assistance or even looking back at him.

Principal's Claims

The incident occurred last Monday inside the school, which has around 500 students, amid claims that the principal was trying to "correct the behavior" of the child as he was descending the stairs after class.

The parents, who watched the video after it was shared by a school employee, reported that the child suffered fractures in his arm and leg, in addition to severe psychological trauma, and he is now receiving treatment at a local hospital.

The authorities quickly responded, with the Turgutlu District Governorate announcing an immediate judicial investigation, while the Manisa Regional Directorate of Education issued a decision to temporarily suspend the principal pending the results of the administrative investigation.

A spokesperson for the ministry stated in an official statement: "This behavior is completely unacceptable and violates all educational principles," adding that the ministry will conduct mandatory training on dealing with students with special needs in all schools in the province. The local police also confirmed that the video has been verified for authenticity and that the investigation includes questioning eyewitnesses and reviewing other recordings.

Protests Outside the School

The incident sparked protests outside the school, where dozens of parents and activists gathered demanding radical reforms in the education system, pointing to similar past incidents in Turkey, such as the sexual abuse scandal in Istanbul last year.

On social media, the video views surpassed one million within hours, with the hashtag #NoToSchoolViolence trending in Turkey.

In recent years, Turkey has witnessed an increase in reports of violence or neglect in educational institutions, particularly towards students with special needs, raising widespread debate about the quality of school management and the safety of children.