أثارت لقطات مصورة صادمة، وثقتها كاميرات المراقبة داخل مدرسة إعدادية في منطقة تورغوتلو بولاية مانيسا الغربية، موجة من الغضب العارم في تركيا، بعد أن كشفت اعتداء مروعاً من قبل مدير المدرسة على طالب يبلغ 13 عاماً يعاني من اضطراب طيف التوحد.

وأظهر الفيديو، الذي انتشر بسرعة البرق على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، المدير وهو يدفع الطفل بقوة شديدة من أعلى الدرج الداخلي، مما يؤدي إلى سقوطه على الأرض، إذ يبقى يتلوى من الألم، بينما يبتعد المدير بهدوء دون تقديم أي مساعدة أو حتى النظر إليه.

ادعاءات مدير المدرسة

حدثت الواقعة يوم الإثنين الماضي داخل المدرسة، التي تضم نحو 500 طالب، وسط ادعاءات بأن المدير كان يحاول «تصحيح سلوك» الطفل أثناء نزوله الدرج بعد انتهاء الحصة.

وأفاد الوالدان، اللذان شاهدا الفيديو بعد نشره من قبل موظف في المدرسة، بأن الطفل أصيب بكسور في الذراع والساق، إضافة إلى صدمة نفسية شديدة، وهو الآن يتلقى العلاج في مستشفى محلي.

وسارعت السلطات إلى الرد، إذ أعلنت «قائمقامية تورغوتلو» فتح تحقيق قضائي فوري، بينما أصدرت مديرية التربية الإقليمية في مانيسا قراراً بإيقاف المدير عن العمل مؤقتاً بانتظار نتائج التحقيق الإداري.

وقال متحدث باسم الوزارة في بيان رسمي: «هذا التصرف غير مقبول تماماً ويخالف كل مبادئ التربية»، مضيفاً أن الوزارة ستجري تدريبات إلزامية على التعامل مع الطلاب ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة في جميع المدارس بالولاية، كما أكدت الشرطة المحلية أن الفيديو تم التحقق من أصالته، وأن التحقيق يشمل استجواب شهود عيان ومراجعة تسجيلات أخرى.

احتجاجات أمام المدرسة

أثارت الحادثة احتجاجات أمام المدرسة، إذ تجمع عشرات الآباء والناشطين مطالبين بإصلاحات جذرية في نظام التعليم، مشيرين إلى حوادث مشابهة سابقة في تركيا، مثل فضيحة الاعتداءات الجنسية في إسطنبول العام الماضي.

وعلى وسائل التواصل، تجاوزت مشاهدات الفيديو المليون في ساعات، مع وسم #لا_للعنف_المدرسي الذي تصدر الترند في تركيا.

وتشهد تركيا في السنوات الأخيرة زيادة في التقارير عن حوادث العنف أو الإهمال في المؤسسات التعليمية، خصوصا تجاه الطلاب ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة، مما يثير جدلاً واسعاً حول جودة الإدارة المدرسية وسلامة الأطفال.