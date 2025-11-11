لم تكن مقابلة الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي مع صحيفة الغارديان البريطانية عادية، إذ تحوّل الحوار داخل قصر ماريانسكي في كييف إلى مشهد رمزيّ يجسّد معاناة بلاده في زمن الحرب، بعدما انقطعت الكهرباء مرتين بشكل مفاجئ، ليُكمل الرئيس حديثه على ضوء المولد الاحتياطي بابتسامة ساخرة من واقع لا يرحم.

وبحسب الصحفي البريطاني لوك هاردينغ، فقد بدأ الحوار قبل أن تُطفأ الأضواء فجأة، فبادر قائلاً: «يا إلهي.. هل انقطعت الكهرباء؟»، ليجيبه زيلينسكي بابتسامة وهو يواصل الحديث بالإنجليزية بعد تعطل أجهزة الترجمة: «هذا هو واقع حياتنا».

وجاء الانقطاع بالتزامن مع هجمات روسية مكثفة ليلة الثامن من نوفمبر استهدفت قطاع الطاقة في أوكرانيا، وتسببت بتوقف محطتي تريبيلسكا وزمييفسكا عن العمل، ما فاقم معاناة المدن الأوكرانية التي تعيش على جدول كهربائي طارئ منذ شهور.

لكن المشهد لم يخلُ من الجدل، إذ اتهم النائب أرتيوم دميتروك الرئيس زيلينسكي بتدبير الانقطاع عمداً لـ«إظهار نفسه متحملاً معاناة الشعب»، واصفاً ما حدث بأنه «مسرحية إعلامية رخيصة». من جانبها، لم تؤكد «الغارديان» ما إذا كان الانقطاع متعمداً، بينما التزمت الرئاسة الأوكرانية الصمت.