The interview of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with the British newspaper The Guardian was not ordinary, as the dialogue inside the Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv turned into a symbolic scene that embodies his country's suffering in wartime, after the electricity was unexpectedly cut off twice, prompting the president to continue speaking under the light of a backup generator with a wry smile at an unforgiving reality.

According to British journalist Luke Harding, the conversation began before the lights suddenly went out, to which he remarked: "Oh my God... has the power gone out?" Zelensky responded with a smile, continuing to speak in English after the translation devices failed: "This is the reality of our lives."

The power outage coincided with intense Russian attacks on the night of November 8, targeting Ukraine's energy sector, which caused the Tripolskaya and Zmievskaya power plants to stop working, exacerbating the suffering of Ukrainian cities that have been living on an emergency electricity schedule for months.

However, the scene was not without controversy, as MP Artem Dmitruk accused President Zelensky of deliberately orchestrating the outage to "portray himself as enduring the people's suffering," describing what happened as "a cheap media stunt." For its part, The Guardian did not confirm whether the outage was intentional, while the Ukrainian presidency remained silent.