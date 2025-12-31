In a deterrent ruling, the Giza Criminal Court decided today (Wednesday) to refer the main suspect in the murder of the "Faisal Children" - known in the media as the "Al-Labini Children" - to the Grand Mufti of Egypt to seek a legal opinion on his execution, prior to the final verdict scheduled for the session on January 27, 2026.

The horrific crime, which shocked Egyptian public opinion, was committed by the suspect "Ahmed M.", the owner of a veterinary pharmacy in the Faisal area of Giza, who deliberately and premeditatedly killed a mother and her three children, exploiting his work in the field of pharmaceuticals to obtain lethal toxic substances.



The suspect faced multiple charges including premeditated murder, forgery of official documents, concealing the bodies of the victims, and possessing chemical medical drugs without legal justification. His partner in the pharmacy is also being tried as a second defendant for participating in concealing the bodies of two of the children inside a residential building owned by the main suspect.

The representative of the public prosecution revealed that the suspect carried out his crime in a cold and pre-planned manner, as he pushed the young child Mustafa and threw him into the water of the canal until he died, before returning to his siblings Jeni and Saif al-Din to complete the rest of the crime.



The representative of the prosecution added that the suspect took the two children in a "tuk-tuk" to the house, where the older child was affected by the poison, and he did not give him a chance to survive, as he pinned him down and covered his mouth and neck until his body went still and his soul departed.

The prosecution confirmed that the crime was committed with intent and premeditation, exploiting the circumstances of the children and the mother, and that all the acts committed by the suspect indicate cold nerves and a lack of mercy.

Details of the Crime and Its Motives

The crime arose from personal disputes between the suspect and the mother, who was living with her children in a rented apartment owned by "Ahmed M." in the Faisal area. The suspect decided to take revenge on her in a diabolical manner, exploiting the family's trust in him as a neighbor and property owner.

The suspect confessed to the public prosecution in South Giza with shocking details, explaining that he meticulously planned the crime to eliminate the mother first, then her children to conceal the evidence of the crime.

The Tragic Execution

The crime began on October 21 of last year, when the suspect prepared a glass of juice mixed with a potent toxic substance derived from his veterinary drugs and offered it to the mother inside the apartment. After she was affected by the poison, he took her to a hospital claiming she was his wife, recorded forged details under a fictitious name, and then left the place after her death without informing her family or the authorities.

A few days later, he lured the three children (Jeni, Saif al-Din, and Mustafa) under the pretext of an outing, offering them poisoned juices with the same substance. The youngest child, Mustafa, refused to drink the juice, so the suspect pushed him into a "tuk-tuk" to a waterway in the Pyramids area of Giza and threw him into the water until he drowned. As for the other two children, they were affected by the poison, but the suspect completed the crime by strangling the eldest child Jeni with his hands until she died, then transported the bodies to a residential building to conceal them.

Authorities later found Mustafa's body in the waterway, and surveillance cameras revealed details of the suspect transporting the children.

Forensic Evidence

Investigations by the criminal investigations and forensic reports revealed shocking details, including an examination of the suspect's phone which showed conversations and calls revealing previous disputes with the victim.

The prosecution confronted the suspect with this evidence, and he confessed to all the details, leading to his referral to the criminal court. The prosecution ordered the completion of supplementary investigations regarding the suspect's relationship with the family and the circumstances of their presence in the apartment.