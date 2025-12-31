في حكم رادع، قررت محكمة جنايات الجيزة، اليوم (الأربعاء)، إحالة المتهم الرئيسي في جريمة قتل «أطفال فيصل»- المعروفة إعلامياً بـ«أطفال اللبيني»- إلى مفتي الديار المصرية لإبداء الرأي الشرعي في إعدامه، قبل النطق بالحكم النهائي المقرر في جلسة 27 يناير 2026.

الجريمة المروعة، التي هزت الرأي العام المصري، ارتكبها المتهم «أحمد م.»، صاحب محل أدوية بيطرية في منطقة فيصل بالجيزة، إذ قتل أماً وأطفالها الثلاثة بعمد وسبق إصرار وترصد، مستغلاً عمله في مجال الأدوية للحصول على مواد سامة قاتلة.

وواجه المتهم تهماً متعددة تشمل القتل العمد، التزوير في محررات رسمية، إخفاء جثث الضحايا، وحيازة عقاقير طبية كيميائية دون سند قانوني، كما يُحاكم شريكه في المحل كمتهم ثانٍ بتهمة الاشتراك في إخفاء جثتي اثنين من الأطفال داخل عقار سكني يملكه المتهم الرئيسي.

وكشف ممثل النيابة العامة أن المتهم نفذ جريمته بطريقة باردة ومخطط لها مسبقاً، إذ دفع الطفل الصغير مصطفى وألقاه في مياه المصرف حتى فارق الحياة، قبل أن يعود لأشقائه جني وسيف الدين لاستكمال باقي فصول الجريمة.

وأضاف ممثل النيابة أن المتهم اقتاد الطفلين داخل «توكتوك» إلى المنزل، إذ تعرض الطفل الأكبر لتأثير السم، ولم يمنحه فرصة النجاة، فجثم عليه وطبق يديه على أنفاسه وعنقه، حتى سكت جسده وفاضت روحه.

وأكدت النيابة أن الجريمة ارتكبت بعمد وسبق إصرار، مستغلاً المتهم ظروف الأطفال والأم، وأن جميع الوقائع التي ارتكبها المتهم تشير إلى برودة أعصاب وانعدام الرحمة.

تفاصيل الجريمة ودوافعها

وكانت الجريمة نشبت عن خلافات شخصية بين المتهم والأم، التي كانت تقيم مع أطفالها في شقة مستأجرة يملكها «أحمد م.» في منطقة فيصل، فقرر المتهم الانتقام منها بطريقة شيطانية، مستغلاً ثقة الأسرة به كجار وصاحب عقار.

واعترف المتهم أمام النيابة العامة بجنوب الجيزة بتفاصيل صادمة، موضحاً أنه خطط للجريمة بدقة للتخلص من الأم أولاً، ثم أطفالها لإخفاء أدلة الجريمة.

التنفيذ المأساوي

بدأت الجريمة يوم 21 أكتوبر الماضي، إذ أعد المتهم كوب عصير ممزوج بمادة سامة قوية التأثير، مستمدة من أدويته البيطرية، وقدمه للأم داخل الشقة. بعد تأثرها بالسم، نقلها إلى أحد المستشفيات مدعياً أنها زوجته، وسجل بيانات مزورة باسم مستعار، ثم غادر المكان بعد وفاتها دون إبلاغ أسرتها أو السلطات.

بعد أيام قليلة، استدرج الأطفال الثلاثة (جني، سيف الدين، ومصطفى) تحت ذريعة نزهة، وقدم لهم عصائر مسمومة بنفس المادة، ورفض الطفل الأصغر مصطفى تناول العصير، فدفعه المتهم داخل «توكتوك» إلى مجرى مائي في منطقة الأهرام بالجيزة، وألقاه في المياه حتى فارق الحياة غرقاً، أما الطفلان الآخران، فقد تأثرا بالسم، لكن المتهم أكمل الجريمة بخنق الطفلة الكبرى جنى بيديه حتى الموت، ثم نقل الجثث إلى عقار سكني لإخفائها.

وعثرت السلطات لاحقاً على جثة مصطفى في المجرى المائي، وكشفت كاميرات المراقبة تفاصيل نقل المتهم للأطفال.

الأدلة الجنائية

وكشفت تحريات المباحث الجنائية وتقارير مصلحة الطب الشرعي تفاصيل صادمة، بما في ذلك فحص هاتف المتهم الذي أظهر محادثات ومكالمات تكشف خلافات سابقة مع الضحية.

وواجهت النيابة المتهم بهذه الأدلة، واعترف بكل التفاصيل، مما أدى إلى إحالته إلى محكمة الجنايات، وأمرت النيابة باستكمال التحريات التكميلية حول علاقة المتهم بالأسرة وظروف تواجدها في الشقة.