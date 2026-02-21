كشفت دراسة حديثة أجرتها جامعة إيموري في أتلانتا أن التعرّض المرتفع لتلوّث الهواء قد يزيد من خطر الإصابة بمرض ألزهايمر، خصوصاً لدى كبار السن.
وكانت أبحاث سابقة قد أثبتت ارتباط تلوّث الهواء بعدد من الأمراض المزمنة، مثل ارتفاع ضغط الدم والسكتة الدماغية والاكتئاب، وهي حالات ترتبط بدورها بزيادة خطر الإصابة بألزهايمر، إلا أن الباحثين أشاروا إلى أن السؤال ظل قائمًا حول ما إذا كان التلوث يؤثر مباشرة في صحة الدماغ، أم أنه يرفع خطر الخرف عبر التسبب أولًا في تلك الأمراض المزمنة.
تحليل بيانات 27.8 مليون شخص
الدراسة، المنشورة في مجلة PLOS Medicine، اعتمدت على تحليل بيانات أكثر من 27.8 مليون مستفيد من برنامج الرعاية الصحية الأمريكي «ميديكير»، ممن تبلغ أعمارهم 65 عامًا فأكثر، خلال الفترة بين عامي 2000 و2018.
وقام الباحثون بتقييم مستويات تعرّض المشاركين لتلوث الهواء، ومتابعة ما إذا كانوا قد أصيبوا بمرض ألزهايمر، مع التركيز على وجود أمراض مزمنة أخرى.
وأظهرت النتائج أن ارتفاع مستويات التعرّض لتلوّث الهواء ارتبط بزيادة خطر الإصابة بألزهايمر، وكان هذا الارتباط أقوى بشكل طفيف لدى الأشخاص الذين سبق أن تعرضوا لسكتة دماغية، بينما لم يُظهر كل من ارتفاع ضغط الدم والاكتئاب تأثيرًا إضافيًا كبيرًا في هذا السياق.
وخلص الباحثون إلى أن تلوّث الهواء قد يسهم في الإصابة بألزهايمر في الغالب عبر مسارات مباشرة، وليس فقط من خلال التسبب في أمراض مزمنة أخرى.
فئة أكثر عرضة للخطر
وأوضح معدّو الدراسة أن الأشخاص الذين لديهم تاريخ مرضي مع السكتة الدماغية قد يكونون أكثر عرضة للتأثيرات الضارة لتلوّث الهواء على صحة الدماغ، مما يسلّط الضوء على التداخل بين العوامل البيئية والعوامل الوعائية.
وأشار البيان الصحفي المصاحب للدراسة إلى أن تحسين جودة الهواء قد يشكّل وسيلة مهمة للوقاية من الخرف وحماية كبار السن.
رأي الخبراء
وبحسب شبكة «فوكس نيوز»، أكد محلل الشؤون الطبية البارز الدكتور مارك سيغل، أن المزيد من الدراسات باتت تكشف ارتباط ألزهايمر بحالات تؤثر في الدماغ، الذي وصفه بأنه «حساس وهش».
ولفت إلى أن الدراسة لا تثبت علاقة سببية مباشرة، بل تُظهر تزايد الارتباط بين تلوّث الهواء وألزهايمر، موضحًا أن الجزيئات الدقيقة في الهواء قد تزيد من الالتهاب في الدماغ، ما يسهم في تطور المرض.
كما اعتبر أن هذه النتائج تمثل «قطعة إضافية» في تطوير استراتيجيات الوقاية والتشخيص المبكر والعلاجات الموجهة.
بدوره، أشار مدير البرامج العلمية في جمعية ألزهايمر بمدينة شيكاغو أوزاما إسماعيل، إلى أن الدراسة تضيف أدلة جديدة إلى البحوث القائمة حول تأثير تلوّث الهواء في الصحة العامة، خصوصاً صحة الدماغ.
وأكد أن مرض ألزهايمر معقد، ومن المرجح أن تتداخل عدة عوامل في تحديد خطر الإصابة به على مدار حياة الإنسان. وشدد على أن هذا المجال يتطلب مزيدًا من الأبحاث لفهم العلاقة بين التلوّث والعوامل المختلفة التي تسهم في المرض.
عامل خطر قابل للتغيير
وكانت لجنة لانسيت المعنية بالوقاية من الخرف، قد أدرجت التعرّض لتلوّث الهواء ضمن قائمة عوامل الخطر المعروفة للإصابة بالخرف في عام 2020.
ويؤكد الخبراء أن تجنّب التعرّض لتلوّث الهواء قد يكون عامل خطر يمكن لبعض الأشخاص تقليله أو التحكم فيه مقارنة بعوامل أخرى، ما يعزز أهمية السياسات البيئية وجهود تحسين جودة الهواء كجزء من استراتيجية أوسع للوقاية من ألزهايمر.
A recent study conducted by Emory University in Atlanta revealed that high exposure to air pollution may increase the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease, particularly among the elderly.
Previous research has established a link between air pollution and several chronic diseases, such as hypertension, stroke, and depression, which in turn are associated with an increased risk of Alzheimer's. However, the researchers noted that the question remained whether pollution directly affects brain health or if it raises the risk of dementia by first causing those chronic diseases.
Analysis of Data from 27.8 Million People
The study, published in PLOS Medicine, relied on analyzing data from over 27.8 million beneficiaries of the U.S. healthcare program "Medicare," aged 65 and older, during the period from 2000 to 2018.
The researchers assessed the levels of exposure to air pollution among the participants and monitored whether they developed Alzheimer's disease, focusing on the presence of other chronic diseases.
The results showed that higher levels of exposure to air pollution were associated with an increased risk of developing Alzheimer's, and this association was slightly stronger among individuals who had previously experienced a stroke, while neither hypertension nor depression showed a significant additional effect in this context.
The researchers concluded that air pollution may contribute to the onset of Alzheimer's primarily through direct pathways, rather than solely by causing other chronic diseases.
More Vulnerable Group
The study's authors explained that individuals with a history of stroke may be more susceptible to the harmful effects of air pollution on brain health, highlighting the interplay between environmental and vascular factors.
The accompanying press release noted that improving air quality could be an important means of preventing dementia and protecting the elderly.
Experts' Opinions
According to Fox News, prominent medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel confirmed that more studies are revealing a connection between Alzheimer's and conditions that affect the brain, which he described as "sensitive and fragile."
He pointed out that the study does not prove a direct causal relationship but shows an increasing association between air pollution and Alzheimer's, explaining that fine particles in the air may increase inflammation in the brain, contributing to the disease's development.
He also considered these findings to represent an "additional piece" in developing strategies for prevention, early diagnosis, and targeted treatments.
For his part, Ozama Ismail, director of scientific programs at the Alzheimer’s Association in Chicago, noted that the study adds new evidence to the existing research on the impact of air pollution on public health, particularly brain health.
He emphasized that Alzheimer's is complex, and multiple factors are likely to interact in determining the risk of developing it over a person's lifetime. He stressed that this field requires further research to understand the relationship between pollution and the various factors contributing to the disease.
Modifiable Risk Factor
The Lancet Commission on dementia prevention included exposure to air pollution on its list of known risk factors for dementia in 2020.
Experts assert that avoiding exposure to air pollution may be a risk factor that some individuals can reduce or control compared to other factors, highlighting the importance of environmental policies and efforts to improve air quality as part of a broader strategy for preventing Alzheimer's.