كشفت دراسة حديثة أجرتها جامعة إيموري في أتلانتا أن التعرّض المرتفع لتلوّث الهواء قد يزيد من خطر الإصابة بمرض ألزهايمر، خصوصاً لدى كبار السن.

وكانت أبحاث سابقة قد أثبتت ارتباط تلوّث الهواء بعدد من الأمراض المزمنة، مثل ارتفاع ضغط الدم والسكتة الدماغية والاكتئاب، وهي حالات ترتبط بدورها بزيادة خطر الإصابة بألزهايمر، إلا أن الباحثين أشاروا إلى أن السؤال ظل قائمًا حول ما إذا كان التلوث يؤثر مباشرة في صحة الدماغ، أم أنه يرفع خطر الخرف عبر التسبب أولًا في تلك الأمراض المزمنة.

تحليل بيانات 27.8 مليون شخص

الدراسة، المنشورة في مجلة PLOS Medicine، اعتمدت على تحليل بيانات أكثر من 27.8 مليون مستفيد من برنامج الرعاية الصحية الأمريكي «ميديكير»، ممن تبلغ أعمارهم 65 عامًا فأكثر، خلال الفترة بين عامي 2000 و2018.

وقام الباحثون بتقييم مستويات تعرّض المشاركين لتلوث الهواء، ومتابعة ما إذا كانوا قد أصيبوا بمرض ألزهايمر، مع التركيز على وجود أمراض مزمنة أخرى.

وأظهرت النتائج أن ارتفاع مستويات التعرّض لتلوّث الهواء ارتبط بزيادة خطر الإصابة بألزهايمر، وكان هذا الارتباط أقوى بشكل طفيف لدى الأشخاص الذين سبق أن تعرضوا لسكتة دماغية، بينما لم يُظهر كل من ارتفاع ضغط الدم والاكتئاب تأثيرًا إضافيًا كبيرًا في هذا السياق.

وخلص الباحثون إلى أن تلوّث الهواء قد يسهم في الإصابة بألزهايمر في الغالب عبر مسارات مباشرة، وليس فقط من خلال التسبب في أمراض مزمنة أخرى.

فئة أكثر عرضة للخطر

وأوضح معدّو الدراسة أن الأشخاص الذين لديهم تاريخ مرضي مع السكتة الدماغية قد يكونون أكثر عرضة للتأثيرات الضارة لتلوّث الهواء على صحة الدماغ، مما يسلّط الضوء على التداخل بين العوامل البيئية والعوامل الوعائية.

وأشار البيان الصحفي المصاحب للدراسة إلى أن تحسين جودة الهواء قد يشكّل وسيلة مهمة للوقاية من الخرف وحماية كبار السن.

رأي الخبراء

وبحسب شبكة «فوكس نيوز»، أكد محلل الشؤون الطبية البارز الدكتور مارك سيغل، أن المزيد من الدراسات باتت تكشف ارتباط ألزهايمر بحالات تؤثر في الدماغ، الذي وصفه بأنه «حساس وهش».

ولفت إلى أن الدراسة لا تثبت علاقة سببية مباشرة، بل تُظهر تزايد الارتباط بين تلوّث الهواء وألزهايمر، موضحًا أن الجزيئات الدقيقة في الهواء قد تزيد من الالتهاب في الدماغ، ما يسهم في تطور المرض.

كما اعتبر أن هذه النتائج تمثل «قطعة إضافية» في تطوير استراتيجيات الوقاية والتشخيص المبكر والعلاجات الموجهة.

بدوره، أشار مدير البرامج العلمية في جمعية ألزهايمر بمدينة شيكاغو أوزاما إسماعيل، إلى أن الدراسة تضيف أدلة جديدة إلى البحوث القائمة حول تأثير تلوّث الهواء في الصحة العامة، خصوصاً صحة الدماغ.

وأكد أن مرض ألزهايمر معقد، ومن المرجح أن تتداخل عدة عوامل في تحديد خطر الإصابة به على مدار حياة الإنسان. وشدد على أن هذا المجال يتطلب مزيدًا من الأبحاث لفهم العلاقة بين التلوّث والعوامل المختلفة التي تسهم في المرض.

عامل خطر قابل للتغيير

وكانت لجنة لانسيت المعنية بالوقاية من الخرف، قد أدرجت التعرّض لتلوّث الهواء ضمن قائمة عوامل الخطر المعروفة للإصابة بالخرف في عام 2020.

ويؤكد الخبراء أن تجنّب التعرّض لتلوّث الهواء قد يكون عامل خطر يمكن لبعض الأشخاص تقليله أو التحكم فيه مقارنة بعوامل أخرى، ما يعزز أهمية السياسات البيئية وجهود تحسين جودة الهواء كجزء من استراتيجية أوسع للوقاية من ألزهايمر.