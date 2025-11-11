The moment when Miss Palestine Nadine Ayoub stood next to Miss Israel Melanie Shiraz on the stage of the Miss Universe competition in Thailand did not pass unnoticed, as the scene turned into one of the most circulated and controversial moments on social media in recent hours.

The event, which is considered the first of its kind in the history of Palestine's participation, took an unexpected political turn after the cameras captured the two contestants standing side by side among contestants from various countries, before the camera caught a fleeting glance from Miss Israel towards her Palestinian neighbor, igniting comments between supporters and skeptics.

A wide interaction swept across the platforms, where one Twitter user wrote: "How does Miss Palestine look calm while the Israeli looks tense?" while another sarcastically questioned: "Who is really angry, the representative of an existing state or of a state whose existence they deny?"

Many saw in the scene a strong symbolism of the balanced Palestinian presence in the face of political tension, while others tried to turn the event into a discussion about normalizing cultural relations through the lens of beauty.

In contrast, Nadine Ayoub appeared composed and confident, smiling for the cameras, and she had posted messages saying: "We participate to let the world hear that Palestine is present, and that our children deserve a life without fear or siege."

As for the organizers, they limited their comments to stating that the competition celebrates beauty and humanity, not politics, yet the image alone was enough to ignite controversy among followers.