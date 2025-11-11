لم تمرّ لحظة وقوف ملكة جمال فلسطين نادين أيوب إلى جانب ملكة جمال إسرائيل ميلاني شيراز على مسرح مسابقة ملكة جمال الكون في تايلاند مرور الكرام، إذ تحوّلت اللقطة إلى أحد أكثر المشاهد تداولاً وجدلاً عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي خلال الساعات الماضية.

الحدث الذي يُعدّ الأول من نوعه في تاريخ مشاركة فلسطين، اتخذ منحى سياسياً غير متوقع، بعد أن أظهرت عدسات الكاميرات المتسابقتين تقفان جنباً إلى جنب بين متسابقات من مختلف دول العالم، قبل أن تلتقط الكاميرا نظرة خاطفة من ملكة جمال إسرائيل نحو جارتها الفلسطينية، فاشتعلت التعليقات بين مؤيد وساخر.

تفاعل واسع اجتاح المنصات، حيث كتب أحد المغردين: «كيف تبدو ملكة جمال فلسطين هادئة بينما تبدو الإسرائيلية متوترة؟»، فيما تساءل آخر بسخرية: «من الغاضبة فعلاً، الممثلة عن دولة قائمة أم عن دولة ينكرون وجودها؟».

ورأى كثيرون في المشهد رمزية قوية للحضور الفلسطيني المتزن في مواجهة التوتر السياسي، بينما حاول آخرون تحويل الحدث إلى نقاش حول تطبيع العلاقات الثقافية من بوابة الجمال.

في المقابل، بدت نادين أيوب متماسكة وواثقة، مبتسمة للكاميرات، وكانت قد نشرت رسائل قالت فيها: «نشارك لنُسمِع العالم أن فلسطين حاضرة، وأن أطفالنا يستحقون حياة بلا خوف ولا حصار».

أما المنظمون، فاكتفوا بالتعليق بأن المسابقة تحتفي بالجمال والإنسانية لا بالسياسة، إلا أن الصورة وحدها كانت كفيلة بإشعال الجدل بين المتابعين.