North Korea conducted a successful launch test of a long-range strategic cruise missile, personally supervised by leader Kim Jong Un, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The Korean People's Army launched two missiles of a developed model of "Hwasal-1," which is the upgraded version that appeared for the first time in this test. The agency confirmed that the two missiles flew for nearly 3 hours along pre-determined trajectories over the western Yellow Sea before hitting the designated targets with high precision.

Pyongyang described the test as a "confirmation of the safety of the nuclear force and the readiness of counter-deterrence," emphasizing that it demonstrates the army's ability to carry out precise and sustainable strategic strikes in the face of "external security threats."

North Korean President Kim Jong Un oversaw the operation on the ground and praised the "absolute reliability" of the strategic combat system.

What is the Hwasal-1 missile?

The "Hwasal-1" missile is a ground-launched strategic cruise missile that North Korea first revealed in 2021-2022. It is believed to have a range of between 1,500-2,000 kilometers, with the capability to carry either a nuclear warhead or a heavy conventional warhead.

The missile relies on a small turbofan engine, allowing for low-altitude and relatively slow (subsonic) flight to evade radar, making it difficult to detect and intercept compared to ballistic missiles.

The upgraded version that appeared in the recent test features improvements in accuracy, effective range, and long-duration flight capability. Pyongyang has previously conducted repeated tests on the "Hwasal" family (1 and 2 and other types) during 2023-2025, including launches from submarines and surface ships, as part of a multi-dimensional nuclear deterrence weapon development program.

Ongoing Military Escalation

The test comes amid ongoing military escalation on the Korean Peninsula, where South Korea and the United States regularly conduct large-scale joint exercises, while Pyongyang responds by intensifying strategic weapon tests ahead of the upcoming ruling Workers' Party conference expected in early 2026.

For its part, South Korea, Japan, and the United States condemned the test, considering it a "serious provocation that threatens regional stability." In contrast, Pyongyang affirmed that such tests are a "legitimate right to self-defense."