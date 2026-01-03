أجرت كوريا الشمالية تجربة إطلاق ناجحة لصاروخ كروز استراتيجي بعيد المدى، بإشراف الزعيم كيم جونغ أون شخصياً، وفقاً لما أفادت به وكالة الأنباء المركزية الكورية الرسمية (KCNA).

وأطلق الجيش الشعبي الكوري صاروخين من طراز مطور من «هواسال-1»، وهي النسخة المطورة التي ظهرت لأول مرة في هذه التجربة، وأكدت الوكالة أن الصاروخين حلّقا لمدة تقارب 3 ساعات على مسارات محددة مسبقاً فوق البحر الأصفر الغربي، قبل أن يصيبا الأهداف المحددة بدقة عالية.

ووصفت بيونغ يانغ التجربة بأنها «تأكيد على سلامة القوة النووية وجاهزية الردع المضاد»، مشددة على أنها تثبت قدرة الجيش على تنفيذ ضربات استراتيجية دقيقة ومستدامة في مواجهة «التهديدات الأمنية الخارجية».

وأشرف الرئيس الكوري الشمالي كيم جونغ أون على العملية ميدانياً، وأشاد بـ«الموثوقية المطلقة» للنظام القتالي الاستراتيجي.

ما هو صاروخ هواسال 1؟

وصاروخ «هواسال-1» هو صاروخ كروز أرضي-إطلاق استراتيجي كشفت عنه كوريا الشمالية لأول مرة عام 2021–2022، ويُعتقد أن مداه يتراوح بين 1,500–2,000 كيلومتر، مع إمكانية حمل رأس نووي أو رأس حربي تقليدي ثقيل.

ويعتمد الصاروخ على محرك توربوفان صغير الحجم، ما يتيح طيراناً منخفض الارتفاع وبطيئاً نسبياً (subsonic) لتفادي الرادارات، وهو ما يجعله صعب الكشف والاعتراض مقارنة بالصواريخ الباليستية.

وتتميز النسخة المطورة التي ظهرت في التجربة الأخيرة بتحسينات في الدقة، المدى الفعال، أو قدرة التحمل الطويل للطيران، وسبق أن أجرت بيونغ يانغ تجارب متكررة على عائلة «هواسال» (1 و2 وأنواع أخرى) خلال 2023–2025، بما في ذلك إطلاقات من غواصات وسفن سطحية، في إطار برنامج تطوير أسلحة «الردع النووي المتعدد الأبعاد».

تصعيد عسكري مستمر

تأتي التجربة في سياق تصعيد عسكري مستمر على شبه الجزيرة الكورية، حيث تجري كوريا الجنوبية والولايات المتحدة تدريبات مشتركة واسعة النطاق بانتظام، بينما ترد بيونغ يانغ بتكثيف اختبارات الأسلحة الاستراتيجية قبل انعقاد مؤتمر حزب العمال الحاكم المرتقب في أوائل 2026.

من جانبها أدانت كوريا الجنوبية واليابان والولايات المتحدة التجربة، معتبرة إياها «استفزازاً خطيراً يهدد الاستقرار الإقليمي». في المقابل، أكدت بيونغ يانغ أن مثل هذه التجارب «حق مشروع للدفاع عن النفس».