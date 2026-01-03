انطلقت، اليوم، من الرياض جولة كأس العالم (2026 FIFA)، برعاية كوكا كولا، وبالتعاون مع الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم، وتستمر لمدة 150 يوماً تجوب فيها 30 دولة عبر 75 محطة مختلفة حول العالم.


وتواجد نجما الكرة السعودية السابقان ماجد عبدالله وفؤاد أنور في استقبال الكأس التي وصلت على متن طائرة خاصة إلى مطار الملك خالد الدولي بالرياض، حيث أزاح نجم المنتخب الإيطالي الفائز بكأس العالم وممثل الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم أليساندرو ديل بييرو، الستار عن الكأس لدى وصولها، إيذاناً ببدء جولة تسبق انطلاق أكبر بطولة في تاريخ كأس العالم التي تستضيفها الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، والمكسيك، وكندا خلال الفترة من 11 يونيو إلى 19 يوليو 2026.