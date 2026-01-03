Today, the World Cup Tour (2026 FIFA) kicked off in Riyadh, sponsored by Coca-Cola and in collaboration with the International Football Federation. The tour will last for 150 days, visiting 30 countries across 75 different stops around the world.



Former Saudi football stars Majed Abdullah and Fuad Anwar were present to welcome the trophy, which arrived on a private plane at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Italian World Cup-winning star and FIFA representative Alessandro Del Piero unveiled the trophy upon its arrival, marking the beginning of a tour leading up to the largest tournament in World Cup history, hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada from June 11 to July 19, 2026.