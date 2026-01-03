أعلن الاتحاد العالمي للتايكوندو (World Taekwondo Federation) ترقية الحكم الدولي محمد خلف الدوسري من حكم دولي درجة ثانية إلى حكم دولي درجة أولى، وذلك اعتباراً من 31 ديسمبر 2025، بعد اجتيازه بنجاح عملية التقييم والفحص المعتمدة من قبل الاتحاد العالمي للتايكوندو.


جاء ذلك في خطاب رسمي صادر عن إدارة الرياضة والفعاليات (Sport & Event Management Department) في الاتحاد العالمي للتايكوندو، وقّعه السيد كيسام كيم، مدير الإدارة، إذ هنأ الدوسري بهذا الإنجاز الذي يعكس كفاءته التحكيمية والتزامه المستمر بتطوير رياضة التايكوندو على المستوى الدولي، مشيراً إلى أن هذه الترقية تأتي تقديراً لجهود الدوسري ومساهماته الفاعلة في خدمة رياضة التايكوندو والمشاركة في إدارة البطولات الدولية.


وتُعد هذه الترقية محطة مهمة في المسيرة التحكيمية للحكم الدولي محمد خلف الدوسري، وتعكس الحضور المتنامي للكفاءات الوطنية في المحافل الرياضية الدولية، وتعزز من مكانة التحكيم السعودي في رياضة التايكوندو على مستوى العالم.