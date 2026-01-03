The World Taekwondo Federation announced the promotion of international referee Mohammed Khalaf Al-Dosari from a second-degree international referee to a first-degree international referee, effective December 31, 2025, after successfully passing the evaluation and examination process approved by the World Taekwondo Federation.



This was stated in an official letter issued by the Sport & Event Management Department of the World Taekwondo Federation, signed by Mr. Kisam Kim, the director of the department, who congratulated Al-Dosari on this achievement that reflects his refereeing competence and his ongoing commitment to developing the sport of taekwondo at the international level, noting that this promotion comes in recognition of Al-Dosari's efforts and his active contributions to serving the sport of taekwondo and participating in the management of international championships.



This promotion is an important milestone in the refereeing career of international referee Mohammed Khalaf Al-Dosari, reflecting the growing presence of national competencies in international sports arenas and enhancing the status of Saudi refereeing in the sport of taekwondo worldwide.