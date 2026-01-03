أعلن الاتحاد العالمي للتايكوندو (World Taekwondo Federation) ترقية الحكم الدولي محمد خلف الدوسري من حكم دولي درجة ثانية إلى حكم دولي درجة أولى، وذلك اعتباراً من 31 ديسمبر 2025، بعد اجتيازه بنجاح عملية التقييم والفحص المعتمدة من قبل الاتحاد العالمي للتايكوندو.
جاء ذلك في خطاب رسمي صادر عن إدارة الرياضة والفعاليات (Sport & Event Management Department) في الاتحاد العالمي للتايكوندو، وقّعه السيد كيسام كيم، مدير الإدارة، إذ هنأ الدوسري بهذا الإنجاز الذي يعكس كفاءته التحكيمية والتزامه المستمر بتطوير رياضة التايكوندو على المستوى الدولي، مشيراً إلى أن هذه الترقية تأتي تقديراً لجهود الدوسري ومساهماته الفاعلة في خدمة رياضة التايكوندو والمشاركة في إدارة البطولات الدولية.
وتُعد هذه الترقية محطة مهمة في المسيرة التحكيمية للحكم الدولي محمد خلف الدوسري، وتعكس الحضور المتنامي للكفاءات الوطنية في المحافل الرياضية الدولية، وتعزز من مكانة التحكيم السعودي في رياضة التايكوندو على مستوى العالم.
The World Taekwondo Federation announced the promotion of international referee Mohammed Khalaf Al-Dosari from a second-degree international referee to a first-degree international referee, effective December 31, 2025, after successfully passing the evaluation and examination process approved by the World Taekwondo Federation.
This was stated in an official letter issued by the Sport & Event Management Department of the World Taekwondo Federation, signed by Mr. Kisam Kim, the director of the department, who congratulated Al-Dosari on this achievement that reflects his refereeing competence and his ongoing commitment to developing the sport of taekwondo at the international level, noting that this promotion comes in recognition of Al-Dosari's efforts and his active contributions to serving the sport of taekwondo and participating in the management of international championships.
This promotion is an important milestone in the refereeing career of international referee Mohammed Khalaf Al-Dosari, reflecting the growing presence of national competencies in international sports arenas and enhancing the status of Saudi refereeing in the sport of taekwondo worldwide.