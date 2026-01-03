In an unprecedented development today (Saturday), coinciding with the announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump that American forces carried out strikes inside Venezuela, resulting in the detention of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife and their transfer out of the country, the situation on the ground remains unclear.



According to a report published by "Al Arabiya.net," officials in Caracas spoke about an attack and demanded evidence regarding Maduro's fate, while the question of who is actually running the state now remains central in assessing the immediate economic impact, as any economy already suffering from a lack of funding and investor confidence—like Venezuela—quickly feels the effects of a forced or unclear political transition.



The expected outcome in the first few days includes a rush towards the dollar, an increase in the risk premium on transactions, and a partial disruption of business activity in the capital and tense areas, along with logistical difficulties and potential power and communication outages (according to reports of explosions and damages).



Direct Effects



Direct effects include freezing corporate decisions regarding imports, pricing, and hiring until the executive authority and security rules become clear.



As political and military risks escalate, banks and remittance companies tend to tighten compliance for fear of sanctions or local authority disruptions.



Suppliers may raise insurance prices or require payment in advance, which means higher costs for imports and essential goods.



If the shock turns into a struggle for legitimacy or a division within state institutions, a deeper impact may emerge, and tax collection and revenues may decline.



If the crisis persists, goods may become scarce, inflation may rise, and capital and skilled labor migration may accelerate.



Increased Insurance Costs



News agencies reported from informed sources that Venezuela's national oil company had not suffered—according to initial assessments—any damage to production or refining due to today's attacks, which means that the immediate impact may be more political-logistical than technical.



Even if the fields and refineries continue to operate, exports could be affected by rising insurance costs for ships heading to Venezuelan ports.



Shipping companies may hesitate to load crude oil, while complications in payment and collection may arise due to sanctions or escalation.



Here, an important factor that preceded these developments comes into play, represented by the fact that the United States had intensified pressure on Venezuela's exports through a blockade and a ban on sanctioned tankers over the past weeks, which had already added a risk premium to Venezuelan oil.