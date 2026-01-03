في تطور غير مسبوق اليوم (السبت)، تزامن مع إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن قوات أمريكية نفّذت ضربات داخل فنزويلا، وأسفرت عن احتجاز الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو وزوجته ونقلهما خارج البلاد، إلا أن الصورة على الأرض ما زالت ضبابية.


وبحسب تقرير نشره موقع «العربية. نت» فإن مسؤولين في كاراكاس تحدثوا عن هجوم وطالبوا بإثباتات حول مصير مادورو، فيما لا يزال سؤال من يدير الدولة فعلياً الآن؟ محورياً في تقييم الأثر الاقتصادي الفوري، إذ إن أي اقتصاد يعاني أصلاً من شح التمويل وثقة المستثمرين -مثل فنزويلا- يتأثر سريعاً عند حدوث انتقال سياسي قسري أو غير واضح.


وتشمل النتيجة المتوقعة خلال الأيام الأولى اندفاعاً نحو الدولار، وارتفاع علاوة المخاطر على التعاملات، وتعطلاً جزئياً للنشاط التجاري في العاصمة ومناطق التوتر، مع صعوبات لوجستية وانقطاعات محتملة للكهرباء، والاتصالات (بحسب تقارير عن انفجارات وأضرار).


تأثيرات مباشرة


وتشمل التأثيرات المباشرة تجميد قرارات الشركات سواء الاستيراد، أو التسعير، والتوظيف إلى حين اتضاح السلطة التنفيذية والقواعد الأمنية.


ومع تصاعد المخاطر السياسية والعسكرية تميل المصارف وشركات التحويل إلى تشديد الامتثال خشية العقوبات أو اضطراب السلطات المحلية.


وقد يرفع الموردون أسعار التأمين أو يطلبون الدفع مقدماً، ما يعني كلفة أعلى على الاستيراد والسلع الأساسية.


وإذا تحولت الصدمة إلى صراع على الشرعية أو انقسام في مؤسسات الدولة قد يظهر أثر أعمق، وقد يتراجع التحصيل الضريبي والإيرادات.


وفي حال طالت الأزمة قد تنقص السلع ويرتفع التضخم وتتسارع هجرة رأس المال والعمالة الماهرة.


ارتفاع تكلفة التأمين


نقلت وكالات أنباء عن مصادر مطلعة أن شركة النفط الوطنية في فنزويلا لم تتعرض -وفق تقييمات أولية- لضرر في الإنتاج أو التكرير جراء هجمات اليوم، ما يعني أن الأثر الفوري قد يكون سياسياً لوجستياً أكثر من كونه فنياً.


حتى لو ظلت الحقول والمصافي تعمل، فإن التصدير يمكن أن يتأثر عبر ارتفاع تكلفة التأمين على السفن المتجهة لموانئ فنزويلا.


وقد تتردد شركات الشحن في تحميل الخام، فيما قد تظهر تعقيدات في الدفع والتحصيل بسبب العقوبات أو التصعيد.


وهنا يدخل عامل مهم سبق هذه التطورات، تمثل في أن الولايات المتحدة كانت قد صعّدت الضغط على صادرات فنزويلا عبر حصار وحظر على ناقلات خاضعة لعقوبات خلال الأسابيع الماضية، وهو ما كان يضيف أصلاً علاوة مخاطر على نفط فنزويلا.