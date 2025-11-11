شهدت المناطق البحرية غرب جزيرة كريت اليونانية، فجر اليوم (الثلاثاء)، هزة أرضية قوية بلغت شدتها 5.0 درجات على مقياس ريختر، وفقاً لتقارير المعهد الجيوديناميكي الوطني في أثينا والمرصد الوطني للبحوث الفلكية والجيوفيزيقية في مصر.

الزلزال وقع في تمام الساعة 3:58 صباحاً بالتوقيت المحلي (GMT +2)، على بعد نحو 74 كيلومتراً جنوب غرب جزيرة أنديكيثيرا، و63 كيلومتراً غرب جزيرة كريت، في شرق البحر المتوسط. وكان عمق البؤرة shallow نسبياً، يتراوح بين 17.5 و18.9 كيلومتراً، مما جعله يُشعر به سكان المناطق المجاورة.

أفادت التقارير الأولية بأن الهزة كانت قوية وأثارت قلق السكان في غرب كريت، خصوصا مدينة خانيا، بالإضافة إلى جزيرة أنديكيثيرا وبعض مناطق البيلوبونيز، ومع ذلك، لم تسجل أي خسائر بشرية أو مادية حتى الآن، ولم ترد تقارير عن إصابات أو أضرار في المباني.

وأكد الخبراء اليونانيون، مثل البروفيسور إفثيميوس ليكاس رئيس منظمة تخطيط الزلازل، أن الزلزال وقع على «القوس الهيليني» الزلزالي النشط، وأنه لا يثير القلق بسبب عمقه وعدم وجود نشاط متسعي كبير متوقع، وصفه بأنه «حدث عابر» دون احتمالية لمتسعيات قوية.

من جانبها، أكدت الشبكة القومية لرصد الزلازل في مصر أن الهزة لم تؤثر على الأراضي المصرية، وأن الوضع مستقر تماماً.

وتُعد جزيرة كريت من أكثر المناطق اليونانية نشاطاً زلزالياً بسبب موقعها على حدود الصفيحة الأفريقية والأوراسية، حيث تسجل آلاف الهزات سنوياً، معظمها خفيفة.