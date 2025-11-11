The marine areas west of the Greek island of Crete experienced a strong earthquake early today (Tuesday), with a magnitude of 5.0 on the Richter scale, according to reports from the National Geodynamic Institute in Athens and the National Institute for Astronomical and Geophysical Research in Egypt.

The earthquake occurred at 3:58 AM local time (GMT +2), approximately 74 kilometers southwest of the island of Antikythera and 63 kilometers west of Crete, in the eastern Mediterranean. The epicenter was relatively shallow, ranging between 17.5 and 18.9 kilometers, which made it felt by residents in the neighboring areas.

Initial reports indicated that the tremor was strong and raised concerns among residents in western Crete, particularly in the city of Chania, as well as on the island of Antikythera and some areas of the Peloponnese. However, no human or material losses have been reported so far, and there have been no reports of injuries or damage to buildings.

Greek experts, such as Professor Efthymios Lekas, head of the Earthquake Planning Organization, confirmed that the earthquake occurred on the active "Hellenic Arc" seismic zone and that it does not raise concerns due to its depth and the lack of expected significant aftershocks, describing it as a "transient event" with no likelihood of strong aftershocks.

For its part, the National Earthquake Monitoring Network in Egypt confirmed that the tremor did not affect Egyptian territory and that the situation is completely stable.

Crete is considered one of the most seismically active regions in Greece due to its location on the boundary of the African and Eurasian plates, recording thousands of tremors annually, most of which are mild.