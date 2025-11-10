اندلع اليوم (الإثنين) حريق هائل داخل مصنع لإنتاج أحبار الصباغة بالمنطقة الصناعية بمدينة السادات التابعة لمحافظة المنوفية، مما أثار حالة من الذعر بين العاملين والسكان المجاورين، مع تصاعد ألسنة اللهب والأدخنة الكثيفة التي بلغت السماء، ومحاولات مكثفة من قوات الحماية المدنية للسيطرة على النيران ومنع امتدادها إلى المنشآت الصناعية المجاورة.

نتيجة حريق مصنع أحبار المنوفية

وحتى اللحظة، لا توجد إصابات أو خسائر في الأرواح، وفقاً لتقارير أولية من الجهات الأمنية والطبية، مع استمرار عمليات الإطفاء والتبريد.

تلقى مدير أمن المنوفية اللواء علاء الجاحر، إخطاراً فورياً يفيد بنشوب الحريق داخل المصنع الذي يقع في قلب المنطقة الصناعية، وعلى الفور جرى التنسيق مع إدارة الحماية المدنية لدفع 10 سيارات إطفاء وخزان مياه ضخم لمواجهة اللهب المتسارع، خصوصا مع طبيعة المواد القابلة للاشتعال داخل المصنع مثل الأحبار والمواد الكيميائية.

ألسنة اللهب في السماء

ووصف شهود عيان المشهد بأنه «مخيف»، حيث امتدت الأدخنة السوداء لمسافات بعيدة، مما دفع إلى إجلاء العمال من المصانع المجاورة كإجراء وقائي، وسط حالة تأهب أمني كامل لضمان سلامة المنطقة بأكملها.

المحافظ يقطع زيارته

في تطور سريع، قطع محافظ المنوفية، اللواء إبراهيم أبو ليمون، زيارته الميدانية لمركزي أشمون والباجور، وتوجه مباشرة إلى موقع الحريق في السادات للإشراف الشخصي على عمليات الإطفاء، مؤكداً في تصريحات أولية أن «الأولوية القصوى هي الحفاظ على الأرواح والممتلكات، مع التعاون الكامل بين الجهات الأمنية والمدنية».

وأشاد المحافظ بجهود فرق الإطفاء التي وصلت إلى الموقع في غضون دقائق، مشيراً إلى أن التحقيقات الأولية جارية لتحديد أسباب الحريق، الذي يُرجح أن يكون ناتجاً عن ماس كهربائي أو عطل فني داخل المصنع، معتمدين على أقوال العاملين وفحوصات الخبراء.

إغلاق الطرق

وشهدت المنطقة الصناعية بالسادات، التي تضم عشرات المصانع المتخصصة في الصناعات الكيميائية والصباغة، حركة مرور كثيفة لسيارات الإسعاف والشرطة، مع إغلاق مؤقت لبعض الطرق الرئيسية لتسهيل وصول المعدات، ودون تسجيل أي حوادث إضافية حتى الآن.

الوضع الصحي

من جانبه أكد وكيل وزارة الصحة بالمنوفية الدكتور فيصل جودة، رفع حالة الطوارئ في مستشفيات المنطقة بعد التأكد من عدم وجود إصابات، مع بقاء الاستعداد الكامل لأي تطورات.

إجراءات قانونية

كما أخُطرت النيابة العامة لمباشرة التحقيقات الرسمية، بما في ذلك حصر الخسائر المادية التي قد تشمل تدميراً جزئياً للمعدات والمخزون داخل المصنع، والتي تُقدر مبدئياً بملايين الجنيهات.