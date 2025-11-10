A massive fire broke out today (Monday) inside a dye production factory in the industrial area of Sadat City, located in the Monufia Governorate, causing panic among workers and nearby residents, as flames and thick smoke rose into the sky. Intensive efforts were made by civil defense forces to control the fire and prevent it from spreading to neighboring industrial facilities.

Impact of the Monufia Dye Factory Fire

So far, there have been no injuries or fatalities, according to preliminary reports from security and medical authorities, while firefighting and cooling operations continue.

The Director of Security in Monufia, Major General Alaa Al-Jaher, received an immediate notification about the outbreak of the fire inside the factory, which is located in the heart of the industrial area. Coordination was promptly made with the civil defense department to dispatch 10 firefighting vehicles and a large water tank to combat the rapidly spreading flames, especially given the nature of the flammable materials inside the factory, such as dyes and chemicals.

Flames in the Sky

Eyewitnesses described the scene as "terrifying," as black smoke spread over long distances, prompting the evacuation of workers from nearby factories as a precautionary measure, amidst a state of full security alert to ensure the safety of the entire area.

The Governor Cuts His Visit Short

In a swift development, the Governor of Monufia, Major General Ibrahim Abu Lemon, cut short his field visit to the Ashmun and Bagour centers and headed directly to the fire site in Sadat to personally supervise the firefighting operations, confirming in initial statements that "the top priority is to preserve lives and property, with full cooperation between security and civil authorities."

The governor praised the efforts of the firefighting teams that arrived at the site within minutes, noting that preliminary investigations are underway to determine the causes of the fire, which is believed to have resulted from an electrical short circuit or a technical malfunction within the factory, relying on the statements of workers and expert examinations.

Road Closures

The industrial area of Sadat, which includes dozens of factories specializing in chemical and dye production, witnessed heavy traffic from ambulances and police vehicles, with temporary closures of some main roads to facilitate the arrival of equipment, without any additional incidents reported so far.

Health Situation

For his part, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health in Monufia, Dr. Faisal Joudah, confirmed the state of emergency in the region's hospitals after confirming that there were no injuries, while remaining fully prepared for any developments.

Legal Procedures

The Public Prosecution has also been notified to initiate official investigations, including assessing the material losses that may involve partial destruction of equipment and stock within the factory, which are initially estimated to be in the millions of pounds.