The German authorities, represented by the Ministry of Education and Research, announced the launch of an ambitious research program funded with 17.2 million euros to employ artificial intelligence in cancer removal surgeries, in a move described by the government as a "surgical revolution" that will change the rules of cancer treatment forever.

The program is managed by a coalition of 12 medical and research centers, led by the German Cancer Research Center in Heidelberg and the Charité Medical University in Berlin, in collaboration with Siemens Healthineers and Carl Zeiss.

The project focuses on developing an artificial intelligence system that is directly integrated into operating rooms, analyzing live tissues during surgery using hyperspectral imaging techniques and deep learning, to precisely determine the tumor boundaries in less than 60 seconds – compared to 30 minutes with traditional methods.

Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger stated at a press conference in Berlin that this investment is not just research funding, but a promise of longer lives for hundreds of thousands of cancer patients, emphasizing, "We will transform artificial intelligence from a diagnostic tool into a surgical partner working side by side with the surgeon."

Initial trials at the Charité Hospital showed a success rate of 98.7% in distinguishing cancerous tissues from healthy ones during breast cancer surgeries, reducing the need for surgical reoperations by 40%. The system will first be applied in breast, brain, and prostate cancers, with plans to expand it to 50 German hospitals by 2028.

Dr. Michael Baumann, director of the German Cancer Research Center, praised the program, stating, "We are moving from the era of surgery with the naked eye to the era of surgery with the smart eye," explaining that this system will give surgeons extraordinary vision, meaning complete tumor removal while preserving as much healthy tissue as possible.

This announcement is part of Germany's national strategy for artificial intelligence, which aims to make the country the "global center for smart surgery" by 2030, with an additional 150 million euros allocated to train 5,000 surgeons on the new techniques. The government plans to export the technology to EU countries, potentially generating revenues of up to 2 billion euros annually.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in Germany, with more than 500,000 new cases diagnosed each year, according to the German Cancer Research Center. The success of tumor removal surgeries heavily relies on the accuracy of distinguishing between healthy and affected tissues during the procedure, but traditional methods (such as frozen section examination) take 20-40 minutes and are subject to human error rates of up to 15%.