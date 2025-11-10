أعلنت السلطات الألمانية ممثلة في وزارة التعليم والبحث العلمي، إطلاق برنامج بحثي طموح بتمويل 17.2 مليون يورو لتوظيف الذكاء الاصطناعي في جراحات استئصال السرطان، في خطوة وصفتها الحكومة بـ«الثورة الجراحية» التي ستغير قواعد مكافحة السرطان إلى الأبد.

ويُدير البرنامج تحالفاً من 12 مركزاً طبياً وبحثياً، يتقدمه مركز أبحاث السرطان الألماني في هايدلبرغ، وجامعة شاريتيه الطبية في برلين، بالتعاون مع شركتي «سيمنز هيلثينيرز» و«كارل زايس».

ويركز المشروع على تطوير نظام ذكاء اصطناعي يُدمج مباشرة في غرف العمليات، يحلل الأنسجة الحية أثناء الجراحة باستخدام تقنيات التصوير الطيفي المفرط والتعلم العميق، ليحدد بدقة متناهية حدود الورم في أقل من 60 ثانية – مقارنة بـ30 دقيقة في الأساليب التقليدية.

وقالت الوزيرة بيتينا شتارك-فاتزينغر في مؤتمر صحفي ببرلين إن هذا الاستثمار ليس مجرد تمويل بحثي، بل وعد بحياة أطول لمئات الآلاف من مرضى السرطان، مؤكدة «سنحول الذكاء الاصطناعي من أداة تشخيصية إلى شريك جراحي يعمل جنباً إلى جنب مع الطبيب».

وأظهرت التجارب الأولية في مستشفى شاريتيه نجاحاً بنسبة 98.7% في تمييز الأنسجة السرطانية من السليمة أثناء جراحات سرطان الثدي، مما قلل من إعادة العمليات الجراحية بنسبة 40%، وسيُطبق النظام أولاً في سرطانات الثدي والدماغ والبروستات، مع خطط لتوسيعه إلى 50 مستشفى ألماني بحلول 2028.

من جانبه أشاد الدكتور ميخائيل بومر، مدير مركز أبحاث السرطان الألماني، بالبرنامج قائلاً: «نحن ننتقل من عصر الجراحة بالعين المجردة إلى عصر الجراحة بالعين الذكية»، موضحا أن هذا النظام سيمنح الجراحين رؤية خارقة، مما يعني استئصالاً كاملاً للورم مع الحفاظ على أكبر قدر من الأنسجة السليمة.

يأتي الإعلان ضمن إستراتيجية ألمانيا الوطنية للذكاء الاصطناعي، التي تهدف إلى جعل البلاد «مركز الجراحة الذكية العالمي» بحلول 2030، مع تخصيص 150 مليون يورو إضافية لتدريب 5000 جراح على التقنيات الجديدة، وتُخطط الحكومة لتصدير التكنولوجيا إلى دول الاتحاد الأوروبي، مما قد يولد عائدات تصل إلى 2 مليار يورو سنوياً.

ويُعد السرطان السبب الرئيسي الثاني للوفيات في ألمانيا، حيث يُشخَّص سنوياً أكثر من 500 ألف حالة جديدة، وفقاً لمركز أبحاث السرطان الألماني، وتعتمد نجاح جراحات استئصال الأورام بشكل كبير على دقة التمييز بين الأنسجة السليمة والمصابة أثناء العملية، لكن الأساليب التقليدية (مثل الفحص المجهري المجمد) تستغرق 20-40 دقيقة وتكون عرضة للأخطاء البشرية بنسبة تصل إلى 15%.