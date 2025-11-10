في كارثة جديدة تضرب نظام السجون الإكوادوري المنهار، عُثر على جثث 27 نزيلاً على الأقل قضوا اختناقاً داخل زنزانات مكتظة في سجن «ليتورال» بمدينة غواياكيل، عقب أعمال شغب عنيفة اندلعت مساء أمس واستمرت حتى ساعات الفجر الأولى.

فاجعة جديدة في الإكوادور.. مقتل العشرات داخل سجن «ليتورال»

وأكدت السلطات الإكوادورية أن الشغب أسفر أيضاً عن مقتل أربعة سجناء آخرين بأسلحة بيضاء، وإصابة أكثر من 40 آخرين بجروح متفاوتة الخطورة، بينهم حراس سجن.
وبدأت الأحداث نحو الساعة 8 مساءً بالتوقيت المحلي، عندما اندلع حريق هائل في أحد الأجنحة السكنية، يُعتقد أنه ناتج عن إضرام نار متعمد من قبل إحدى العصابات لإلهاء الحراس أثناء محاولة اقتحام جناح منافس.

فاجعة جديدة في الإكوادور.. مقتل العشرات داخل سجن «ليتورال»
وفقاً لبيان صادر عن خدمة إدارة السجون الوطنية سرعان ما تحول الحريق إلى كارثة اختناق جماعي، حيث حاصر الدخان الكثيف مئات السجناء داخل زنزانات ضيقة تفتقر إلى تهوية كافية، مما أدى إلى وفاة 27 شخصاً على الأقل بسبب استنشاق الغازات السامة.
وقال المتحدث باسم الشرطة الوطنية العقيد خوان زاباتا: «تدخلت قوات مكافحة الشغب والجيش فوراً، لكن الاكتظاظ الشديد والدخان الكثيف عرقلا عمليات الإنقاذ، وتم إجلاء أكثر من 500 سجين إلى ساحات مفتوحة، ونقل المصابين إلى مستشفيات غواياكيل».
وأضاف أن التحقيقات الأولية تشير إلى تورط عصابة «لوس تشونيروس» في إشعال النار كجزء من تصفية حسابات مع مجموعة منافسة، مع العثور على أسلحة نارية وبيضاء داخل السجن رغم عمليات التفتيش السابقة.

فاجعة جديدة في الإكوادور.. مقتل العشرات داخل سجن «ليتورال»
من جانبه أمر الرئيس دانييل نوبوا، الذي تولى المنصب في نوفمبر 2023 وسط وعود بإصلاح أمني جذري، بفتح تحقيق فوري وإعلان حالة طوارئ في السجن. وفي تغريدة على منصة «إكس» قال نوبوا: «لن نسمح للعصابات بتحويل سجوننا إلى ساحات حرب، سنعزز الإجراءات الأمنية ونبني سجوناً جديدة عالية الحراسة».
يأتي الحادث بعد أقل من عام على مجزرة مشابهة في سجن «إل إنكا» بكيتو، حيث قُتل 18 سجيناً في شغب آخر، وفي فبراير 2021، قُتل 79 سجيناً في أعمال شغب متزامنة بأربعة سجون، تلتها حوادث أخرى في سبتمبر 2021 (123 قتيلاً) ونوفمبر 2022.
وأثارت الواقعة غضباً شعبياً واسعاً، مع مظاهرات أمام السجن تطالب باستقالة وزير الداخلية، وانتقادات من منظمات حقوقية مثل «هيومن رايتس ووتش» التي وصفت النظام السجني بـ«قنبلة موقوتة» بسبب الاكتظاظ والفساد، وتعهدت الحكومة بتعويض أسر الضحايا ونقل السجناء المعرضين للخطر، لكن مراقبين يشككون في فعالية هذه الإجراءات دون إصلاح شامل.