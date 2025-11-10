فاجعة جديدة في الإكوادور.. مقتل العشرات داخل سجن «ليتورال»

In a new disaster striking the collapsed Ecuadorian prison system, the bodies of at least 27 inmates were found dead from asphyxiation inside overcrowded cells at the "Litoral" prison in Guayaquil, following violent riots that erupted last night and continued into the early hours of dawn.

Ecuadorian authorities confirmed that the riots also resulted in the deaths of four other prisoners from stab wounds, and more than 40 others were injured with varying degrees of severity, including prison guards.

The events began around 8 PM local time, when a massive fire broke out in one of the residential wings, believed to have been caused by arson by one of the gangs to distract the guards while attempting to storm a rival wing.



According to a statement from the National Prison Administration Service, the fire quickly turned into a disaster of mass asphyxiation, as thick smoke trapped hundreds of inmates inside cramped cells lacking adequate ventilation, leading to the deaths of at least 27 people due to inhalation of toxic gases.

National Police spokesperson Colonel Juan Zapata said: "Riot police and the army intervened immediately, but the severe overcrowding and dense smoke hampered rescue operations, and more than 500 inmates were evacuated to open yards, with the injured transferred to hospitals in Guayaquil."

He added that preliminary investigations indicate the involvement of the "Los Choneros" gang in starting the fire as part of a vendetta against a rival group, with firearms and knives found inside the prison despite previous searches.



For his part, President Daniel Noboa, who took office in November 2023 with promises of radical security reform, ordered an immediate investigation and declared a state of emergency in the prison. In a tweet on the "X" platform, Noboa said: "We will not allow gangs to turn our prisons into war zones; we will strengthen security measures and build new high-security prisons."

This incident comes less than a year after a similar massacre at the "El Inca" prison in Quito, where 18 inmates were killed in another riot, and in February 2021, 79 inmates were killed in simultaneous riots across four prisons, followed by other incidents in September 2021 (123 dead) and November 2022.

The incident has sparked widespread public outrage, with protests outside the prison demanding the resignation of the Minister of the Interior, and criticism from human rights organizations such as Human Rights Watch, which described the prison system as a "ticking time bomb" due to overcrowding and corruption. The government has pledged to compensate the victims' families and transfer at-risk inmates, but observers doubt the effectiveness of these measures without comprehensive reform.