In a strange incident that shook the Syrian city of Idlib, surveillance cameras captured the moments of a meticulously planned theft inside one of the exchange shops, carried out by two young men with a professional trick that astonished onlookers.

The footage showed one of the young men pretending to need help from the shop owner, in an attempt to lure him outside, while his partner seized the opportunity to sneak inside with calculated steps.

While the shop owner was preoccupied outside, the thief reached into the drawer and quickly grabbed the money, then fled with his partner before their actions were discovered.

The surveillance cameras clearly documented the crime, and the clips spread like wildfire across social media, where commentators expressed their shock at the precision of the execution and the calmness of the thieves, calling for their swift arrest and the return of the stolen money.

For its part, the Syrian police announced the opening of an urgent investigation to uncover the identities of those involved, amid questions about whether the two young men belong to a larger gang operating in the area.