في واقعة غريبة هزّت مدينة إدلب السورية، التقطت كاميرات المراقبة لحظات تنفيذ محاولة سرقة محكمة التخطيط داخل أحد محلات الصرافة، نفذها شابان بحيلة احترافية أثارت دهشة المتابعين.

وأظهرت اللقطات أحد الشابين وهو يتظاهر بالحاجة لمساعدة صاحب المحل، في محاولة لاستدراجه خارج المكان، بينما استغل شريكه الفرصة ليتسلل إلى الداخل بخطوات محسوبة.

وبينما انشغل صاحب المحل بالخارج، مدّ اللص يده إلى الدرج واستولى على الأموال بسرعة لافتة، ثم فرّ مع شريكه قبل أن يُكشف أمرهما.

وثقت كاميرات المراقبة الجريمة بوضوح، وانتشرت مقاطعها كالنار في الهشيم عبر مواقع التواصل، حيث عبّر المعلقون عن صدمتهم من دقّة التنفيذ وهدوء السارقين، مطالبين بسرعة القبض عليهما وإعادة الأموال المسروقة.

من جانبها، أعلنت الشرطة السورية فتح تحقيق عاجل لكشف هوية المتورطين، وسط تساؤلات حول ما إذا كان الشابان ينتميان لعصابة أكبر تنشط في المنطقة.