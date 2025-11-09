In Tokyo, which never sleeps, and amidst the lights of skyscrapers that reflect the sparkle of power, Prime Minister Sanai Takaitchi makes a decision akin to a light piercing through the fog of Japanese politics, by reviewing the law on public sector employees' salaries to reduce the salaries of ministers, including herself, in the current extraordinary session of parliament, in a bold move to redefine the meaning of leadership in a country that fears change.

The government is scheduled to hold a meeting of the relevant ministers on Tuesday to confirm the suspension of additional allowances for the Prime Minister and ministers, which make their salaries higher than those of lawmakers, according to the Japanese news agency Jiji Press.

It seems that Takaitchi aims to demonstrate her commitment to reform by implementing her long-standing call to reduce ministers' salaries.

The Nippon Ishin no Kai "Japan Innovation Party," the new partner in the ruling coalition with her Liberal Democratic Party, is calling for reforms to reduce lawmakers' privileges.

It is worth noting that the Prime Minister stated in her inaugural press conference in October: "I will work on reviewing the law so that cabinet members do not receive salaries exceeding those of legislators."