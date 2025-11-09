في طوكيو التي لا تنام، وبين أضواء ناطحات السحاب التي تعكس بريق السلطة، تتخذ رئيسة الوزراء ساناي تاكايتشي قرارا يشبه ضوءا يخترق ضباب السياسة اليابانية، بمراجعة قانون رواتب موظفي القطاع العام، لخفض رواتب الوزراء، وفي مقدمتهم هي شخصيا، في الدورة الاستثنائية الحالية للبرلمان، في خطوة جريئة لإعادة تعريف معنى القيادة في بلدٍ يهاب التغيير.
ومن المقرر أن تعقد الحكومة اجتماعا للوزراء المعنيين يوم الثلاثاء، لتأكيد تعليق البدلات الإضافية لرئيس الوزراء والوزراء، التي تجعل رواتبهم أعلى من رواتب النواب، حسب وكالة جيجي برس اليابانية للأنباء.
وتهدف تاكايتشي في ما يبدو إلى إظهار التزامها بالإصلاح، بتنفيذ دعوتها منذ فترة طويلة إلى خفض رواتب الوزراء.
ويدعو حزب نيبون إيشين نو كاي «حزب الابتكار الياباني»، الشريك الجديد في الائتلاف الحاكم مع حزبها الليبرالي الديمقراطي، إلى إصلاحات لتقليص امتيازات النواب.
ويُذكر أن رئيسة الوزراء قالت في مؤتمرها الصحفي الافتتاحي في أكتوبر: «سأعمل على مراجعة القانون حتى لا يحصل أعضاء مجلس الوزراء، على رواتب تتجاوز رواتب المشرعين».
In Tokyo, which never sleeps, and amidst the lights of skyscrapers that reflect the sparkle of power, Prime Minister Sanai Takaitchi makes a decision akin to a light piercing through the fog of Japanese politics, by reviewing the law on public sector employees' salaries to reduce the salaries of ministers, including herself, in the current extraordinary session of parliament, in a bold move to redefine the meaning of leadership in a country that fears change.
The government is scheduled to hold a meeting of the relevant ministers on Tuesday to confirm the suspension of additional allowances for the Prime Minister and ministers, which make their salaries higher than those of lawmakers, according to the Japanese news agency Jiji Press.
It seems that Takaitchi aims to demonstrate her commitment to reform by implementing her long-standing call to reduce ministers' salaries.
The Nippon Ishin no Kai "Japan Innovation Party," the new partner in the ruling coalition with her Liberal Democratic Party, is calling for reforms to reduce lawmakers' privileges.
It is worth noting that the Prime Minister stated in her inaugural press conference in October: "I will work on reviewing the law so that cabinet members do not receive salaries exceeding those of legislators."