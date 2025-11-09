في طوكيو التي لا تنام، وبين أضواء ناطحات السحاب التي تعكس بريق السلطة، تتخذ رئيسة الوزراء ساناي تاكايتشي قرارا يشبه ضوءا يخترق ضباب السياسة اليابانية، بمراجعة قانون رواتب موظفي القطاع العام، لخفض رواتب الوزراء، وفي مقدمتهم هي شخصيا، في الدورة الاستثنائية الحالية للبرلمان، في خطوة جريئة لإعادة تعريف معنى القيادة في بلدٍ يهاب التغيير.

ومن المقرر أن تعقد الحكومة اجتماعا للوزراء المعنيين يوم الثلاثاء، لتأكيد تعليق البدلات الإضافية لرئيس الوزراء والوزراء، التي تجعل رواتبهم أعلى من رواتب النواب، حسب وكالة جيجي برس اليابانية للأنباء.

وتهدف تاكايتشي في ما يبدو إلى إظهار التزامها بالإصلاح، بتنفيذ دعوتها منذ فترة طويلة إلى خفض رواتب الوزراء.

ويدعو حزب نيبون إيشين نو كاي «حزب الابتكار الياباني»، الشريك الجديد في الائتلاف الحاكم مع حزبها الليبرالي الديمقراطي، إلى إصلاحات لتقليص امتيازات النواب.

ويُذكر أن رئيسة الوزراء قالت في مؤتمرها الصحفي الافتتاحي في أكتوبر: «سأعمل على مراجعة القانون حتى لا يحصل أعضاء مجلس الوزراء، على رواتب تتجاوز رواتب المشرعين».