في واحدة من أغرب محاولات التهريب هذا العام، أعلنت الشرطة الأسترالية اليوم (الجمعة)، توجيه تهمة رسمية إلى امرأة تبلغ من العمر 20 عاماً بعد ضبطها أثناء محاولتها تهريب مادة الميثامفيتامين داخل حقيبتين مغطاتين برقائق الفلفل الحار خلال رحلتها من لوس أنجلوس إلى سيدني.
وقالت السلطات إن عناصر قوة الحدود الأسترالية اكتشفوا أثناء التفتيش الدقيق في مطار سيدني الدولي مساء أمس (الخميس)، نحو 39 كيلوغراماً من الميثامفيتامين المعروف شعبياً باسم الميث أو الجليد، مموهة بالفلفل الحار في محاولة لإخفاء رائحتها عن كلاب الكشف المتخصصة.
وذكرت القائمة بأعمال مفتش المباحث المفتشة آمي نوكس أن القيمة السوقية للمخدرات المضبوطة تبلغ نحو 23.3 مليون دولار أمريكي، مؤكدة أن التحقيقات لا تزال مستمرة لمعرفة ما إذا كانت المتهمة جزءاً من شبكة تهريب دولية.
وأضافت نوكس: «ندرك تماماً التأثير المدمر لمادة الميثامفيتامين وغيرها من المخدرات على الأفراد والمجتمعات، ولهذا نعمل بشكل وثيق مع قوة الحدود الأسترالية وشركائنا لوقف تدفق المواد المحظورة قبل دخولها البلاد».
وكشفت تقارير لجنة الاستخبارات الجنائية الأسترالية أن استهلاك الميثامفيتامين في البلاد ارتفع بنسبة 21% خلال عام واحد، حيث تم تسجيل استهلاك 12.8 طن من هذه المادة بين أغسطس 2023 وأغسطس 2024، ما يجعلها من أكثر المواد المخدرة انتشاراً في أستراليا.
In one of the strangest smuggling attempts this year, Australian police announced today (Friday) that they have formally charged a 20-year-old woman after she was caught trying to smuggle methamphetamine inside two bags covered with chili flakes during her trip from Los Angeles to Sydney.
Authorities stated that Australian Border Force officers discovered approximately 39 kilograms of methamphetamine, commonly known as meth or ice, disguised with chili flakes in an attempt to mask its smell from specialized detection dogs during a thorough inspection at Sydney International Airport last night (Thursday).
Acting Detective Inspector Amy Knox mentioned that the street value of the seized drugs is around 23.3 million US dollars, confirming that investigations are still ongoing to determine whether the accused is part of an international smuggling network.
Knox added, “We are fully aware of the devastating impact of methamphetamine and other drugs on individuals and communities, which is why we are working closely with the Australian Border Force and our partners to stop the flow of prohibited substances before they enter the country.”
Reports from the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission revealed that the consumption of methamphetamine in the country has increased by 21% over the course of a year, with 12.8 tons of the substance recorded between August 2023 and August 2024, making it one of the most widely used drugs in Australia.