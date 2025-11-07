في واحدة من أغرب محاولات التهريب هذا العام، أعلنت الشرطة الأسترالية اليوم (الجمعة)، توجيه تهمة رسمية إلى امرأة تبلغ من العمر 20 عاماً بعد ضبطها أثناء محاولتها تهريب مادة الميثامفيتامين داخل حقيبتين مغطاتين برقائق الفلفل الحار خلال رحلتها من لوس أنجلوس إلى سيدني.

وقالت السلطات إن عناصر قوة الحدود الأسترالية اكتشفوا أثناء التفتيش الدقيق في مطار سيدني الدولي مساء أمس (الخميس)، نحو 39 كيلوغراماً من الميثامفيتامين المعروف شعبياً باسم الميث أو الجليد، مموهة بالفلفل الحار في محاولة لإخفاء رائحتها عن كلاب الكشف المتخصصة.

وذكرت القائمة بأعمال مفتش المباحث المفتشة آمي نوكس أن القيمة السوقية للمخدرات المضبوطة تبلغ نحو 23.3 مليون دولار أمريكي، مؤكدة أن التحقيقات لا تزال مستمرة لمعرفة ما إذا كانت المتهمة جزءاً من شبكة تهريب دولية.

وأضافت نوكس: «ندرك تماماً التأثير المدمر لمادة الميثامفيتامين وغيرها من المخدرات على الأفراد والمجتمعات، ولهذا نعمل بشكل وثيق مع قوة الحدود الأسترالية وشركائنا لوقف تدفق المواد المحظورة قبل دخولها البلاد».

وكشفت تقارير لجنة الاستخبارات الجنائية الأسترالية أن استهلاك الميثامفيتامين في البلاد ارتفع بنسبة 21% خلال عام واحد، حيث تم تسجيل استهلاك 12.8 طن من هذه المادة بين أغسطس 2023 وأغسطس 2024، ما يجعلها من أكثر المواد المخدرة انتشاراً في أستراليا.