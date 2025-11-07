In one of the strangest smuggling attempts this year, Australian police announced today (Friday) that they have formally charged a 20-year-old woman after she was caught trying to smuggle methamphetamine inside two bags covered with chili flakes during her trip from Los Angeles to Sydney.

Authorities stated that Australian Border Force officers discovered approximately 39 kilograms of methamphetamine, commonly known as meth or ice, disguised with chili flakes in an attempt to mask its smell from specialized detection dogs during a thorough inspection at Sydney International Airport last night (Thursday).

Acting Detective Inspector Amy Knox mentioned that the street value of the seized drugs is around 23.3 million US dollars, confirming that investigations are still ongoing to determine whether the accused is part of an international smuggling network.

Knox added, “We are fully aware of the devastating impact of methamphetamine and other drugs on individuals and communities, which is why we are working closely with the Australian Border Force and our partners to stop the flow of prohibited substances before they enter the country.”

Reports from the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission revealed that the consumption of methamphetamine in the country has increased by 21% over the course of a year, with 12.8 tons of the substance recorded between August 2023 and August 2024, making it one of the most widely used drugs in Australia.