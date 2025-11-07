The Prince of Wales, Prince William, is keen to send a warm and inspiring message to his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, before they go to sleep, centered around hope for a brighter future for the planet Earth.

During an interview that Prince William conducted with journalist Christiane Amanpour on the sidelines of his participation in the "Earthshot" Prize Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, he explained that he always reminds his children that the world is moving towards betterment, stating that he wants them to "know that the future will be promising, and that there are beautiful things coming thanks to the efforts being made to protect the planet."

The Prince of Wales expressed his happiness at seeing people from all over the world working hard to make a real difference in protecting the environment, affirming that this spirit gives him hope that the next generation will live in a better world.

These statements came during the annual "Earthshot" Prize awards ceremony, which was launched in 2020 to encourage innovations and projects that contribute to combating climate change and mitigating its effects, where Prince William participated in presenting the awards to the winners who provided innovative solutions to save the planet Earth.