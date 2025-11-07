يحرص ولي عهد بريطانيا الأمير ويليام على توجيه رسالة دافئة ومُلهمة لأبنائه الأمير جورج والأميرة شارلوت والأمير لويس قبل خلودهم إلى النوم، تتمحور حول الأمل في مستقبل أكثر إشراقًا لكوكب الأرض.

وخلال مقابلة أجراها الأمير ويليام مع الإعلامية كريستيان أمانبور على هامش مشاركته في قمة جائزة «إيرث شوت» بمدينة ريو دي جانيرو البرازيلية، أوضح أنه يذكّر أطفاله دومًا بأن العالم يسير نحو الأفضل، قائلاً إنه يريدهم أن «يعرفوا أن المستقبل سيكون واعدًا، وأن هناك أشياء جميلة قادمة بفضل الجهود المبذولة لحماية الكوكب».

وأعرب ولي عهد بريطانيا عن سعادته برؤية أشخاص من مختلف أنحاء العالم يعملون بجد لإحداث فارق حقيقي في حماية البيئة، مؤكدًا أن هذه الروح تمنحه الأمل بأن الجيل القادم سيعيش في عالم أفضل.

وجاءت هذه التصريحات خلال فعالية توزيع جوائز «إيرث شوت» السنوية التي أُطلقت عام 2020 بهدف تشجيع الابتكارات والمشروعات التي تساهم في التصدي لتغير المناخ وتخفيف آثاره، حيث شارك الأمير ويليام في تسليم الجوائز للفائزين الذين قدموا حلولًا مبتكرة من أجل إنقاذ كوكب الأرض.