استضافت العاصمة الرياض أعمال الاجتماع الدولي الثالث لقادة هيئات المسح الجيولوجي (IGSM)، الذي عُقد برئاسة نائب وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية لشؤون التعدين، المهندس خالد بن صالح المديفر، وبحضور الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة المساحة الجيولوجية السعودية المهندس عبدالله الشمراني، ضمن فعاليات النسخة الخامسة من مؤتمر التعدين الدولي، وشهد الاجتماع حضوراً قياسياً هو الأكبر منذ انطلاقته، بمشاركة نخبة من قادة هيئات المسح الجيولوجي من مختلف دول العالم.

وافتتح المديفر الاجتماع بكلمة أكّد فيها، أن قطاع التعدين العالمي يعتمد بشكل جوهري على توفر بيانات جيولوجية موثوقة وسهلة الوصول، عاداً هذه البيانات الممكّن الأهم لتسريع الاكتشافات وجذب رؤوس الأموال.

وأوضح أن الهدف الرئيسي لهذا الاجتماع هو إيجاد حلول عملية لجمع البيانات وإتاحتها رقمياً ليس فقط للجيولوجيين، بل أيضاً لتمكين تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي من تحليلها، مشدداً على ضرورة معالجة «الغموض الجيولوجي» ونقص الكفاءات باعتبارهما من أكبر عوائق الاستثمار.

محاور رئيسية

وتناول جدول أعمال الاجتماع، محاور رئيسية من بينها بناء القدرات في المسح الجيولوجي، وتم استعراض مبادرتين نوعيتين، هما مبادرة إطار الكفاءات الجيولوجية العالمية المشتركة (CGGCF) لتوحيد معايير المهارات، وبرنامج الجيولوجيا بلا حدود (Geoscience without Borders) الذي يهدف لتبادل الخبراء وسد الفجوات المهارية في المنطقة الكبرى الممتدة من أفريقيا إلى غرب ووسط آسيا وأمريكا اللاتينية.

وناقشت الجلسة الثانية محور «البيانات»، بمشاركة خبراء من شركة «بي إتش بي» (BHP) وهيئة المساحة الجيولوجية السعودية، وتم بحث سبل تطوير منصات بيانات جيولوجية رقمية تكون ميسورة التكلفة ومتاحة لجميع الدول الموردة، بما يخدم نماذج التعدين الحديثة، فيما خُصصت الجلسة الثالثة لمناقشة دور «مراكز التميز الجيولوجي» في إنشاء مساحات تعاونية عالمية تدعم استهداف عمليات الاستكشاف بدقة أعلى.

واختُتم الاجتماع بالاتفاق على حزمة من المبادرات التنفيذية، شملت اعتماد إطار العمل العالمي للكفاءات، وإطلاق برنامج تبادل المهارات، وتكثيف الاستثمار في الذكاء الاصطناعي لسد فجوات البيانات، مع التأكيد على ضرورة تحويل النقاشات التي شهدها الاجتماع إلى خطوات عملية ملموسة عبر مجموعات عمل متخصصة، لتقديم نتائجها في اجتماع 2027.

يذكر أن جلسات النسخة الخامسة لمؤتمر التعدين الدولي ستنطلق غداً بمشاركة أكثر من 20 ألف مشارك ونحو 400 متحدث من الوزراء والقيادات والخبراء والمتخصصين وممثلي الجهات الأكاديمية ومؤسسات التمويل.

ويتضمن برنامج المؤتمر، سلسلة من الفعاليات، تشمل «رحلة الاستثمار التعديني» و«بوابة التمويل» بالشراكة مع بنك مونتريال (BMO)، وورش عمل (MinGen) الموجهة للشباب والنساء في قطاع التعدين، ومنصة (MinValley) للابتكار والتقنية، ومنصة تبادل المعرفة التي تجمع نخبة من الخبراء لمشاركة أحدث التطورات في مجالات الجيولوجيا والتقنية والاستدامة وتطوير الكفاءات.